New Republic: MAGA Is Tanking Border Deal In Anticipation of 'Full-Blown Ethonationalist S...
Thoughts on Grief, Loss, and Doing the Right Thing
Extreme Hakeem is at it Again! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Blames EXTREME MAGA Republicans...
Nikki Haley Says the Jury Got it Right Ordering Donald Trump to Pay...
THE CRINGE ... IT BURRRRNS: Hamas Caucus Posts the Worst TikTok You Will...
Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'
Terrorist Screening Center Lets Terrorist Roam Free for a Year Before Arresting Him
Fed Bait? Convoy Calling Itself 'God's Army' Heading to Texas Border and Twitter...
Denver to Limit Time Illegal Immigrants Can Stay in Shelters
Did They Forget 'The Wiz?': 'Wizard of Oz', 'It's a Wonderful Life' to...
KJP: There Are Different Definitions of What 'Actually Shutting Down the Border Looks...
Slap on the Wrist? Former IRS Contractor Charles Littlejohn Gets Five Years in...
Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commis...
But Death Panels Aren't Real: MN State Democrats Hold Hearings on Assisted Suicide...

NowThis Presents the '15-Minute City' That Right-Wingers Call Tyrannical

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 29, 2024
Meme

It was last January when the World Economic Forum debuted the architect's rendering of the "five-minute city." In this miles-long shopping mall enclosed in glass walls with everyone stacked on top of each other, you're never more than five minutes away from anything you could need. No more suburban sprawl. 

Advertisement

Plus, it will be occupied by millions, be 100 percent solar and wind-powered, and be completed by 2045.

As Democrat mayors and district attorneys do everything they can to make blue cities crime-ridden cesspools, they also envision a future where everyone lives in a city. We haven't picked on NowThis News in a while, but they seem all gung-ho for a "15-minute city" that right-wingers call "tyrannical." You wouldn't even need an electric car.

Just look at this paradise we could have:

Recommended

Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Will the farmers who provide food for this city live and work there too, or will they use electric trucks to deliver food harvested with EV tractors and harvesters?

No more lawns, then. That saves the trouble of buying an electric lawnmower. Back in 2017, the Royal Statistical Society revealed that Americans are 34 times more likely to be killed by lawnmowers than foreign-born jihadis.

Are there jails in this 15-minute city, or has crime been solved?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NOWTHIS NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update)
Aaron Walker
New Republic: MAGA Is Tanking Border Deal In Anticipation of 'Full-Blown Ethonationalist Savagery'
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THE CRINGE ... IT BURRRRNS: Hamas Caucus Posts the Worst TikTok You Will Ever See
Grateful Calvin
Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'
Amy Curtis
And THERE It Is! James Woods OWNS the Libs by Sharing Image of the VERY 1st Liberal and ROFL (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mark Cuban Admits to Violating Anti-Discrimination Law, Promptly Gets Owned by EEOC Commissioner (Update) Aaron Walker
Advertisement