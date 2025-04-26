We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on April 26, 2025
Twitchy

BBC Arabic is funded by British tax payers and these are the kind of people on staff. Some British taxpayers complain about funding the monarchy. This is much, much worse. 

Maybe some people will finally wake up. 

There should be some things not up for debate. 

It is so out of control and so many 'normies' don't even realize it.

The least surprising news all day.

No need for censorship. Just get all the bigots off the staff.

Taxpayers should put an immediate stop to paying these kinds of 'journalists'. 

This sounds like an excellent plan.

And it's terrifying.

The realization should be setting in.

