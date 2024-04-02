James Woods Presents the 'Horror Movie' That Is the '15-Minute City'

A couple of years ago, the World Economic Forum debuted the architect's rendering of the "five-minute city." In this miles-long shopping mall enclosed in glass walls with everyone stacked on top of each other, you're never more than five minutes away from anything you could need. No more suburban sprawl.

Advertisement

Plus, it will be occupied by millions, be 100 percent solar and wind-powered, and be completed by 2045.

NowThis News put out a video saying that what many would call ideal, some on the Right call "tyrannical." Add to those James Woods, who's not impressed by this video of the "15-Minute City" that's coming to you.

This is the horror movie they are bringing to life in your city soon. #15MinuteCity pic.twitter.com/rQXNju2Dzl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 1, 2024

We'd love to know where the clip came from.

I didn't see the neighborhood where the people who do manual labor lived.



Where was that exactly? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) April 1, 2024

Have we learned nothing from sci-fi movies? That anytime there’s a city that looks perfect it’s actually stifling, corrupt, and mini prisons with fresh paint. — Zoe Gamer Girl (@zoegamergirl) April 1, 2024

Our cities are already easy to navigate as long as someone does not attack you in the subway or on the street.



What makes you think that the same corrupt bureaucrats running our cities now would not screw up a 15 min digital city? — DAVID DEWITT (@FairDealDave) April 1, 2024

"Safe and inclusive" was all I needed to hear to know I definitely DON'T want it. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) April 1, 2024

Manhattan is one of the original "15-minute cities."



They don't mention that all the smart technology is broken from vandalism and theft.



They installed charging/internet stations every few hundred feet and they immediately became homeless living rooms and no one can get them. — Pax Hart (@PaxHart) April 1, 2024

You're autonomous vehicle is already waiting for you!



Oh wait, you're MAGA? Unfortunately, your chip has been canceled and the autonomous vehicle has been instructed to deliver you to the nearest reeducation camp. — Sum Facet (@SumFacet) April 1, 2024

Your personal footprint? And if you go over “your personal footprint” what is the penalty. — Bill Cox (@billcoxphoto) April 1, 2024

Ha, yeah, ok, millions of us live in rural areas for a reason. — Michelle #FJB (@MichelleRM68) April 2, 2024

The apartment in this video is not the apartment an average single person would get. Theirs would actually be a 350 sq ft efficiency.



Everything that someone else decides you need will be 15 minutes from the box you live. The cars in the parking garage would not be yours either. — XnotYorZ (@XnotYorZ) April 1, 2024

What’s the point of living in a 15 minute city, abutted up against other 15 minute cities? Why not live in a rural small town in a pretty place? Like the “locally grown” fad of a few years ago, it’s imaginary savings. People would instead live remote - travel would be higher. — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) April 1, 2024

Why does the woman in the smart car even need the car? Can't she walk or bike to wherever she needs to go?

This will work out great...after the population of the world is reduced by 95%. The uniparty globalists plan on achieving that by 2030. No, you will not be one of the 5% that remain after that date. Your social credit score does not meet the requirement. — FrackinCracker (@delzellc) April 2, 2024

Advertisement

A dystopia where government robots run everything and self-reliance is obsolete. — sfcmac (@sfcmac419203) April 1, 2024

Weird they left out the bread lines. — Trylovision (@TryloTheCreator) April 1, 2024

They left out the people. This must be after the depopulation efforts kick in.

Interestingly enough, Matt Walsh got in on the conversation in a different thread about Indianapolis:

When Indianapolis develops a book of pre-approved housing plans, a key goal of the plan should be increasing density along transit lines through gentle density. Indianapolis won’t look like Manhattan tomorrow, but we can create walkable, people centric spaces. pic.twitter.com/tmnF9vR4ZH — William Hazen (@WilliamHazen7) March 30, 2024

They literally want to turn us into New York. 🙄 I promise you that no self-respecting Hoosier wants to be like New York City. High density housing is corrosive to the human spirit.



People want houses, not dense concrete and steel nightmares. Central planners never learn. 😡 https://t.co/QguQTITMHO — Ethan Hatcher (@EthanHatcher) March 30, 2024

This is infinitely more corrosive to the human spirit than NYC lol https://t.co/C6jKcAoLcF pic.twitter.com/hFlKI5FeO7 — Hunter📈🌈 (@StatisticUrban) March 30, 2024

The 15-minute city would eliminate suburban sprawl.

Yeah, this is terrible. Everyone has space, a yard, a nice sized home. It’s clean. No crime. No traffic. No trash littering the streets. No homeless drug addicts randomly assaulting elderly women. Hell on Earth. City life is so much better. https://t.co/NwNNKrhJcG — The Honorable Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

I also find it funny when city dwellers make fun of the suburbs because all the houses look the same. You live in a damned apartment with the exact same layout as everyone else in your building. You objectively have a lower quality of life by every metric than the people who live… — The Honorable Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 1, 2024

"… than the people who live in this neighborhood."

Lefties who hate the conformity of the "tiny boxes" all have the same pathologies and look and act alike. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) April 1, 2024

Telling them to “touch grass” would be insensitive. — Glenn Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) April 1, 2024

Yeah but suburbanites miss out on all the culture and diversity! Except culture is degenerate sexual degradation and diversity is criminals invading every part of the city. — Hunter (@HunterSTolkien) April 1, 2024

There are also lots of suburban housing developments where houses don't look the same. Libs tend to use pictures of homes built 30+ years ago because the newer stuff looks much better.



Capitalism always makes things better because competition works. — Mankosmash (@Mankosmash) April 1, 2024





Counterpoint, both suburban and city life are corrosive to the soul and only rural living is true freedom. — Ethos (@projectethos5) April 1, 2024

How long would that smart car last before it was vandalized?

Advertisement

No, we don't want to live in a pod and eat bugs.

***