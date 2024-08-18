'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their...
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A...
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really...
The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment
New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a...
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies...
California Democrats Tell Voters Criminals Are More Important Than Democracy
Paul Krugman Looks at the Kamala Harris Price-Control Hysteria in Perspective
NBC News' Brandy Zadrozny Has Taylor Lorenz's Back
Behold Kamala Harris BRAGGING About All the Ways She Can Be a Joyful...
ESPN Analyst Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet Which Did Not Represent Network
Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep...

Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the Pronunciation of Kamala

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:30 AM on August 18, 2024
Townhall Media

We've seen many signs over the weekend that the honeymoon for voteless, installed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be over. Many even in the leftist media are daring to write the unwritable and speak the unspeakable, like CNN recognizing that Harris's 'price controls' are little more than thinly veiled Communism (OK, they didn't go that far, but they came pretty darn close). Or Geraldo Rivera noting that robbing taxpayers to hand out $25,000 to first-time homebuyers is a recipe for disaster similar to what America saw with the housing crash of 2008.

Advertisement

Even her rallies are becoming more sparse. Maybe the intern who used A.I. to make them look like Lollapalooza or U2 at Red Rocks had the weekend off. 

But one hilarious way we know that even they know the bloom is off this particular rose is that we are seeing a lot less manufactured 'joy' and a lot more freakouts about the most irrelevant of issues. 

Like how to pronounce the name 'Kamala.'

On Friday, Twitchy reported on the absolute hissy fit that CNN panelists Michael Eric Dyson and Keith Boykin threw at Rep. Nancy Mace for pronouncing the name a certain way they didn't like. 

But you know the left. When there is one public conniption about nothing, more are sure to follow. 

Yesterday, fired CNN host and current podcaster to an audience of none Don Lemon decided he was a Gen Z TikTok star and recorded a car selfie video lecturing Donald Trump about how to pronounce Kam-Kam's name. Take a look: 

How do these people, in 2024, still not get Trump? He does this intentionally to make them lose their minds. And they oblige him every time. 

Another fish hooked and landed.

Secondly, a car selfie, Don? Really? You're nearly a 60-year-old man. Have some dignity. 

Recommended

In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are
justmindy
Advertisement

Hey. That's former CNN host. Show some respect. 

Of course, just as we reported with the CNN freak out on Nancy Mace, many were happy to remind Lemon that many people, including Joe Biden and Harris herself, have pronounced her name differently over the years. 

Come on, man. That was (D)ifferent. 

But it was the condescending nature of Loemon's video that brought out the true genius of Twitter, as everyone chimed in at Lemon with their own unique -- and hilarious -- ways of pronouncing 'Kamala.' Some of them were extremely accurate. 

If anyone knows a Commie when she sees one, it's Xi Van Fleet.

That's a good one. Say, how did Harris become the nominee again? 

HA. We can never resist a great Simpsons reference. Here's the video if you don't remember the episode from 30 years ago. [Editor's Note: Good Lord, THIRTY years? We are old.]

Advertisement

Seriously. If you have three syllables in your name, people are going to pronounce it differently, regardless of race. It happens. Get over it. 

Even 'Don,' a seemingly easy one-syllable name, might have different pronunciations. 

LOL. See what we mean? 

Ooooh, that one is very fitting after Harris announced her price control policy. 

We can only hope karma comes calling for Harris and the Democrats in November. 

The scam is strong with her. 

Finally, many were gracious in thanking Lemon for his quality investigative reporting. 

Advertisement

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Lemon as a mansplaining colonizer. We love it. 

OOF. That is spot on. We are forever grateful to Tucker Carlson for that pronunciation. 

Aaaaaaaand, now we are officially dead. LOL. 

Be careful what videos you watch out there in the Twitterverse, folks. You never know how you might get the 'schlong covid.' 

By the way, thanks for that one too, Tucker. 

Tags: DON LEMON DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are
justmindy
'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their Chicago Convention
Doug P.
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
Brett T.
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A Bust
RickRobinson
Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris From Jeanine Pirro
Doug P.
BREAKING: Tim Burchett Calls for ND Lawmaker to be HANGED for Traveling to Pay for Sex With Minor
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really Are justmindy
Advertisement