Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees

This writer takes images like this with a grain of salt. We already told you how the Kamala Harris has faked photos of huge crowds, so she doesn't want to spread actual fake news. But it appears that the audience for Kamala's North Carolina campaign stop was very small.

109 people showed up to Kamala’s rally in North Carolina today including press and staff. This is the level of excitement when there are no free concerts, cash payments, or strippers twerking. pic.twitter.com/zb19nms0GQ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 16, 2024

Here's another angle showing that there's a boatload of press but not many attendees:

NEW: Kamala Harris shares how much prices have increased under her leadership with President Biden.



Not sure how this is a winning message.



The comments were made to a very small crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina.



"A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than it did before the… pic.twitter.com/LILBaFp7QC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2024

Then again, given how poorly she did -- she reminded us food was much less expensive before the Biden-Harris admin took office -- maybe it's a good thing there weren't a lot of people there.

The honeymoon phase is over — BeignetSensai (@WesternMigrant1) August 16, 2024

Sure feels that way.

Sure. We'll let them believe that.

It really is.

Joe Biden didn't have anyone show up. He didn't even campaign in 2020. And he still "won"



If they are saying the polls are close, then they think they can steal it again. And if they think they can, they probably can. — Altered Crates (@AlteredCrates) August 16, 2024

This is a fair point to keep in mind.

More people show up to a 6 year-old’s Chuck E. Cheese birthday party. — shim (@shimngmi) August 16, 2024

Those are more fun.

Her support isn’t organic. It’s all fake. The whole campaign is fake and is being fueled by the media covering for her and spreading propaganda — The Common Sense Option (@commonsenseopt) August 16, 2024

A lot of the 'momentum' is just that.

Ouch.😬 This is approaching Levels of Jeb we haven't seen since Jeb. https://t.co/X3GARwJ1fB — The Bloodstone™ 🎸 (@BS2KZ) August 16, 2024

Please clap.

109 people? After 6 million dollars in campaign ads over 4 weeks? Hard to believe. Numbers don't add up. https://t.co/HO5FSr1LVJ — Levi Pendragon (@levi_pendragon) August 16, 2024

Something is off, that's for sure.

The momentum! The vibes! The joy!

This video belongs in an ad. A Trump ad. https://t.co/wkZHbVoIkd — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 16, 2024

It sure does.

She’s trying to distance herself from the Biden administration, as vice president, she cast the tiebreaking vote on one policy after another. Because of the 50-50 split in the Senate she has been a more important vice president—in terms of exercising one of the few powers of her… https://t.co/nYin5VkFga — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 16, 2024

The post continues after the cutoff:

Because of the 50-50 split in the Senate she has been a more important vice president—in terms of exercising one of the few powers of her office—in American history And then you get at the fact that she has been the borders are and she pretty much owns the entire failure of the Biden administration.

She can't unburden herself from the Biden administration or its policies. She owns them, part and parcel.

Maybe it's becoming clear voters know this. Or -- if this was a limited campaign event -- maybe Kamala's team realizes this.