The Scales Are Falling: Conceptual James Sparks Testimonials From People Who Are #WokeUp

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on November 30, 2023
Twitchy

Sometimes at Twitchy, writing from a conservative perspective and speaking generally to conservatives, it can be easy to lose sight of whether or not those conservative ideas are reaching others. Not active leftists per se (we know many of them are unreachable), but people who might consider themselves traditionally liberal but can't help noticing what is going on in the world and in America today. 

Enter James Lindsay, known by his Twitter handle @ConceptualJames. Lindsay is an accomplished author and cultural critic, but on Twitter/X, he is perhaps best known for being permanently banned for his repeated use of the phrase 'OK, Groomer' in response to people promoting gender ideology and queer theory to children. Lindsay also is known for upsetting people both on the left and the right, so that's someone this writer at least believes is worth listening to more often than not. 

On Nov. 29, Lindsay decided to test the idea of whether or not former liberals were waking up to the insanity of the left with a simple tweet and hashtag: #WokeUp.

The hashtag didn't exactly go viral, but it still prompted plenty of responses from people who have seen the light into what 'woke' actually means ... and want nothing at all to do with it. 

'Evergreen,' of course, is Evergreen College, where professor Bret Weinstein was forced out for questioning 'racial equity' in 2017. 

BLM was always a scam, from Day One. 

As the old saying goes, 'If you are not a liberal before you're 30, you have no heart. If you're still a liberal after you're 30, you have no brain.'

Sometimes, we forget about Gamergate, but it really was a huge red flag for really bad things to come and should have rang more alarm bells outside the gaming community. 

The fact that there's even a job called 'DEI trainer' is a sign of how bad things are. And that's another scam, as this user attests. 

Both George Floyd and COVID were VERY popular answers.

Reading will always help destroy the woke mind virus. Well ... some reading, anyway. 

That's OK. You found the best place in the world for that book, and for Kendi in general. 

If there's one thing that woke does really well, it's moving those goalposts, constantly.

Shocking, yet not at all surprising. Even Coca-Cola is telling its employees and customers to 'be less white.'

That is truly scary ... and probably accurate, if we ever get to see Ghislaine Maxwell's little black book. 

Wow. There are many more testimonials, but this might be the saddest one of all. The most evil act of the woke mind virus proponents is their targeting of children. With critical race theory, gender theory, and queer theory, they are attempting to destroy the next generation. 

But more and more people each day are becoming #WokeUp, and that alone is enough to encourage us to keep fighting. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

