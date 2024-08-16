RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy'...
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES...
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdan...
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on...
There's One Thing You Can Do to Brace Yourself For Kamala's Economic Disaster...
GET WRECKED: Even CNN (Yes CNN!) Admits Kamala's Price Control Policy Will Cause...
'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting...
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poste...
Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill...

Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This writer takes images like this with a grain of salt. We already told you how the Kamala Harris has faked photos of huge crowds, so she doesn't want to spread actual fake news. But it appears that the audience for Kamala's North Carolina campaign stop was very small.

Advertisement

Here's another angle showing that there's a boatload of press but not many attendees:

Then again, given how poorly she did -- she reminded us food was much less expensive before the Biden-Harris admin took office -- maybe it's a good thing there weren't a lot of people there.

Sure feels that way.

Sure. We'll let them believe that.

It really is.

Recommended

Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)
Doug P.
Advertisement

This is a fair point to keep in mind.

Those are more fun. 

A lot of the 'momentum' is just that.

Please clap.

Something is off, that's for sure.

The momentum! The vibes! The joy!

It sure does.

Advertisement

The post continues after the cutoff:

Because of the 50-50 split in the Senate she has been a more important vice president—in terms of exercising one of the few powers of her office—in American history And then you get at the fact that she has been the borders are and she pretty much owns the entire failure of the Biden administration.

She can't unburden herself from the Biden administration or its policies. She owns them, part and parcel.

Maybe it's becoming clear voters know this. Or -- if this was a limited campaign event -- maybe Kamala's team realizes this.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)
Doug P.
RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
Amy Curtis
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy' to TikTok
Amy Curtis
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping Trump Prep for Debate
Amy Curtis
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdancer Raygun
Amy Curtis
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message) Doug P.
Advertisement