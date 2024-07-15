Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to 'Save Democracy'

It has only been two days since Donald Trump was the target of an assassin's bullet that thankfully -- maybe even miraculously -- only missed his skull by less than an inch. Since that time, we've heard a lot of talk by the media about 'lowering the temperature.'

It's a great idea, but when the media says that, even when leading Democrats say that, they are only talking about one side. They want Republicans to be like Mitt Romney, to take all of their slings and arrows -- in many cases, very violent metaphors -- and not fight back. (Memo to the media: That's just not going to happen anymore. There are new rules now.)

The only problem is that when the media says things like this, they never seem to filter down to their street armies, because they really don't want those people to lower the temperature. This was on full display earlier today as the Republican National Convention officially began in Milwaukee.

It's not a surprise that protesters took to the street outside the RNC. This has long been expected. But just take a look at all the cool heads prevailing in the chants they were shouting as they marched:

The March on the RNC is now underway in Milwaukee. Protesters are chanting, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” pic.twitter.com/WUZsMRpGDG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 15, 2024

Because it's not like saying that Trump is a 'fascist' or a member of the KKK is exactly the kind of rhetoric that likely led to the assassination attempt or anything, is it?

But I thought we were ‘dialing it back!’ Didn’t last long did it? — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Desert Deplorable 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheWaynerS) July 15, 2024

It was never going to last because the media calling for it didn't want it to last.

Of course, some pointed out that they were at the wrong convention for this particular chant.

Wrong event. The Democrats supported the KKK. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 15, 2024

Whoopsies. They don't like to be reminded of that.

But maybe the best takedown of the protesters came from James Lindsay, who noticed something rather peculiar about all of the flags the protesters were carrying.

Not a lot of American flags there in a crowd allegedly concerned about America and its future. https://t.co/DrsVKbgrT7 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 15, 2024

Huh. That's pretty weird.

We see lots of Palestinian flags, Free Palestine banners, and other anti-Trump messages, but there is not a single American flag among the whole group.

(Actually, we take that back. There is one flag in there that vaguely resembles Old Glory, but the colors are not right and we don't see the stars, so we're guessing it was probably some perversion of the U.S. flag.)

There aren’t American flags, but there are plenty of flags of known terrorist organization; so, apparently they’re okay with that. — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Notorious TERF & rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) July 15, 2024

Righto. For all their talk about America and democracy, leftists show their true colors (or lack thereof) in their revulsion of the American flag. https://t.co/SmlhQjWurI — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) July 15, 2024

They kind of hate America and they never mind saying and showing it.

That's their right, of course, but we should never mistake these for serious people who have serious thoughts about improving the United States. They want to destroy the United States.

Wondering if @FBI will hunt down those people same as they did with J6 protests? 🧐 https://t.co/M5tpIevyT0 — Mihaela Gordan (@GordanMihaela1) July 15, 2024

They will not. Granted, we're not seeing any violence here at this Milwaukee protest (so far), but that didn't stop Biden's DOJ from throwing people in prison who didn't engage in a single violent act on January 6.

They didn't learn a thing after Sat https://t.co/kPHFwFXSAX — Mark Czelusniak (@markczelus) July 15, 2024

Most of the people in this crowd are the same as the people on social media who were sad that the assassination attempt was not successful.

Probably not a lot of Americans either. Here for the handouts. https://t.co/f1koFywqTX — Turnernator (@Turnernator4008) July 15, 2024

Good point.

Very telling… https://t.co/tfcrMsaC24 — the Brig hazy wolf (@theBrighazywolf) July 15, 2024

Ain't that an understatement if there ever was one.

Thanks, Joe Biden. Thanks, Morning Joe. Thanks, Keith Olbermann.

If Trump wins, these people are going to burn cities to the ground. https://t.co/WnADDkWrYs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2024

But CNN will call it 'mostly peaceful.'

What happened to toning down the rhetoric? https://t.co/88c0xxvfaK — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 15, 2024

If anyone knows the consequences of unhinged, heated rhetoric from the left, including the media, it is Nick Sandmann.

Some people reject unity



Wait until you see the folks at the DNC convention https://t.co/crt4qWJYcD — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 15, 2024

The Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago is going to make 1968 look like a church picnic by comparison.

Because the problem is that Democrats and their media apparatchiks do not care about incendiary rhetoric, no matter what they have been saying for the past 48 hours. Not unless they can use it as a political weapon against Republicans and conservatives.

You won't hear these chants from protesters condemned by anyone who has been saying we should 'lower the temperature.'

But if something violent does happen either this week in Milwaukee or next month in Chicago, you can bet they'll all blame Donald Trump for it. Maybe J.D. Vance now as well.