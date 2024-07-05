Were You in a Coma? Twitter ROASTS Gregg Easterbrook's Pining for the 'Civil Politics' of 2012

Yesterday, we saw a lot of outstanding tweets from patriotic Americans celebrating our Independence Day. Unfortunately, we also saw a lot of cringe tweets from the left illustrating that America still has a long way to go before we get back to being a proper country.

It's highly unusual for us to have seen both from the same person, but then we ran into two tweets from writer Gregg Easterbrook.

Easterbrook is definitely a leftie, but he fits more of the 'classic liberal' mold than he does the 'lunatic' category. He has gone back and forth on climate change and, even though he is currently more on the Al Gore side of that issue, he doesn't advocate for destroying the world's economy to 'save the planet.' His book The Progress Paradox: How Life Gets Better While People Feel Worse is a very insightful take on how technology is a huge boon to mankind but also might spell our collective psychological demise. And he writes a (usually) pretty funny NFL column each week during the season called Tuesday Morning Quarterback.

With that background, we were not surprised to see this first tweet from Easterbrook yesterday.

1/2 If you’re feeling down because politics is so depressing and the MSM so corrupt – remember that for 235 years the United States has been the bright hope of the human family, and that will not change. pic.twitter.com/2z0DwAFJv7 — Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) July 4, 2024

That's great, right? Beautiful, even. And it does capture the way a lot of people feel these days. Our politics is depressing and our media is more corrupt than a Nokia box in Hungary. But even through all that, millions of Americans were still able to come together on July 4 and celebrate the birthday of the greatest nation on earth.

Ohhh, if only Easterbrook had stopped there. That would have been a super idea.

Unfortunately, he couldn't help himself and saw fit to provide a second half to his tweet and it was that next tweet which made our jaw drop to the floor.

2/2 Plus the civil, high-minded campaign of Barack Obama v Mitt Romney wasn’t long ago. We can be civil and high-minded again. — Gregg Easterbrook (@EasterbrookG) July 4, 2024

Excuse us? Beg your pardon? Did you really just write that?

We're not sure if Easterbrook was in a coma during the 2012 election, but in case he was, Twitter chimed in to let him know that there was nothing civil or high-minded about that campaign ... at least on one half of it.

Romney was accused of giving a woman cancer & plotting to throw black people back into slavery. That campaign was only civil & high-minded on one side. https://t.co/MM2VdAgbXt — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 4, 2024

Hey, who was that guy who said that Mitt Romney would 'throw y'all back in chains'? Did he ever go on further in his political career?

Seriously. The slandering of Mitt Romney by Obama’s team is legendary. They most certainly did not “go high.” https://t.co/HQDaQonsjl — Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) July 5, 2024

They actually compared Romney to the Batman supervillain Bane. (Get it? Because he once worked for a company called Bain Capital.)

No, seriously. Mitt Romney. A supervillain.

Yeah, that whole "binders full of women" and "put you back in chains" slam was incredibly civil and high minded. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) July 4, 2024

Ahh, we almost forgot about the 'binders.' An awkward turn of phrase by Romney, no question about it, but Democrats and the Obama campaign took that and ran with it as proof that Romney would institute a totalitarian patriarchy right out of The Handmaid's Tale.

So 'high-minded.'

This was a 5-day news story. pic.twitter.com/Sdx2XT5vei — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) July 4, 2024

Don't even get us started on how long Democrats perpetuated the story about Seamus the dog. Granted, we would never do that to a dog, but except for some pooping (that may have been totally unrelated), Seamus was fine. It didn't matter. Romney was the devil because of that.

Shame that @BarackObama’s mocking of Mitt Romney for being fearful of Russia turned out so badly. Whenever Obama appears in public, he should be reminded - and asked to apologise. https://t.co/OdYMXEh5TE — Dr Michael Copeman (@drmcopeman) July 5, 2024

Obama laughed that 'the 80s called and want their foreign policy back.' It's funny how, just four years later, every Democrat on the planet was instantly obsessed with 'Russia, Russia, Russia' and they still are to this day.

That’s the one where Harry Reid claimed to have inside information that Romney had paid zero income taxes for the last 5 years. Then Harry bragged about the lie and admitted he lied. Civil? No. — Terri 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@River_City) July 5, 2024

Harry Reid lied. Knowingly. And then laughed about it when he was caught lying because the lie worked.

Not what we would call 'civil.'

Democrats didn't just begin calling every Republican a Nazi when Donald Trump came on the scene. It started way before then.

And it wasn't just limited to Romney. Remember what they said about his running mate Paul Ryan?

Yah - Soooo much high mindednesshttps://t.co/9amthn7SA8 — AD Tippet (@BelAves) July 5, 2024

Granted, most conservatives don't like Paul Ryan anymore, but we don't think anyone on the right ever accused him of throwing grannies off a cliff.

Many were quick to point out exactly why Easterbrook remembered 2012 as being 'civil.'

Civil, high-minded is when one side just takes it from the other — Jack Tallent (@JackTallent) July 4, 2024

You think it was high minded because your guy won. Stephanie Cutter said Romney should be thrown in jail because of his business record. Biden said Romeyn wanted to throw black people in chains. Oh and he was a dog murderer. — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia1985) July 4, 2024

Bingo. Easterbrook doesn't remember what 2012 was really like because Romney didn't fight back and Obama won. That's what 'high-minded' means to him.

“We lied about Romney as much as possible all the time, but the Republicans took it, like they’re supposed to. This new thing about opposing our lies is uncivil. We need high-minded Republicans back, the kind who agree that Republicans are evil.” — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) July 4, 2024

I think we can fairly concede that Romney ran a civil and high-minded campaign. https://t.co/Tdac59kHUJ — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) July 4, 2024

That's exactly what Democrats want. A Republican who won't fight back.

If Easterbrook doesn't like Trump, he has only his side to blame.

How Romney was treated and his lack of return fire directly led to Trump. https://t.co/He0Jn06QRh — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) July 4, 2024

The “high-minded” scorched earth campaign the media waged against McCain and Romney, who are/were decent men, was exactly what brought us to Trump. https://t.co/gM4jJjDS4Z — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) July 5, 2024

The only thing that made it ‘civil and high minded’ is Romney didn’t hit back. Trump does https://t.co/eWKKbLdqmo — Elizabeth Bennett (@vinson_jac40773) July 4, 2024

What liberals will never admit is that they 'created' Trump far more than conservatives ever did. And now they don't like the new rules.

Except you only demand that the Republicans be civil. Remember Biden telling blacks that Romney was going to put them back in chains?



New rules now skippy. We are going to crush the left utterly and demand you weirdos surrender unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/nB1dWgSe58 — Texas Paladin (@RC_UTSA) July 4, 2024

This has been the strategy of the Democrats for a long time. They hate it now that Republicans have said, 'OK, we'll play that way if you want.'

I believe this is what the children call revisionist history — Jason (@jray129) July 5, 2024

It's what any fair-minded person would call revisionist history.

And as generous as we were to Gregg Easterbrook in citing his more classical liberalism, it is obvious that he has a blind spot for the Obama campaigns in 2008 and 2012 as large as a black hole.

Unfortunately for him, in addition to fighting back, one thing conservatives have now as part of the new rules is a very long, very detailed, and very accurate memory.

We won't let them get away with these types of lies anymore.