Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Political Rival

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Early this afternoon President Biden, flanked by VP Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland, delivered brief remarks about the attempted assassination of his political rival, Donald Trump. 

Cheap photo op detected:

Biden's remarks later lasted just a couple of minutes and were as generic as they could have been:

The assassination attempt was "not appropriate," according to Biden.

The motive remains unknown, according to Biden -- other than the motive of wanting to take out Trump:

Gee, what could the motive possibly be?

And the FBI is looking into it?

Yeah, THAT FBI. 

Yes, Biden's exit did catch some attention. Watch:

Yep, all is well!

Biden will be delivering more remarks tonight, but they'll be recorded, according to reports. The topic is unity, and Biden will likely say that the way to get there is for everybody to vote for the Democrat instead of the "worse than Hitler" guy.

