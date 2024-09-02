Oh Brother, Shut Up Now! Coup Co-Conspirator George Clooney Praises Biden's 'Selfless Act'

When people look back on the palace coup that the Democrats staged in 2024 to oust a sitting President and replace him as the party's nominee, the people who played the characters of Brutus and Cassius will not be difficult to remember. Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, and Kamala Harris all had their togas on.

But just as about 40 Senators stabbed the actual Julius Caesar, we should not forget the other co-conspirators who gave Joe Biden the bum's rush out of the election. One of those weasels absolutely is actor George Clooney. After praising Biden at a fundraiser he hosted for the President, Clooney soon stuck the first knife in with a letter he 'wrote' in The New York Times, calling for Biden to step down. Everyone knows that Obama -- or an Obama stooge like Anita Dunn -- really wrote that letter, but Clooney signed his name to it.

Now that the big switcheroo was successful, however, Clooney wants to make sure of one thing: forget all of that, especially his role in it. The important thing is, Biden was 'selfless.' Watch:

George Clooney calls Biden 'selfless' for ending reelection bid https://t.co/Fd3B1o8J3G pic.twitter.com/owafQqsZUW — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2024

LOL. Biden is just like George Washington, see? And please, whatever you do, do not compare Clooney to Benedict Arnold.

Doth the actor protest too much or what?

It's even funnier that Clooney's statement was delivered at the Venice Film Festival, an event that doesn't have anything to do with presidential politics. Is this guy trying to bury a guilty conscience under his BS? Does he even have a conscience?

George Clooney was in on the coup. He stabbed Biden in the back. — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) September 1, 2024

“The guy I helped shove off a cliff was so selfless.” https://t.co/9duEW7bNVp — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 1, 2024

One of Clooney's many roles over the years was the fictional Pennsylvania Governor Mike Morris in the 2011 movie The Ides of March (appropriate title). Morris was a genial presidential candidate who was ruthless and adulterous behind the scenes. While modeled after Bill Clinton, the character of Morris doesn't have anything on Clooney in real life.

Insane way to describe a coup https://t.co/BBF6AarFfa — Chad Perkins (@Chadley_21) September 2, 2024

As the saying goes, 'Treason doth never prosper. What's the reason? Why if it prosper, none dare call it treason.'

So what do you call George Clooney, having a fundraiser for Biden weeks before he wrote an OpEd article calling for him to pull out? https://t.co/9mytEe3YLI — Weekend at Brandon's Oval Office (@ConservAgent1) September 2, 2024

You call him a loyal footsoldier for Obama, that's what.

Yes, the word 'defenestration' has been used more than once, including by this writer.

Is he on another planet? What a load of crap. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) September 1, 2024

So after Clooney stuffed Biden under the bus, he sang his praises for being run over. Can’t make this stuff up. Unbelievable. https://t.co/EJL0dtD6oN — Mark Sher מרק שר (@mscher001) September 1, 2024

At least we know we'll never have to worry about Clooney playing the role of Marc Antony, who was much more honest in his speech:

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears;

I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones;

So let it be with Caesar.

Isn't it ironic how Clooney is practically begging everyone to forget the 'machinations' that got us here? Machinations in which he played a primary role.

Is Clooney morphing into Boris Karloff? pic.twitter.com/2S0X4Q8uqT — Dave (@davespace_) September 1, 2024

We're not sure about the physical resemblance, but he's got the villain part down pat.

It's kind of awkward after the fact isn't it. Yes I raised millions of dollars for a senile old fool... I knew I was deceiving people while I was doing it. pic.twitter.com/3xlw2toYNy — A. Dudley Buchanan (@Buchana1A) September 1, 2024

At least, it should be awkward. But Clooney has no shame, so he can read these lines with a smug smile on his face.

This is what is called a fake actor telling a made up story to make himself forget what a real POS he is. https://t.co/NSQFOrcW4g — xxxx (@mondo1947) September 2, 2024

Clooney wants everybody to quickly "forget the machinations that got us here," as he was instrumental to the DNC coup and to running someone with utterly zero votes of any sort whatsoever. It's as though he can already taste and smell his tiny cell at Gitmo. https://t.co/Bgwpg4GXYU — It's a Freak Country™ (@FreakCountry76) September 2, 2024

Gitmo will never happen, of course, but Clooney's little speech here is definitely the protestation of a man who knows he was involved in a criminal conspiracy.

We will never forget how MSM, Hollywood, and Biden-Harris Administration covered up Joe’s condition. Of course us conspiracy theorists saw it 3.5’years ago! Here’s Joe finishing strong! https://t.co/ltk68YAgmG pic.twitter.com/6sFf1EvCLk — GloJean1776 (@GloJeanTruth) September 2, 2024

If they lied for an entire presidential term, it stands to reason that they would continue to lie about how they got the zombie to step aside.

“So anybody- all the machinations that got us there, none of that’s gonna be remembered, and it shouldn’t be.”



Pay no attention to the men behind the curtain. Everything is fine. https://t.co/ASzWI4L9fM — PiranhaMama (@pit_piranha) September 2, 2024

LOL. 'It shouldn't be.'

That translates directly into 'FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, FORGET EVERYTHING WE DID.'

Sadly, with the state of American media these days, they will comply and they will try to memory hole Clooney's role in the coup and the very first bloody long knife that he drew. Under orders, of course.

But thankfully, we still have Twitter and we still have independent media. No, George Clooney, we won't forget 'all the machinations that got us here.'

If you are looking for absolution, look somewhere else.