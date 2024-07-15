Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI Has Completely Captured Democrats

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:30 PM on July 15, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier today at the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump selected -- and the delegation overwhelmingly approved -- Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the 2024 election. On the right, some have loved the pick, while some were hoping for another contender, but Twitchy's JustMindy outlined why Vance is the perfect pick for the Trump ticket.

Meanwhile, on the political left, they are handling Vance's selection with complete maturity and calmness. 

HAHAHAHAHA. No, we're kidding, of course. 

They are freaking out and forgetting all about 'lowering the temperature.'

LOL. So much for 'dialing it back,' right Van Jones? 

Maybe the most delicious coping and seething, though, came from leftist supertroll Tea Pain. We've chronicled Tea Pain's massive fails on Twitchy before, from Kyle Rittenhouse to the January 6 Committee. But his tweet about Vance perfectly captured how enslaved the Democrats are to DEI and identity politics. 

OH NO! Trump picked the person he thought was the best for the job and not the person who checked the most boxes. How will America survive? 

Of course, there were a few lefties who shared Tea Pain's outrage. 

At least, we think that's outrage. It's hard to tell through all those hashtags. 

Man, Project 2025 sounds more awesome every day. We're not sure which page of it the name 'J.D. Vance' appears, but we're sure he's in there somewhere. 

Mostly, however, Twitter wanted to let Tea Pain know how batpoop-crazy he is. 

Kamala Harris has an even worse approval rating than Biden -- which is a pretty remarkable feat and the only thing she's truly earned on her own throughout her career. 

But, in a sense, she does exemplify the entire Biden presidency. (That was not a compliment, by the way.)

Ahem. She said it, we didn't. 

We may have been thinking it, but we didn't say it. 

It is remarkable to behold how completely captured they are by identity politics. 

We're pretty sure Tea Pain has that number on speed dial. 

GASP. How dare you even imagine such a thing? 

We looked to see if Tea Pain had a follow-up tweet to explain what his point was here. 

He did not. 

All of that is irrelevant to the left in America.

HA. OK, that was a good one. We giggled. 

But it was nice of Twitter to reach out to Tea Pain and offer sympathies during this trying time for him. 

See? Everyone feels your 'pain,' Tea Pain.

The answer to all three of those questions is 'yes.' This is all they have. They have no new ideas and they cannot exist without stoking those divisions. 

DEI hasn't destroyed the country yet (though it's not looking good for the Secret Service lately), but it will if it is not stopped. 

You can love J.D. Vance, like him, or even hate him. All three of those opinions are everyone's right. But if you are basing those opinions on his DNA and chromosomes, you are not the good guy here, Tea Pain. And you never will be.

***
