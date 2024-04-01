The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: The Best (and Worst) of Twitter's April Fool's Day Jokes

April Fool's Day is almost over and, frankly, we couldn't be happier about it. In an era where the media lives up to their label of 'fake news' nearly every day, and where politicians gaslight Americans just as frequently, if not more so, April Fool's Day has kind of lost all meaning.

Perhaps celebrity chef Alton Brown said it best this morning:

Now that people just make s**t up everyday, #AprilFoolsDay isn't nearly as fun as it used to be. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) April 1, 2024

Yeah. What he said.

Twitter owner and master troll Elon Musk had much the same feeling.

So many April Fool’s jokes that are actually plausible given the increasingly insane real things happening in the world! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

Still, every year, some Twitter accounts large and small do manage to make us laugh with their April 1 jokes. And it's funny that Musk said that this afternoon because this morning, he posted one of the funniest April Fool's Day tweets we've seen in a while.

Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer.



Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!



Even the linguini. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

We won't recap all of the laughs that came along with that one. You can read Twitchy's coverage of his tweet here.

We do have to give him a chef's kiss for the 'linguine' reference though, a clear nod to South Park's recent takedown of Disney and its woke Star Wars head, Kathleen Kennedy.

All due respect to Musk though, we think the best April Fool's Day joke today came from Twitchy's own Sam Janney, a.k.a., @PolitiBunny, who wrote a hilarious spoof about David French -- notorious Twitchy hater -- coming to join our team.

We're here to tell you that this nearly caused a revolt among the Twitchy freelance staff.

Once we got over that though, we looked around Twitter to see if anyone else could make us laugh today. Here are some of our favorites.

We're not TOO afraid of Sgt. Scales. But please let us know if his superior officer, Captain Crocodile, is headed our way.

Now THAT is a prank worthy of April Fool's Day. We're not sure if that is from this year, or if it's even real, but that was just masterfully done by this teacher's student.

Smarty pants plays April fools joke on a bunch of primates... watch till the end… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mowR3bC9EW — Judianna (@Judianna) April 1, 2024

Did you click on the picture? You did, didn't you? That's OK, so did we.

Hollywood Actor Kurt Russell says, "One day we will realize that Barack Obama was a demon that came out of portals created by CERN." RT Please👍 Do you agree with Kurt Russell? If YES, I want to follow you!!1eleventy!1 pic.twitter.com/GFpzK9cuJ8 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 1, 2024

Believe it or not, Kurt Russell was trending on Twitter all day today. And it was mostly because of this fake quote that someone assigned to him. He never said this, of course, but it sure as heck sucked in a lot of Twitter on April 1.

I am pleased and honored to announce that effective May 1 I will be joining the Biden Administration as Senior Counsel for Anti-Misinformation and Extremism Litigation — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 1, 2024

Well played, Ron Coleman. We can't say you really fooled us with this tweet, but we give you an A for effort.

Every day is April Fools' Day pic.twitter.com/oLk7IRuEtI — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 1, 2024

This goes back to Musk's and Brown's original tweets about April Fool's Day, but it is pretty impressive the sheer volume of lies we're expected to swallow in a single administration.

Huge news if true: Penguin are about to publish a newly discovered sequel to Jane Eyre! Found beneath the Haworth Parsonage floorboards Jane Eyre II - Bertha's Revenge is the last book written by Charlotte Bronte. In it, Bertha Rochester returns from the grave - and she's angry pic.twitter.com/Xy1226bHIM — Nick Holland (@Nick_Holland_) April 1, 2024

OK, this one likely only made the literary types laugh, but since we're one of those types, we threw that in here. Except they should have called it, of course, Jane Eyre II - Gothic Boogaloo.

We had a good run. pic.twitter.com/rSANTSCsj3 — Damon Imani (@damonimani) April 1, 2024

If you don't know Damon Imani, he is great at trolling the left with fake videos. Pay very close attention to the shadows in this video and we promise, you will laugh even harder.

And then there were some tweets that weren't trying to fool anyone, just having some fun.

This April Fool’s Day, our bears are taking funny business to a whole new level! Watch out for some ‘unbearably’ hilarious moments as they celebrate the day in their own unique way. :bear::smile: #AprilFoolsDay #HappyBear #HappyBears #MoonBearMonday #PlayfulAnimals pic.twitter.com/zji3RONzEL — Animals Asia (@AnimalsAsia) April 1, 2024

Hey, it's just bears doing bear things. Who doesn't love that on April Fool's Day or any other day?

Of course, along with the funny, there were some real epic failures that came along with April Fool's Day, like this awful attempt by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal

The famous openly gay and now French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal wrote on X: “Today we decided to send troops to Ukraine. This is the only true way out now.”



He then deleted the tweet and called it an April Fool’s joke inappropriate during the war. pic.twitter.com/FPeRGFD6bX — 𝕏𝕔hi𝘭𝘭iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) April 1, 2024

Yep. Nothing like a boondoggle of a quagmire war that you want to send your citizens to die in for no reason. That's always a big laugh-getter. And, somehow, the apology only makes it worse.

And obviously, whiny Luke Skywalker had to try to get in on the action with a weak April Fool's Day joke.

I was thinking of posting that I've changed my mind & decided to join the MAGA crowd, then I remembered how much I dislike April Fool's jokes. — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 1, 2024

Ugh. The cringe is strong with that one.

BREAKING -- I'm done here.



I'm tired of being subject to an opaque algorithm and an erratic, right-lurching billionaire, determining which posts you get to see.



You should be able to see EVERY post I do. And we should have a direct connection to one another.



So I'm out. ✌️ — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 1, 2024

Twitchy covered this one earlier today as well. And yes, we're all HOPING that this tweet from professional TDS sufferer Tristan Snell is NOT actually a joke.

There were a couple of big ones that made our hearts skip for a moment, then gratefully exhale when we realized they were jokes.

Received a phone call that changed everything — it was only a matter of time.



It’s been the honor of my life working with all of you.



Usually, my heart sings, but — today — it is weighed down & heavy.



The time has come for me to step away from politics. I hope that you’ll… — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 1, 2024

After 20 years of doing undercover investigations, I’m sadly announcing I’m stepping away from journalism and will intend to live a private life away from the spotlight. It has been too hard on me. The millions in legal fees, the constant defamation, the psychological toll of… — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2024

Pardon us for sounding like humorless leftists, James O'Keefe and Scott Presler, but, 'THAT'S NOT FUNNY.'

We need you both. Badly. We're very happy you both were joking. Thankfully, O'Keefe followed his tweet up with a perfect video.

There’s no easy way to say this… pic.twitter.com/Czc6dJGdj0 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2024

We'll close with not one but two tweets from who else but the Babylon Bee. They get two because they are the kings of treating every day like it's April Fool's Day.

CNN Publishes Real News Story For April Fools' Day https://t.co/nNNd33qA8W pic.twitter.com/vLQEF35uiM — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 1, 2024

In Hilarious April Fools Joke, Congress Announces They Are Working Hard To Serve The American People https://t.co/cRh9S9eeL8 pic.twitter.com/6Vdk3mmDbr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 1, 2024

As the saying goes, it's funny because it's true.

We hope you enjoyed April Fool's Day, Twitchy readers, and hope you didn't get sucked in by any of the fake news.

But there's also a good lesson that everyone can take away from April 1 to apply to the other 364 days in the year:

As our good friend Judianna herself is known to say: 'BOOMITY.'

***

