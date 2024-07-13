UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After Assassination Attempt

As everybody knows, there was an attempt to assassinate Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. The Secret Service has put out a statement, via @BillMelugin_:

UPDATED SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT “During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.”

Not that you needed any more proof that the MSM is irredeemable trash, but here's video from @TimJGraham of Newsbusters offering more confirmation. We'll be seeing a lot of the "Republicans pounce" spin in the coming hours and days from the lib media, but this one from CBS News' Margaret Brennan leads the way. Watch:

Trump's just been shot, and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan disparages him for not telling his followers to lower the temperature. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/97R2FG97gG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

Just... wow.

MAKE VICTIM BLAMING COOL AGAIN!



-Dems and their Pravda Media — Gege, An Adult Human Female. i.e.: A Woman (@Pomquat) July 14, 2024

The dude gets shot at and he’s supposed to lower the temp? Wowza. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 14, 2024

How dare the guy who just got hit by a bullet not immediately try to lower the political temperature! Yikes.

This is just incredible, it will also be a mainstream narrative before the end of the week https://t.co/XH5LVcfMQA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2024

"Republicans pounce" is coming... just wait for it.

You don’t hate journalists enough… https://t.co/EcDvmYmg5C — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 14, 2024

They will try to gaslight you into thinking everything is your fault. It’s abusive behavior and not journalism in the slightest https://t.co/QkAbf3pWNn — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) July 14, 2024

You don’t hate journalists enough and you never will. https://t.co/mLcjyJpuxV — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) July 14, 2024

Unfortunately we get daily examples of that and there's no sign that's going to end any time soon.