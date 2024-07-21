'I Have No Confidence': House DEMOCRAT Calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to Resign

We don't know yet whether or not Joe Biden will be the Democrats' nominee for President of the United States come November, but we are starting to get an inkling of the future in store for failed Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle.

Hint: It's not looking good.

Last night, Twitchy reported on an unconfirmed story that the embattled director will resign on Monday. That report has not been confirmed yet, but more and more tea leaves keep getting revealed and they all point to Cheatle not holding her job for much longer.

Saturday evening saw another body blow land on Cheatle's employment prospects. But this one came from a slightly unexpected source. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, the ranking member on the House Budget Committee, called for Cheatle's resignation in no uncertain terms.

I’m very sorry to reach this conclusion: I have no confidence in the leadership of the United States Secret Service. I hereby call on Kimberly Cheatle to resign. https://t.co/CYwoQOMjUE — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) July 20, 2024

Boyle was responding to a tweet from Politico's Jonathan Martin, citing the complete lack of coordination between the Secret Service and local law enforcement on July 13, the day of the assassination attempt on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Since that time, Cheatle has been under fire and has not done herself any favors with her ridiculous 'sloped roof' theory, among many other public missteps.

Many have called for her to be fired, but President Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refuse to do so. Many others have called on her to resign in disgrace (including Twitchy's own JustMindy). We're fairly sure, however, that Boyle is the first elected Democrat to call for Cheatle's immediate resignation.

It would make sense that a representative from Pennsylvania would be the first to do so. Now that the dam has been broken, hopefully, many more will be likely to follow.

First Dem to call for Cheatle's head, but he won't be the last. She's done. https://t.co/zvremAhpOs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 21, 2024

We can only hope that more Democrats follow Boyle's lead.

🚨



Top House Democrat Budget Committee member calls on Jill Biden’s Secret Service pick to resign.



But this is so much bigger than some incompetent DEI hire.



Biden is responsible for Trump’s near assassination.



Biden’s campaign strategy is essentially “Trump is a danger to… https://t.co/TDeZqlua7K — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 21, 2024

The rest of Davis' tweet reads:

Biden’s campaign strategy is essentially “Trump is a danger to democracy who must be stopped at all costs.”



Then Biden Democrats attempted to bankrupt Trump, imprison him for life, and throw him off the ballot.



When that didn’t work, Biden underfunded Trump’s Secret Service protection.



Trump’s blood is on Biden’s hands.

The fact that Cheatle was the personal pick of JILL Biden, not her husband, is a damning indictment all on its own. Who really is calling the shots in the Oval Office?

Thank you for this bipartisan recognition. This is correct. https://t.co/rvt0AsJgGf — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 20, 2024

Rep. Roy serves with Boyle on the House Budget Committee and has been calling for Cheatle to be fired or resign since shortly after the shooting.

Ahead of @RepJamesComer getting the Secret Service director to testify @GOPoversight, @RepBrendanBoyle is calling on her to resign https://t.co/RkROuWFUhs — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 20, 2024

Cheatle is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. A cynical view might be that Boyle is calling for her resignation possibly to preempt (or at least delay) that appearance.

Upon first glance, though, his demand seems sincere.

Thank you for having integrity. This goes beyond R and D. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🪼🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) July 21, 2024

Thank you.



This isn’t about Left or Right. It’s about keeping the President and candidates safe.



Kimberly Cheatle must resign. — Misha Turtle Island 🐢 (@MishaFitton) July 20, 2024

It shouldn't be about left or right. Unfortunately, for the past week, the left has made clear that for them, it is. Maybe that can change now following Boyle's pronouncement.

Mayorkas says anyone who complains is a sexist. — Wirra (@wirraone) July 20, 2024

Unbelievably, Mayorkas did issue a statement to this effect on Saturday. He needs to be fired or resign as well, but we're not holding our breath for that to happen ... until November, that is.

Every single lawmaker should be saying this — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2024

Agreed. This one is not difficult. It is not 'complicated.' She failed. The fact that she continues to hold her position only engenders more mistrust in government organizations and spawns conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt.

But speaking of other lawmakers ...

Bob Casey is facing a tough re-election battle this fall in Pennsylvania. Even setting aside that calling for Cheatle to resign is the right thing to do, from a jaded perspective alone, it will be a huge political mistake if Casey does not join Boyle.

Pennsylvania voters will not forget that.

So far, however, Casey has remained conspicuously silent.

Now that Brendan Boyle has spoken up -- whatever his reasons may be -- Casey's continued silence will only become more conspicuous to Pennsylvanians.