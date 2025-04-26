BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets

BBC Arabic is funded by British tax payers and these are the kind of people on staff. Some British taxpayers complain about funding the monarchy. This is much, much worse.

“My message to the Zionist Jews: We are going to take our land back, we love death for Allah’s sake the same way you love life. We shall burn you as Hitler did, but this time we won’t have a single one of you left.”



BBC Arabic is funded by British tax payers. pic.twitter.com/wo6Hx4sYh7 — Adam Fisher (@AdamRFisher) April 26, 2025

NOW do you believe Gaza "journos" are not always journos? These people are terrorists who give serious journalists a nasty reputation - they should be condemned by the BBC & everyone else. https://t.co/60GcYLLdPF — Jewish Policy Center (@thejpc) April 26, 2025

Maybe some people will finally wake up.

BBC is an abomination, still calling itself news. https://t.co/CZiqwYPU09 — j.r. shore (@jrshore) April 26, 2025

"The people who positively cite Hitler murdering Jews are the bad guys" seems like a very simple yet correct heuristic https://t.co/cwuMF9UK9R — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) April 26, 2025

There should be some things not up for debate.

By now, it should be apparent that, across much of the Anglosphere, the antisemitism is so baked into the culture, the institutions, there is no extinguishing it. This is the default position. This is where “objective reporting” starts and ends. https://t.co/NcUtHfBqZV — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) April 26, 2025

It is so out of control and so many 'normies' don't even realize it.

The "Religion of PIECES" has a mouth piece in the BBC.

Anyone surprised? https://t.co/Vj9YItScu7 — Fromafar (@Fromafar14) April 26, 2025

The least surprising news all day.

This is just sick. Now I agree with censorship. This idiot should be disposed of. https://t.co/43zyj1HQ9h — cigarman (@cigarman357) April 26, 2025

No need for censorship. Just get all the bigots off the staff.

The @BBCNews is antisemitic and needs to be bleached of racist reporters https://t.co/NxDmuqhA5u — Samantha Elks (@sam_elks) April 26, 2025

We are paying for this garbage.https://t.co/XrwYj8nyrI — OS (@OS513_Ghost) April 26, 2025

Taxpayers should put an immediate stop to paying these kinds of 'journalists'.

What the hell? This doesn't appear to be a hoax. https://t.co/sPrRG9nR7r — Paul Berk (@Cat_Victim) April 26, 2025

Vile Muslim “journalist” at the BBC.



Literally siding with Nazis. Insane. https://t.co/z9xnxrdYRo — Dave Craige 🇺🇸 (@davecraige) April 26, 2025

The BBC really is a cesspit https://t.co/q2sTmBmm6W — farmergeddon🇳🇴🇬🇧 (@_Farmergeddon) April 26, 2025

To set it straight.



BBC funded by taxpayer money is openly calling to burn all Jews.



The BBC office in Israel should be closed down by the State of Israel and all journalists and free lancers of BBC revoked their visas and expelled. https://t.co/9FqkQk2ddu — Naftali Hirschl. (@NaftaliHirschl) April 26, 2025

This sounds like an excellent plan.

Sometimes the masks come off. https://t.co/tiKgBU5sIy — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) April 26, 2025

And it's terrifying.

When will people in the west realize they’ve been brainwashed? https://t.co/2YW9SGV0Z1 — Jack 🇨🇦 (@cjl4freedo20126) April 26, 2025

The realization should be setting in.