Elon Musk Wins April Fool's Day With DEI Tweet (Assist From Elon Parody Account)

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We'll confess that this writer despises April Fool's Day. Rarely are the jokes good, or clever. Sometimes they're just cruel (like the fake pregnancy posts or the XYZ died posts). 

Advertisement

So she'll give kudos to Elon Musk, and a really good parody account, for doing April Fool's Day right.

Heh.

But the best part is the reply from his parody.

Hahahahaha.

It's always a good sign to make the boss laugh.

South Park nails it every time.

Hah!

Yep, they are.

Others jumped on the bandwagon, too:

Well played.

Heh.

Absolutely.

Yes, it will.

So do we.

Excellent.

Linguini didn't do nothing.

All hail Elon!

Not everyone thinks this is funny, though.

Would you like a tissue?

Sure, Jakob.

But enough of the cranks.

For a while.

It is pretty good.

Go ahead and laugh. You know you want to.

***

Tags: DISNEY ELON MUSK PARODY DEI APRIL FOOLS' DAY

