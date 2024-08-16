The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control...
WHO Launched the War? CNN Shames Itself (Again) for Taking the Side of...
Kamala Harris to Propose $25,000 Down Payment Support for First-Time Homeowners
Nine Meals Away from Anarchy
'Fae/Faer': Kamala Harris' Website Has More Pronouns Than Policy Proposals
ABC News: Tim Walz Has Spread ‘Inaccuracies’ That Went Uncorrected
Even CNN Reports That 'Corporate Greed' Isn’t the Cause of Inflation
WATCH: Eight-Year-Old Girl Has More Nerve Than Tim Walz, Beats Would-Be Robber With...
Here’s Another Vague and Frightening ‘First 100 Days’ Promise From Kamala Harris
ALL The Cringe: Harris And Walz Discuss 'White Guy Tacos' (WATCH)
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
SHOCK: Yearbook Photo of 18-Year-Old JD Vance Is Weird
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to...
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing...

The Harris Campaign Swiped a Proposal From Trump and JD Vance Is Next to Get Ripped Off

Doug P.  |  9:21 AM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Gray

So far, the Kamala Harris campaign has at least three economic policy proposals, and all have been copied from other political figures. 

Donald Trump proposed "no tax on tips," and that must have polled well with workers because weeks later, Kamala Harris said "no tax on tips." 

Advertisement

Up next, it was reported that the Harris campaign would propose addressing inflation by price controls (heaven forbid they address the actual reason for inflation, which is the government spending and printing too much money). That policy is stolen directly from... well, Stalin and other communists. 

Next up for a policy pickpocketing is Trump running mate JD Vance:

Harris encouraging people to have more kids might anger the Dem donors at Planned Parenthood, but she's seen the Vance proposal and added a grand to the proposed tax credit amount: 

They're nothing if not predictable.

Recommended

The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control Policy Is BAD
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

For sure! Here's how the Associated Press framed the Vance proposal:

The headlines about Harris' proposal swiped from Vance will no doubt be a lot more friendly to the Dems.

The media still has several more weeks to keep raising the bar on the level of awfulness.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control Policy Is BAD
Amy Curtis
More Like FarmVille Boys: Hilarious 'Country Boys for Harris' Post Gets ABSOLUTELY ROASTED
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris to Propose $25,000 Down Payment Support for First-Time Homeowners
Brett T.
Anna Paulina Luna DROPS Her Haters Trying to Dunk on Her for Wearing a MAGA Swimsuit
Grateful Calvin
Elitist Snob Atlantic Writer Gets Bitten by REALITY After Criticizing People Struggling to Buy Food
Amy Curtis
ABC News: Tim Walz Has Spread ‘Inaccuracies’ That Went Uncorrected
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control Policy Is BAD Amy Curtis
Advertisement