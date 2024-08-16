The Harris Campaign Swiped a Proposal From Trump and JD Vance Is Next to Get Ripped Off

So far, the Kamala Harris campaign has at least three economic policy proposals, and all have been copied from other political figures.

Donald Trump proposed "no tax on tips," and that must have polled well with workers because weeks later, Kamala Harris said "no tax on tips."

Up next, it was reported that the Harris campaign would propose addressing inflation by price controls (heaven forbid they address the actual reason for inflation, which is the government spending and printing too much money). That policy is stolen directly from... well, Stalin and other communists.

Next up for a policy pickpocketing is Trump running mate JD Vance:

Harris proposes $6,000 tax credit for new parents https://t.co/ISHBbcIYDQ — Axios (@axios) August 16, 2024

Harris encouraging people to have more kids might anger the Dem donors at Planned Parenthood, but she's seen the Vance proposal and added a grand to the proposed tax credit amount:

Kamala Harris copied President Trump on No Tax On Tips.



Now she is copying JD Vance on a child tax credit: pic.twitter.com/MR7bGKENtm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 16, 2024

They're nothing if not predictable.

JD Vance: “we should have a $5,000 tax credit for new parents”



The media: “he’s working against childless Americans”



***4 DAYS LATER***



Kamala Harris: “let’s do $6,000”



The media: “she’s incredible” https://t.co/9Hjf0Xpr49 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 16, 2024

For sure! Here's how the Associated Press framed the Vance proposal:

Beyond 'childless cat ladies,' JD Vance has long been on a quest to encourage more births https://t.co/XyDTpDtgS8 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2024

The headlines about Harris' proposal swiped from Vance will no doubt be a lot more friendly to the Dems.

I knew they'd be singing a different tune once they stole the idea https://t.co/sUcffhJe9o — Lance (@OkayestLance) August 16, 2024

The media still has several more weeks to keep raising the bar on the level of awfulness.