'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP...
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump...
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS...
Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Politic...
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6...
Former Conservative Twitter Fav 'Popehat' Posts Disturbing Messages on 'Bluesky' and it Fe...
Racist Much? Forbes Asks If Surviving Gunfire Makes Trump Appeal to Black Voters...
Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency
Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now...
Sen. Chuck Grassley: 'Answers Needed on Security Breach NOW'
Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest...
Sen. Josh Hawley: 'Someone Must RESIGN'
'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on...

Biden Reminds Us Disputes Should Be Settled at the 'Battle Box' and ALMOST Parrots Trump's Slogan

Doug P.  |  9:22 PM on July 14, 2024

On Sunday afternoon, President Biden was flanked by VP Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland for a reminder that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was "not appropriate" 

Advertisement

Yeah, this should do it:

Later in the evening, Biden delivered a separate recorded statement and in many ways it was similar to his previous comments, including being baffled by a motive:

Biden said "violence has never been the answer" in a selective kind of way:

Biden reminded all of us that these disputes should be settled at the "battle box," and he did so twice:

Recommended

Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah, he's fine.

The crowning achievement of Biden's short address Sunday night was when he tried to pump the brakes after realizing he was coming dangerously close to parroting his opponents campaign slogan:

Here's Biden's full 6-minute address:

Joe was THAT close.

Biden almost got there, but alas, it was too much to hope for. Instead we got "Make America, You Know... the Thing..."

Maybe next time!

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE
Amy Curtis
'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP for Trump Assassination Attempt
Chad Felix Greene
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: Denver Post WRECKED for Headline on Trump Assassination
Amy Curtis
Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now Focus on Security Instead)
Amy Curtis
Things Go SO WRONG for Leftist Troglodyte Who Vows to Post January 6 Video Every Day Until the Election
Amy Curtis
J6 Cmte. Chair Bennie Thompson's Aide Shows Us Who Dems Are Making THIS Wish After Trump Shooting; Update
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE Amy Curtis
Advertisement