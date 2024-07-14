Biden Delivers Short Statement on 'Not Appropriate' Attempted Assassination of His Political Rival

Early this afternoon President Biden, flanked by VP Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland, delivered brief remarks about the attempted assassination of his political rival, Donald Trump.

This morning, President Biden and Vice President Harris received an updated briefing in the White House Situation Room from homeland security and law enforcement officials. pic.twitter.com/TiEpc94DHM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2024

Cheap photo op detected:

Do you know how you can tell that this is simply a photo op and nothing else? All the nameplates *are facing to the camera," not each other. Oh sure they all know who each other is but really now... Such irresponsible fools running this country. https://t.co/DClv1166qO — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) July 14, 2024

Biden's remarks later lasted just a couple of minutes and were as generic as they could have been:

“The idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody — everybody — must condemn it,” Pres. Biden says after a possible assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/3stE2Vw1kH pic.twitter.com/TpEMhYhZks — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2024

The assassination attempt was "not appropriate," according to Biden.

Biden calls the attempted assassination of Trump “not appropriate.” That’s what I say to my kids if they belch at the dinner table. It’s not a term you use to describe assassination. This is the weakest, most pathetic man to ever occupy the White House.



pic.twitter.com/mJ8i4JMknO — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 14, 2024

The motive remains unknown, according to Biden -- other than the motive of wanting to take out Trump:

Biden reiterates that authorities do not yet have a motive of the shooter, urges everyone "don't make assumptions about his motives or his affiliations. Let the FBI do their job." pic.twitter.com/2OIN7PngYR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2024

Gee, what could the motive possibly be?

We may never know the motive of the guy who tried to shoot Trump in the head.



::pause::



Seriously, what? https://t.co/PTjcHn8uDG — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 14, 2024

And the FBI is looking into it?

The same FBI that spied on his campaign, bought a phony dossier from his political opponent, needed an insurance policy for 2016 or the one that raided his home? — DISRPTR79🥷🏽 (@AJFrugoli) July 14, 2024

Yeah, THAT FBI.

Joe Biden reads off a teleprompter for three minutes, tells Americans not to presume a motive — uh, how many assassination attempts have ever happened because someone loves a leader? — and then walks out like a cadaver. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 14, 2024

Yes, Biden's exit did catch some attention. Watch:

🚨 Joe Biden has once again REFUSED to take a single question from the media, and announces he’ll be having yet ANOTHER address to the nation tonight



This time, it’ll be from the Oval Office



Biden is DESPERATELY trying to score points here. pic.twitter.com/xyXnMJjpAp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2024

The idea that he doesn’t have Parkinson’s disease at this point is insane. He clearly has it. pic.twitter.com/Wzgbk4IZqd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2024

Yep, all is well!

President Biden walking away from the podium, recorded from @WhiteHouse’s own feed.



This man is not fit to serve. pic.twitter.com/DZamPlGHUt — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) July 14, 2024

Look closely at Biden’s right arm as he walks away. His arm and hands are not moving at all as he walks. This is one of the hallmarks of advanced Parkinson’s. pic.twitter.com/cCIhis6H5M — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) July 14, 2024

Biden will be delivering more remarks tonight, but they'll be recorded, according to reports. The topic is unity, and Biden will likely say that the way to get there is for everybody to vote for the Democrat instead of the "worse than Hitler" guy.