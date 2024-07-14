Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST Parrots Trump's Slogan

On Sunday afternoon, President Biden was flanked by VP Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland for a reminder that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was "not appropriate"

Yeah, this should do it:

Biden calls the attempted assassination of Trump “not appropriate.” That’s what I say to my kids if they belch at the dinner table. It’s not a term you use to describe assassination. This is the weakest, most pathetic man to ever occupy the White House.



pic.twitter.com/mJ8i4JMknO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 14, 2024

Later in the evening, Biden delivered a separate recorded statement and in many ways it was similar to his previous comments, including being baffled by a motive:

BIDEN: "We do not know the motive of the shooter yet. We don't know his opinions or affiliations. We don't know whether he had help or support or if he communicated with anyone else." pic.twitter.com/U1IJoBuNTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Biden said "violence has never been the answer" in a selective kind of way:

Biden says "violence has never been the answer," then goes on to list examples of political violence in recent years.



Biden makes no specific mention of violence perpetrated by the left. pic.twitter.com/A0mbQTuqHS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Biden reminded all of us that these disputes should be settled at the "battle box," and he did so twice:

BIDEN: "In America, we resolve our differences at the battle box. That's how we do it. At the battle box." pic.twitter.com/q11L5SJuU3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Yeah, he's fine.

The crowning achievement of Biden's short address Sunday night was when he tried to pump the brakes after realizing he was coming dangerously close to parroting his opponents campaign slogan:

Did Biden almost just say "Make America Great Again"? pic.twitter.com/0ap0sAmF3w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Here's Biden's full 6-minute address:

Watch President Joe Biden's full address to the nation from the Oval Office following the attempted assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/nc29dhyy1F — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Joe was THAT close.

I would have laughed myself to tears if Joe Biden had said, Make America Great Again. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) July 15, 2024

Biden almost got there, but alas, it was too much to hope for. Instead we got "Make America, You Know... the Thing..."

JUST SAY IT. YOU WANT TO SAY IT. https://t.co/Gc2fePUtuI — Clean Your Microwave (@rwintergreen) July 15, 2024

Maybe next time!