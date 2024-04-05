Silence, America Junior: Canadian Rando Gets BURIED for Asking Why People Would Drive to Work

Keith Olbermann: 0, The Internet Telling Keith Olbermann to Shut Up: 2,735
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on April 05, 2024
Twitchy

O, Canada. When will you ever learn that no one in the world -- least of all America -- cares what most of you think? Unless your name is Jordan Peterson or Pierre Poilievre, most of your country hasn't said anything worth listening to since the Stephen Harper administration.

But God bless them for trying. This week, a random Twitter account called 'Ordinary Finance' decided to get in on the latest push to eliminate cars and get everyone in the world to ride public transportation to and from work. We've seen a recent upsurge in this pipe dream, including from U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton (who wants us to forget the high-speed rail debacle in California and believes high-speed rail will 'pay for itself') and even from Amtrak's Twitter account, which probably should focus less on tweeting and more on the fact that it loses $1 billion a year, despite (or, more accurately, because of) full government subsidization.

Normally, we don't cover small, random Twitter accounts, but the tweet below went semi-viral and was buried under an avalanche of replies and quote tweets. So, let's sit back and watch the ratio unfold ... 

The rest of the tweet reads: 

... spend some ME time by reading/emails/podcasts, etc. 

I asked my colleagues and the counter argument was that they don't want to follow the timings and come as per their convenience with nobody to bother them. 

I am baffled and failing to understand any plausible reason for this lifestyle choice.

Yes, we know you are baffled. That much was clear when you claimed it is a 'lifestyle choice' for everyone. Probably because you work a non-essential job you can do from home and you already live in a major city. In fact, you are probably PINING for the horrific 15-minute cities that the WEF -- and their acolyte Justin Trudeau -- keep threatening everyone with. 

Luckily, Twitter was there to set Ordinary Finance straight. 

Yes, some people, even those who work in cities, choose (or even must, given the cost of living within cities) to live outside of all of that and have some space and land around them. It's amazing but true. 

The laptop class -- of which Ordinary Finance is clearly a member -- really doesn't understand how many people's jobs involve more equipment than just a couple of electronic devices. 

You don't want to get hypothermia? How selfish of you. Won't you think of the planet instead of wanting to keep all of your fingers and toes? 

That looks beautiful, frankly. All the more so because there's not a smelly bus or subway station nearby. 

We've been on the Los Angeles Metro. Trust us, this is probably the mildest example you will ever see. And let's not forget the New York City subway, where if you stand up to lunatics, you will get prosecuted, and where Governor Kathy Hochul recently had to deploy the National Guard

Imagine that. Some people's jobs involve a little more than sitting at a desk in an office all day. 

Oh, right. We almost forgot ... children. THOSE pesky little guys. Between after-school activities, soccer games, baseball practices, and so much more, they make it a little difficult to take the train and bus every day. 

Ordinary Finance couldn't have told the world he had no kids more explicitly if he tried.

She's lucky it was 'almost.' Many people ARE attacked virtually every day. 

See? Of course, carjackings do happen as well (especially in Washington, DC), but you've got a lot better chance of getting away in a car than if you are trapped in a steel tube with no way to stop it or get out. 

Thank you for the simultaneous sign language translation there, LOL. These are all good points. 

HA. We'll forgive him for that one. He's Canadian. They end almost every sentence with a question mark, eh?

That seems patently obvious by this point. 

But we saved the best response to our simple Canadian friend for last. It came in the form of a short story from the Twitter account 'Flinnie.' Enjoy: 

What a lovely day for Donna, one she has to repeat every day of her life, except sometimes on Sunday. And God forbid she ever have children.

We sort of hope Donna gets that car she wants so badly. 

But maybe, just maybe, Donna's story -- fictionalized for sure, but all too real in many cities -- will help our 'baffled' neighbor to the north understand why people might actually prefer to drive to and from work. 

***

