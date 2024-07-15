Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Your Handy Cheat Sheet as to Why J.D. Vance Was Donald Trump's Perfect...
Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow
Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST...
Sen. Chris Murphy: No One Has Done More to Glorify Political Violence Than...
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'
Bulwark: It Took Only Minutes for Republicans to Pounce on Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids...
'F**k OFF, You Puke': David Frum All But Blames Trump for Getting Shot...
Joy Behar of 'The View' Sounded Absolutely Ignorant Discussing the Attempted Assassination...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
BREAKING: Trump's VP Pick IS ...
In Other News, Cheri Jacobus' Post-Trump Shooting Tweets Prove She's Still a Trump-Hating...

Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to 'Save Democracy'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on July 15, 2024
Meme

It has only been two days since Donald Trump was the target of an assassin's bullet that thankfully -- maybe even miraculously -- only missed his skull by less than an inch. Since that time, we've heard a lot of talk by the media about 'lowering the temperature.' 

Advertisement

It's a great idea, but when the media says that, even when leading Democrats say that, they are only talking about one side. They want Republicans to be like Mitt Romney, to take all of their slings and arrows -- in many cases, very violent metaphors -- and not fight back. (Memo to the media: That's just not going to happen anymore. There are new rules now.)

The only problem is that when the media says things like this, they never seem to filter down to their street armies, because they really don't want those people to lower the temperature. This was on full display earlier today as the Republican National Convention officially began in Milwaukee. 

It's not a surprise that protesters took to the street outside the RNC. This has long been expected. But just take a look at all the cool heads prevailing in the chants they were shouting as they marched: 

Because it's not like saying that Trump is a 'fascist' or a member of the KKK is exactly the kind of rhetoric that likely led to the assassination attempt or anything, is it? 

It was never going to last because the media calling for it didn't want it to last. 

Recommended

Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
Brett T.
Advertisement

Of course, some pointed out that they were at the wrong convention for this particular chant. 

Whoopsies. They don't like to be reminded of that. 

But maybe the best takedown of the protesters came from James Lindsay, who noticed something rather peculiar about all of the flags the protesters were carrying. 

Huh. That's pretty weird. 

We see lots of Palestinian flags, Free Palestine banners, and other anti-Trump messages, but there is not a single American flag among the whole group. 

(Actually, we take that back. There is one flag in there that vaguely resembles Old Glory, but the colors are not right and we don't see the stars, so we're guessing it was probably some perversion of the U.S. flag.)

Advertisement

They kind of hate America and they never mind saying and showing it. 

That's their right, of course, but we should never mistake these for serious people who have serious thoughts about improving the United States. They want to destroy the United States. 

They will not. Granted, we're not seeing any violence here at this Milwaukee protest (so far), but that didn't stop Biden's DOJ from throwing people in prison who didn't engage in a single violent act on January 6. 

Most of the people in this crowd are the same as the people on social media who were sad that the assassination attempt was not successful.

Good point.

Ain't that an understatement if there ever was one. 

Thanks, Joe Biden. Thanks, Morning Joe. Thanks, Keith Olbermann. 

Advertisement

But CNN will call it 'mostly peaceful.'

If anyone knows the consequences of unhinged, heated rhetoric from the left, including the media, it is Nick Sandmann

The Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago is going to make 1968 look like a church picnic by comparison. 

Because the problem is that Democrats and their media apparatchiks do not care about incendiary rhetoric, no matter what they have been saying for the past 48 hours. Not unless they can use it as a political weapon against Republicans and conservatives. 

You won't hear these chants from protesters condemned by anyone who has been saying we should 'lower the temperature.' 

But if something violent does happen either this week in Milwaukee or next month in Chicago, you can bet they'll all blame Donald Trump for it. Maybe J.D. Vance now as well

Tags: MILWAUKEE PROTESTERS PROTESTS REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION RNC

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
Brett T.
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort of Rhetoric
Brett T.
Laurence Tribe Reminds Us You Reap What You Sow
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Donald Trump Jr. Shuts Down 'CLOWN' Journo at RNC Asking Him About 'Kids in Cages' and OH YEAH (Watch)
Sam J.
DESPICABLE: AOC Absolutely ROASTED for Post About Democrats 'Resigning to Fascism'
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case Brett T.
Advertisement