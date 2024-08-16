GET WRECKED: Even CNN (Yes CNN!) Admits Kamala's Price Control Policy Will Cause A LOT OF HARM (Video)

The honeymoon really appears to be over. Yesterday, we told you CNN engaged in a moment of journalism and admitted 'corporate greed' -- Kamala's economic boogeyman -- isn't the cause of inflation. This morning, we told you how The Washington Post frowned on Kamala's plan as being too communist.

Now CNN is back again, this time specifically discussing Kamala's proposed 'solution' to inflation: a federal ban on 'price gouging', which is a fancy way of saying 'price controls.'

CNN just DESTROYED Kamala Harris' economic agenda.



"We‘ve seen this kind of thing tried in lots of other countries before. Venezuela, Argentina, the Soviet Union...it leads to shortages" and would "cause a lot of harm." pic.twitter.com/pFEMYDjpN0 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 16, 2024

We all know these policies cause harm. We have ample historical and contemporary evidence to prove they do not work.

For CNN to come out and say it on the day Kamala rolled out her first major policy proposal (that she didn't steal from Trump or Vance) is really something.

Perhaps refusing to talk to the very friendly media is a mistake that's starting to backfire on the Kamala campaign.

This will never not make us laugh.

Price controls are communism. My stuff isn't yours, and your stuff isn't mine.

Markets do the best jobs at setting prices. Government must stay out of price controls. — No One (I'm above the law) (@astronomy89) August 16, 2024

Kamala, of course, thinks all your stuff belongs to the government to give to your neighbors, according to their need. In the name of 'equity'.

It’s unusual for CNN to call out the current administration, maybe even unheard of.

What’s their angle? — David Mooney (@DJM727289) August 16, 2024

Excellent question.

This writer's theory? The media are willing to destroy their last shreds of credibility to elect her, and she won't even give them the time of day. They're getting mad at being frozen out.

Add Australia, Ireland and England where providing home buying subsidies failed and only resulted in higher home prices — Mike Nelson (@ByWayOfNebraska) August 16, 2024

When the government spends more money, things get more expensive.

That's not partisan politics. That's the basic law of economics.

Yeah, we had to make sure hell hadn't frozen over, too.

Price Controls failed in Argentina.

Price Controls failed in Cuba.

Price Controls failed in the Soviet Union.

Price Controls failed in Venezuela.



Price Controls failed HERE.



This policy isn't new & never works.

This policy causes shortages & inflation.

This is BASIC ECONOMICS. https://t.co/Lkj2ISRxcw — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 16, 2024

'bUt rEaL cOmmUnIsM hAsn'T bEeN tRieD' -- the Left.

BIG GOVERNMENT ALERT: Under Vice President Kamala Harris' proposal, a bureaucrat in Washington, DC would determine how much eggs cost at Kroger, Meijer, Family Fare, or Harding's here in Michigan. This is big government at it's worst and totally unacceptable. https://t.co/898yeV97AT — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) August 16, 2024

Completely unacceptable.

Disqualifying, really.

I guess we should be glad that CNN has drawn the line at outright embracing communism? https://t.co/3Rbt4YSsf3 — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) August 16, 2024

Everyone has a line in the sand.

She Gets it.

Under the Harris Eco Plan

It Won't Be Markets, or Supply & Demand that determines the Price of Goods.

It Will be Some DC Bureaucrat who determines a Price of Goods.

Which is A Pending Disaster!! https://t.co/fHoUH6YCJe — PEACHHEAD100 (@lilyq1011) August 16, 2024

Of course. There's no way you ban 'corporate price gouging' without setting parameters for what is and isn't an acceptable price.

That's the entire basis of her campaign: you may starve, but Kamala's joyful!

Price controls like the kind @VP Harris supports are exactly the kind of policy that caused many of my constituents to flee their home countries, like Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.



Socialism destroyed their homes. We won’t let it destroy ours. https://t.co/yBJIO4i465 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) August 16, 2024

The only way to do this is make sure Kamala goes nowhere near the Oval Office.