Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the Pronunciation of Kamala

We've seen many signs over the weekend that the honeymoon for voteless, installed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be over. Many even in the leftist media are daring to write the unwritable and speak the unspeakable, like CNN recognizing that Harris's 'price controls' are little more than thinly veiled Communism (OK, they didn't go that far, but they came pretty darn close). Or Geraldo Rivera noting that robbing taxpayers to hand out $25,000 to first-time homebuyers is a recipe for disaster similar to what America saw with the housing crash of 2008.

Even her rallies are becoming more sparse. Maybe the intern who used A.I. to make them look like Lollapalooza or U2 at Red Rocks had the weekend off.

But one hilarious way we know that even they know the bloom is off this particular rose is that we are seeing a lot less manufactured 'joy' and a lot more freakouts about the most irrelevant of issues.

Like how to pronounce the name 'Kamala.'

On Friday, Twitchy reported on the absolute hissy fit that CNN panelists Michael Eric Dyson and Keith Boykin threw at Rep. Nancy Mace for pronouncing the name a certain way they didn't like.

But you know the left. When there is one public conniption about nothing, more are sure to follow.

Yesterday, fired CNN host and current podcaster to an audience of none Don Lemon decided he was a Gen Z TikTok star and recorded a car selfie video lecturing Donald Trump about how to pronounce Kam-Kam's name. Take a look:

How do these people, in 2024, still not get Trump? He does this intentionally to make them lose their minds. And they oblige him every time.

He’s doing it on purpose loser — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) August 17, 2024

Another fish hooked and landed.

Secondly, a car selfie, Don? Really? You're nearly a 60-year-old man. Have some dignity.

Inside every CNN host is a sassy TikToker dying to get out. https://t.co/YqLKhJNoMG — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) August 17, 2024

Hey. That's former CNN host. Show some respect.

Of course, just as we reported with the CNN freak out on Nancy Mace, many were happy to remind Lemon that many people, including Joe Biden and Harris herself, have pronounced her name differently over the years.

Now call out Biden, you raging hypocrite pic.twitter.com/O3IccMymOA — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 17, 2024

Don Lemon never did this kind of critique when Kamala's own boss mispronounced her name repeatedly for whatever reason... https://t.co/7FBnSksinB pic.twitter.com/FRna7DyGGR — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 18, 2024

Come on, man. That was (D)ifferent.

But it was the condescending nature of Loemon's video that brought out the true genius of Twitter, as everyone chimed in at Lemon with their own unique -- and hilarious -- ways of pronouncing 'Kamala.' Some of them were extremely accurate.

If anyone knows a Commie when she sees one, it's Xi Van Fleet.

Ko-mmie

LL-ama



See easy — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) August 18, 2024

That's a good one. Say, how did Harris become the nominee again?

It's CHOW-DA. Say it right Frenchie. https://t.co/oreZ06Cjlw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 17, 2024

HA. We can never resist a great Simpsons reference. Here's the video if you don't remember the episode from 30 years ago. [Editor's Note: Good Lord, THIRTY years? We are old.]

Seriously. If you have three syllables in your name, people are going to pronounce it differently, regardless of race. It happens. Get over it.

Even 'Don,' a seemingly easy one-syllable name, might have different pronunciations.

LOL. See what we mean?

Ooooh, that one is very fitting after Harris announced her price control policy.

Karmala. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 18, 2024

We can only hope karma comes calling for Harris and the Democrats in November.

The scam is strong with her.

Finally, many were gracious in thanking Lemon for his quality investigative reporting.

Hard-hitting journalism from the lemon. https://t.co/INTgFKnvrg — Memology 101 (@NewsM101) August 17, 2024

Glad to see journalists focusing on the issues that are truly important — Fren (@bannedsome) August 17, 2024

Stop mansplaining at us, colonizer — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) August 17, 2024

BAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Lemon as a mansplaining colonizer. We love it.

OOF. That is spot on. We are forever grateful to Tucker Carlson for that pronunciation.

I almost got monkeypox watching that... — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_4_Trump) August 17, 2024

Aaaaaaaand, now we are officially dead. LOL.

Be careful what videos you watch out there in the Twitterverse, folks. You never know how you might get the 'schlong covid.'

By the way, thanks for that one too, Tucker.