We Regret to Inform You the Depopulation Folks Are at It Again

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on December 27, 2023
The Greater Good Meme
YOU are the carbon the environmental Left wants to reduce. Once you realize that, everything else makes more sense.

They're slow walking those proposals, but now that studies have claimed to show human beings breathing negatively impacts the environment, we all know the next logical step: depopulation.

The Key Club of Rome describes itself as 'a platform of diverse thought leaders who identify holistic solutions to complex global issues'  and at least one of their members has a solution to global warming.

Watch:

The tweet continues:

"The planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion, depending on how much liberty and how much material consumption you want to have." "If you want more liberty, and more consumption, you have to have fewer people. And conversely, you can have more people. I mean, we could even have eight or nine billion, probably if we have a very strong dictatorship." Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Dbo6uvJBtZg

An 87.5% reduction in population. With a goal of 1-2 billion people, that's 5-6 billion people who need to go bye-bye.

And he thinks this can happen in a 'civil way.'

Good luck with that, Skippy.

And yet, they never do.

Wonder why?

(Hint: It's the same reason guys like Obama buy beach houses while telling us the oceans are going to rise).

But they're (D)ifferent and special.

And he thinks his proposal will happen in a 'civil' way. He has no idea how ugly it would get.

See?

Time was, advocating for wholesale genocide would get you excluded from polite society. Today, it gets you clout.

They keep up with the doomsday predictions, but keep moving the goal posts.

'Sure, we said the coasts would be underwater by 2000, but it'll really happen this time!'

Repeat ad nauseam.

That's all they've got.

And the odds are not in our favor. If that scares you, it should.

And that's the crux of the issue: the elite won't change one thing they do. They'll keep their houses, their meat, their cars, their vacations.

People like us? We'll eat bugs and live in 15 minute cities, own nothing and be grateful they allow us to draw breath.

It's not happening. Not civilly, not otherwise, Dennis.

They can't be.

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

They wouldn't be saying this outloud if they didn't think they had support.

And if you know your French history, you know the French Revolution was not exactly civil.

Yes, freedom does allow for more people, more wealth, better standards of living.

All things Dennis hates for you (himself, not so much).

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

He looks at removing 87.5% of the planet and says -- with a straight face -- it can be done in a civil way.

The deaths of billions of people, and he discusses it like he's decided where to get dinner.

We have to stop them, because the atrocities they want to commit don't seem to give them pause at all.

Your terms are acceptable. We're guessing that's not what Dennis has in mind, though.

***

CLIMATE CHANGE ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GENOCIDE GLOBAL WARMING

