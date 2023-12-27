We Regret to Inform You the Depopulation Folks Are at It Again

The Club of Rome… I.e. the idiots who predicted mass starvation once the world population hit four billion and that virtually every mineral resource would be exhausted by 1990.

Why let a little thing like fact-based disproof slow the ideology down? https://t.co/OOjShFItUz — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) December 27, 2023

These people are insane!!!! An 87.5% reduction in the current world population would require killing 9 out of 10 people who are currently living!!!!! WAKE UP!!!!! https://t.co/CrWp8X5hWD — 🇺🇸🇺🇸The People's House🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Peoples_House) December 25, 2023





I can say for sure it won't be civil. If you're waiting for volunteers, forget it. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) December 24, 2023





YOU are the carbon the environmental Left wants to reduce. Once you realize that, everything else makes more sense.

They're slow walking those proposals, but now that studies have claimed to show human beings breathing negatively impacts the environment, we all know the next logical step: depopulation.

The Key Club of Rome describes itself as 'a platform of diverse thought leaders who identify holistic solutions to complex global issues' and at least one of their members has a solution to global warming.

Watch:

Key Club of Rome member, Dennis Meadows, hopes the "necessary" depopulation of the planet, down to one billion—an 87.5% reduction from today’s population—can "occur in a civil way".



"The planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion, depending on how… pic.twitter.com/1r0O1FUlsI — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 24, 2023

The tweet continues:

"The planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion, depending on how much liberty and how much material consumption you want to have." "If you want more liberty, and more consumption, you have to have fewer people. And conversely, you can have more people. I mean, we could even have eight or nine billion, probably if we have a very strong dictatorship." Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Dbo6uvJBtZg…

An 87.5% reduction in population. With a goal of 1-2 billion people, that's 5-6 billion people who need to go bye-bye.

And he thinks this can happen in a 'civil way.'

Good luck with that, Skippy.

We could have sustainability if all the I’m-scared-there’s-too-many-people volunteered to take one for the team. — drea- (@drea16895501) December 25, 2023

And yet, they never do.

Wonder why?

(Hint: It's the same reason guys like Obama buy beach houses while telling us the oceans are going to rise).

None of these people will convince me they’re serious until they start to recommend their own family to go first — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) December 25, 2023

But they're (D)ifferent and special.

To reduce consumption let's remove the highest consumers first. Makes perfect sense. Start with the billionaire class and work our way down. — Babo Joe (@Joe_C_Jenkins) December 24, 2023

And he thinks his proposal will happen in a 'civil' way. He has no idea how ugly it would get.

See?

The arrogance is startling. https://t.co/bdimmcnywm — Lara Logan (@laralogan) December 25, 2023

Time was, advocating for wholesale genocide would get you excluded from polite society. Today, it gets you clout.

They keep up with the doomsday predictions, but keep moving the goal posts.

'Sure, we said the coasts would be underwater by 2000, but it'll really happen this time!'

Repeat ad nauseam.

That's all they've got.

And the odds are not in our favor. If that scares you, it should.

All of the @wef @WHO @UN @NWO organizations. The "do as I say, not as I do" elitist class.



The same will keep their multiple homes on millions of acres, drive their gas SUV's and fly their private jets using carbon credit.



The rest will eat bugs...#ProgressiveDemHypocritesAll https://t.co/5Glhhc5Bgw — rocksonthewall (@rocksonthewall) December 25, 2023

And that's the crux of the issue: the elite won't change one thing they do. They'll keep their houses, their meat, their cars, their vacations.

People like us? We'll eat bugs and live in 15 minute cities, own nothing and be grateful they allow us to draw breath.

It's not happening. Not civilly, not otherwise, Dennis.

How can 6 billion people be removed from the planet in a civil way https://t.co/u8z1qYMLeO — john armstrong (@john4_armstrong) December 24, 2023

They can't be.

These evil eugenicists MEAN IT, folks. https://t.co/qocgSIpGWk — Great Plains Patriot (@plains_patriot) December 25, 2023

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

They wouldn't be saying this outloud if they didn't think they had support.

Civil?

A reduction of 7 billion?

I expect the 7 billion to be as civil as the french revolution.



It's all a lie and was debunked decades ago. https://t.co/4vDEbZUx7e — Spidey (@al4n_woot) December 25, 2023

And if you know your French history, you know the French Revolution was not exactly civil.

Um, no. "The planet" can support far more people, even a trillion if we unlock a few technologies on the horizon.



The places on said planet that suffer the most happen to be those dictatorships he admires. Freedom allows more people, not less. https://t.co/8SBiq99te0 — Matthew Bowman (@thenovelninja) December 26, 2023

Yes, freedom does allow for more people, more wealth, better standards of living.

All things Dennis hates for you (himself, not so much).

They want us all to die or be slaves so they can live in luxury https://t.co/FsVfOQLxQd — StochHQ 🌐 (@Stoch_HQ) December 25, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

No atrocity nor genocide so large will stop a Marxist https://t.co/2TJEgaA0HW — Cthulhuisalone (@CthulhuIsAlone) December 25, 2023

He looks at removing 87.5% of the planet and says -- with a straight face -- it can be done in a civil way.

The deaths of billions of people, and he discusses it like he's decided where to get dinner.

We have to stop them, because the atrocities they want to commit don't seem to give them pause at all.

I’m okay working a very strong dictatorship, run by me, that executes c*nts like this. https://t.co/kK1YInLyG7 — Grand Moff Snarkin' (@MadcapMcQ) December 26, 2023

Your terms are acceptable. We're guessing that's not what Dennis has in mind, though.

***

