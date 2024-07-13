UNREAL: CBS News Host Noticed Trump Didn't Try to Lower Political Temp After Assassination Attempt

Here's More of the Danger Posed by Project 2025
Doug P.  |  11:10 PM on July 13, 2024
Journalism meme

As everybody knows, there was an attempt to assassinate Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday evening. The Secret Service has put out a statement, via @BillMelugin_:

UPDATED SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT “During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.”

Not that you needed any more proof that the MSM is irredeemable trash, but here's video from @TimJGraham of Newsbusters offering more confirmation. We'll be seeing a lot of the "Republicans pounce" spin in the coming hours and days from the lib media, but this one from CBS News' Margaret Brennan leads the way. Watch:

Just... wow.

Just STFU: Liz Cheney Refusing to Even Say Trump's Name After Shooting Goes ALMOST As Bad As Her WY Loss
Sam J.
How dare the guy who just got hit by a bullet not immediately try to lower the political temperature! Yikes.

"Republicans pounce" is coming... just wait for it.

Unfortunately we get daily examples of that and there's no sign that's going to end any time soon.

