Netanyahu Cancels White House Delegation After UN Security Council Abstention

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Our own Townhall probably said it best:

The United Nations Security Council passed a Gaza ceasefire resolution Monday after the United States shamefully abstained from the vote rather than using its veto power.

Benjamin Netanyahu said he'd cancel White House meetings if the United States didn't use its veto power.

Vice President Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Studied the Maps’ of IDF Offensive
Brett T.
"… will NOT be going to the US."

That and the White House interns who anonymously sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire.

The United States is apparently "perplexed" by Israel's reaction to America abstaining.

Speaking of perplexed, they sent out NSC spokesman John Kirby to explain why the U.S. didn't use its veto power.

It looks like Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is the only one who has Israel's back in its fight against Hamas. The Biden administration started strong but went soft when the Hamas sympathizers started holding protests in front of the White House.

***

