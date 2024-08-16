The Honeymoon Is OVER: Even WaPo Op Ed Says Kamala Harris' Price Control Policy Is BAD

Later today, Kamala Harris will be in North Carolina to announce her first major economic plan. That's price controls to combat what Kamala says is the cause of inflation: corporate greed and price gouging. Even CNN -- yes, CNN -- is saying corporate greed isn't the cause of inflation.

And now The Washington Post is piling on Kamala with this brutal op-ed.

From WP: 'When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls? It’s hard to exaggerate how bad Kamala Harris’s price-gouging proposal is.' This is not a pro-Trump columnist... https://t.co/L17aSO36gw — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 15, 2024

Oof.

WaPo writes (emphasis added):

What are these “clear rules of the road” or the thresholds that determine when a price or profit level becomes “excessive”? The memo doesn’t say, and the campaign did not answer questions I sent seeking clarification. The most likely template for Harris’s proposal is a recent bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (Harris co-sponsored similar legislation with Warren in 2020, when Harris was a senator.) Warren’s bill would ban any “grossly excessive price” during any “atypical disruption” of a market. Alas, no definition was provided for these terms, either; rather, the bill would empower the Federal Trade Commission to enforce bans using any metric it deems appropriate. It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is. It is, in all but name, a sweeping set of government-enforced price controls across every industry, not only food. Supply and demand would no longer determine prices or profit levels. Far-off Washington bureaucrats would. The FTC would be able to tell, say, a Kroger in Ohio the acceptable price it can charge for milk.

Wow.

That's so brutal.

Kamala promises to finally do communism right, as only a strong woman of color can. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) August 15, 2024

'Real communism hasn't been tried yet.'

Reading the comments is an unfortunate reminder that those people can also vote. — Joe Moschella (@joemosch) August 15, 2024

And that's part of why she's doing it -- some people will buy and believe that 'corporate greed' is the problem here.

Well Kamala already proposed price-fixing a while ago, so she's sort of stuck. Flip-flopping on that won't work cuz it's all she got.



But she will try to deceive voters that the Soviet Union & tyrants like Maduro merely did it wrong. 🙄 — Jake (@Jake67_patriot) August 16, 2024

That's the plan. Kamala will get it right this time, surely.

And CNN.

She was boxed in. She didn't have a choice.



To put this in boxing terms:



Trump is up on the scorecards heading into the late rounds. He's thrown a dozen feints, and Harris is starting to bite on every single one with looping hay makers.



Then he starts "counter punching." https://t.co/yfzBbzezAK — Derek. (@SuitablePolitic) August 15, 2024

An apt metaphor.

Right?

I didn’t have that on my bingo card for Wapo… — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 15, 2024

Neither did we.

Wowww — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 15, 2024

Wow, indeed.

This made us laugh.

Bread lines on the ballot. 2 loaves if you wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/EoMSPGgMHX — Havok (@Havok138) August 15, 2024

Da, comrade.

Catherine Rampell is someone you'd expect to be completely in the tank for Kamala Harris. And no doubt she is, despite the price control proposal. But it is interesting that she's completely ripping it to shreds anyway. Another sign, perhaps, that the honeymoon truly is over. https://t.co/fyoAfZiVy6 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 16, 2024

The honeymoon is over.

And this writer things the media will turn on Kamala if she keeps holding them in such contempt.

You know s**t is bad when even @washingtonpost is coming out and criticizing this ridiculously stupid policy. https://t.co/aVDPqXpJca — Zenabi (@Zenabi___) August 16, 2024

So, so bad.

If the Washington Post is calling you a commie, you're definitely a commie pic.twitter.com/fwKcmCBGn8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 15, 2024

And Kamala is definitely a commie.