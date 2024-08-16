Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
GET WRECKED: Even CNN (Yes CNN!) Admits Kamala's Price Control Policy Will Cause A LOT OF HARM (Video)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The honeymoon really appears to be over. Yesterday, we told you CNN engaged in a moment of journalism and admitted 'corporate greed' -- Kamala's economic boogeyman -- isn't the cause of inflation. This morning, we told you how The Washington Post frowned on Kamala's plan as being too communist.

Advertisement

Now CNN is back again, this time specifically discussing Kamala's proposed 'solution' to inflation: a federal ban on 'price gouging', which is a fancy way of saying 'price controls.'

WATCH:

We all know these policies cause harm. We have ample historical and contemporary evidence to prove they do not work.

For CNN to come out and say it on the day Kamala rolled out her first major policy proposal (that she didn't steal from Trump or Vance) is really something.

Perhaps refusing to talk to the very friendly media is a mistake that's starting to backfire on the Kamala campaign.

This will never not make us laugh.

Kamala, of course, thinks all your stuff belongs to the government to give to your neighbors, according to their need. In the name of 'equity'.

Excellent question.

This writer's theory? The media are willing to destroy their last shreds of credibility to elect her, and she won't even give them the time of day. They're getting mad at being frozen out.

When the government spends more money, things get more expensive.

That's not partisan politics. That's the basic law of economics.

Yeah, we had to make sure hell hadn't frozen over, too.

'bUt rEaL cOmmUnIsM hAsn'T bEeN tRieD' -- the Left.

Completely unacceptable.

Disqualifying, really.

Everyone has a line in the sand.

Of course. There's no way you ban 'corporate price gouging' without setting parameters for what is and isn't an acceptable price.

That's the entire basis of her campaign: you may starve, but Kamala's joyful!

The only way to do this is make sure Kamala goes nowhere near the Oval Office.

