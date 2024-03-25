Netanyahu Cancels White House Delegation After UN Security Council Abstention

Our own Townhall probably said it best:

Biden Just Stabbed Israel in the Back at the United Nations

https://t.co/kQeC3LAhzj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

The United Nations Security Council passed a Gaza ceasefire resolution Monday after the United States shamefully abstained from the vote rather than using its veto power.

🔴 BREAKING: In vote of 14 Yes and 1 Abstention, the UNSC adopts Gaza ceasefire resolution, that does not even mention Hamas.



The US Biden Administration shamefully abstains.



This is a repeat of UNSC 2334. A stab in the back against Israel, by the United States. pic.twitter.com/7tUGhy6WfB — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) March 25, 2024

What a disgrace. What an abdication of morality.

What a betrayal. What a dangerous move. Israel will stand, even if we stand alone.

Today I fear for America. https://t.co/kXnuJsMWvT — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) March 25, 2024

Biden made it official with the vote at the UN Security Council today. The administration has thrown Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance under the bus. The U.S. position is that Hamas should win its war with Israel.

That is what happened today at the UN. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) March 25, 2024

Benjamin Netanyahu said he'd cancel White House meetings if the United States didn't use its veto power.

BREAKING From Bibi's PM Office: "Since the US has decided to back from its commitment to defend Israel in the UN, this will result in hampering our war efforts and will decrease the chances of the release of our hostages; therefore, the delegation to the US will NOT be going to… — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) March 25, 2024

"… will NOT be going to the US."

#BREAKING Netanyahu announces that if the US doesn't veto the UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire today, he's canceling Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi's White House meetings. — Lahav Harkov 🎗️ (@LahavHarkov) March 25, 2024

A lot of folks are saying the Biden admin is disintegrating the US-Israel relationship to win votes in Michigan. Sort of but not exactly.



Closer to say they're using Michigan as the public excuse to pursue the anti-Israel policies they've been pushing since day 1 of the admin. https://t.co/J2sxIIkYtb — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 25, 2024

The Biden admin is run by far left activists.



The far left has always been anti Israel. That's just come out into the open more recently. — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) March 25, 2024

Dearborn runs U.S. Middle East policy. — Charles Denman (@ccdenman3) March 25, 2024

That and the White House interns who anonymously sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire.

On the nose. Biden and his handlers have extended the Obama administration's anti-Israel (and for some reason, Pro-Iran) position. — David Blinn (@DLBlinn61) March 25, 2024

Today’s Resolution is part of the broader malfunction of international law. Neither side will accept its terms, but only israel will suffer diplomatically. Thus it is simply a method of weakening Western democracies in favor of their illiberal enemies — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

Israel is willing to trade more than 700 imprisoned TERRORISTS to secure the release of 40 innocent women and children being held hostage by Hamas.



It’s obvious who the good guys are here: Israel wants to save lives, Hamas wants to destroy them. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) March 25, 2024

The United States is apparently "perplexed" by Israel's reaction to America abstaining.

LATEST: US "perplexed" by Israel reaction to UN ceasefire resolution. Netanyahu didn't telephone Biden before canceling Israeli delegation meeting in US. But Biden officials made clear to Israel today there's no change in their position -- still working for hostage deal. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2024

Speaking of perplexed, they sent out NSC spokesman John Kirby to explain why the U.S. didn't use its veto power.

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. decision to withhold its veto of a UN ceasefire resolution is actually what Israel wants 🤔 pic.twitter.com/knqxceweHm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 25, 2024

REPORTER: "If there were to be language added to [the UN resolution], updated to it, that condemns Hamas, could the U.S. support that resolution?"



KIRBY: "That's pretty speculative. I don't know if I can go there." pic.twitter.com/SAu9zamJXp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2024

“We could not support it” … but they let it pass, despite the power to stop it, fully aware of Israel’s objections. Pathetic. https://t.co/mnFNsxj32X — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 25, 2024

Advertisement

After Schumer’s outrageous speech calling to overthrow the Israeli government, Democrats continue to double down.



Israel is at war for their lives and this is the treatment they get from one of their closest allies.



What a shameful moment in our history. https://t.co/l4bKtBHcUH — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 25, 2024

We are inching towards a strategy of abandonment. — Jim LeNoir (@LeNoir53) March 25, 2024





It looks like Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is the only one who has Israel's back in its fight against Hamas. The Biden administration started strong but went soft when the Hamas sympathizers started holding protests in front of the White House.

***