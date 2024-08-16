'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years of Biden-Harris

Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Today Democrat nominee Kamala Harris did something very predictable: Avoided having a press conference or serious sit-down interview. Harris hasn't done either of those things since the Democrats handed Biden his hat and started walking him toward the door.

What Harris did do was deliver a speech outlining the kinds of economic policies she would pursue if put in a position of government power. Wait, she already holds such a position, but we're not supposed to notice that. 

During her speech, Harris made it clear that she would tackle the problem of inflation caused by the government printing and spending money it doesn't have by printing and spending even more money it doesn't have. Except she doesn't want people to think that's the cause. This is the "definition of insanity" on steroids: 

As you know, instead of addressing the actual problem, Harris is trying to blame "corporate greed" that just coincidentally didn't start until after she took office as VP under Biden and then celebrated passage of the most deceptively titled piece of legislation since the Affordable Care Act -- the Inflation Reduction Act. The former didn't make health care more affordable (just the opposite in fact) and the latter worsened inflation. 

Parts of Harris' speech sounded like they could have been included in a stump speech from Donald Trump, including the part about how much more food costs after three and a half years of the administration Harris is pretending not to be a part of: 

Ironically enough, hot dogs also cost more thanks to these people. 

"Things were better under Trump so vote for Kamala Harris" is supposed to be a sales pitch for the Democrat candidate? Yikes.

The Republicans should make an ad featuring Harris talking about how much the cost of food has skyrocketed since 2021 and the only time Trump's voice needs to be heard is during the "I approve this message" part.

