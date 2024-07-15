BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...

It's been an insane, and nearly tragic, last few days, and just about 48 hours after Donald Trump escaped an assassination attempt, the Republican nominee is in Milwaukee and chose today to announce his pick for a running-mate.

Who did you have your money on?

If that person was Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, see the cashier and collect your winnings!

It’s JD Vance! Trump has chosen him as his vice presidential candidate. pic.twitter.com/huuVn27ViZ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 15, 2024

It's official: The GOP ticket is Trump-Vance 2024!

The full statement from Trump was just posted to his Truth Social account:

After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

Now onto November and victory at the "battle box" (as Biden says). The current administration needs to be sent packing.