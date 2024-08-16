The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control Policy Is BAD

The Harris Campaign Swiped a Proposal From Trump and JD Vance Is Next...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 AM on August 16, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Later today, Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina to announce her first major economic plan. That's price controls to combat what Kamala says is the cause of inflation: corporate greed and price gouging. Even CNN -- yes, CNN -- is saying corporate greed isn't the cause of inflation

And now The Washington Post is piling on Kamala with this brutal op-ed.

Oof.

WaPo writes (emphasis added):

What are these “clear rules of the road” or the thresholds that determine when a price or profit level becomes “excessive”? The memo doesn’t say, and the campaign did not answer questions I sent seeking clarification.

The most likely template for Harris’s proposal is a recent bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (Harris co-sponsored similar legislation with Warren in 2020, when Harris was a senator.) Warren’s bill would ban any “grossly excessive price” during any “atypical disruption” of a market. Alas, no definition was provided for these terms, either; rather, the bill would empower the Federal Trade Commission to enforce bans using any metric it deems appropriate.

It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is. It is, in all but name, a sweeping set of government-enforced price controls across every industry, not only food. Supply and demand would no longer determine prices or profit levels. Far-off Washington bureaucrats would. The FTC would be able to tell, say, a Kroger in Ohio the acceptable price it can charge for milk.

Wow.

That's so brutal.

'Real communism hasn't been tried yet.'

And that's part of why she's doing it -- some people will buy and believe that 'corporate greed' is the problem here.

That's the plan. Kamala will get it right this time, surely.

And CNN.

An apt metaphor.

Right?

Neither did we.

Wow, indeed.

This made us laugh.

Da, comrade.

The honeymoon is over.

And this writer things the media will turn on Kamala if she keeps holding them in such contempt.

So, so bad.

And Kamala is definitely a commie.

