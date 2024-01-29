NowThis Presents the '15-Minute City' That Right-Wingers Call Tyrannical

It was last January when the World Economic Forum debuted the architect's rendering of the "five-minute city." In this miles-long shopping mall enclosed in glass walls with everyone stacked on top of each other, you're never more than five minutes away from anything you could need. No more suburban sprawl.

Plus, it will be occupied by millions, be 100 percent solar and wind-powered, and be completed by 2045.

As Democrat mayors and district attorneys do everything they can to make blue cities crime-ridden cesspools, they also envision a future where everyone lives in a city. We haven't picked on NowThis News in a while, but they seem all gung-ho for a "15-minute city" that right-wingers call "tyrannical." You wouldn't even need an electric car.

Just look at this paradise we could have:

Imagine a city where everything you need is just a short distance away. What many would consider ideal, right-wingers are calling ’tyrannical’ — here’s why. pic.twitter.com/HMNT1ABumm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2024

Because gov't (not the market) knows how much infrastructure and access to service that we need. That's why the Soviet Union was so spectacularly successful. — Everwill (@everwill) January 29, 2024

Living like an ant colony isn’t tyrannical? — ⚡️ThvnderSteel ™︎ ⚡️ (@DOOMS_GATE) January 27, 2024

Ever heard about fish in a fish bowl? Well there's always gonna be somebody controlling how much water you get and it won't be you. These are basically fish bowls. — AngelaTarantula (@ang052998) January 28, 2024

looks like the 15 minute city, -'a short distance away'- is already shrinking. Next will be, 'and services will be provided'- similar to a trustee passing your dinner through a slit in your door... — Iks Drahcir (@iksdrah) January 29, 2024

What sort of sickening crap is this? Do they really think we are that stupid. — OU812_USA (@OU812_USA) January 28, 2024

Go fuck yourself and fuck your little communist cattle barn — Author John A. Douglas (@BlkCrownAuthor) January 29, 2024

Will the farmers who provide food for this city live and work there too, or will they use electric trucks to deliver food harvested with EV tractors and harvesters?

No more lawns, then. That saves the trouble of buying an electric lawnmower. Back in 2017, the Royal Statistical Society revealed that Americans are 34 times more likely to be killed by lawnmowers than foreign-born jihadis.

Are there jails in this 15-minute city, or has crime been solved?

***