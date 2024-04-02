James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'

Marine Thwarts Robbery, Shows Up for Award Wearing a 'Let's Go Brandon' T-Shirt
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on April 02, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

A couple of years ago, the World Economic Forum debuted the architect's rendering of the "five-minute city." In this miles-long shopping mall enclosed in glass walls with everyone stacked on top of each other, you're never more than five minutes away from anything you could need. No more suburban sprawl. 

Plus, it will be occupied by millions, be 100 percent solar and wind-powered, and be completed by 2045.

NowThis News put out a video saying that what many would call ideal, some on the Right call "tyrannical." Add to those James Woods, who's not impressed by this video of the "15-Minute City" that's coming to you.

We'd love to know where the clip came from.

Why does the woman in the smart car even need the car? Can't she walk or bike to wherever she needs to go?

They left out the people. This must be after the depopulation efforts kick in.

Interestingly enough, Matt Walsh got in on the conversation in a different thread about Indianapolis:

The 15-minute city would eliminate suburban sprawl.

"…  than the people who live in this neighborhood."


How long would that smart car last before it was vandalized?

No, we don't want to live in a pod and eat bugs.

***

