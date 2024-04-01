Elon Musk Wins April Fool's Day With DEI Tweet (Assist From Elon Parody Account)

We'll confess that this writer despises April Fool's Day. Rarely are the jokes good, or clever. Sometimes they're just cruel (like the fake pregnancy posts or the XYZ died posts).
So she'll give kudos to Elon Musk, and a really good parody account, for doing April Fool's Day right.
Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024
Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!
Even the linguini.
Heh.
But the best part is the reply from his parody.
Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) April 1, 2024
Hahahahaha.
😂— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024
It's always a good sign to make the boss laugh.
Disney offices right now pic.twitter.com/x5F8a6SbGz— AronMaxZ (@AronMaxZ) April 1, 2024
South Park nails it every time.
They finally hired an African American.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2024
Hah!
Best part is that they are trying to community note this.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 1, 2024
Yep, they are.
Others jumped on the bandwagon, too:
With Elon leaving X, I am happy to announce my promotion to Chief Misinformation Officer.— Christopher Stanley (@cstanley) April 1, 2024
My first act as CMO will be changing Community Notes to Communist Notes where I will have complete control over the narrative. This is paramount in ensuring maximum misinformation. https://t.co/sovX7CnXq6 pic.twitter.com/HXyBI1mWTO
Well played.
Love to see it. DEI is the correct moral path forward for humanity. https://t.co/AxWPkOrdlT— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 1, 2024
Heh.
Legend https://t.co/pcbuXdNJve— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 1, 2024
Absolutely.
The April Fool joke that will get the most views on the planet. https://t.co/qW5syuCEPq— Tesla Patriot 🇺🇸 (@TeslaPatriot) April 1, 2024
Yes, it will.
Tbh, I wish Elon would buy Disney. https://t.co/o5Gtn6YDd9— Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) April 1, 2024
So do we.
New branding? pic.twitter.com/dzzLywSkqZ— Epik.NFT (@EpikNFT) April 1, 2024
Excellent.
What did Linguini do tho? https://t.co/GtIxs847ig pic.twitter.com/Ryty6XWM2h— Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) April 1, 2024
Linguini didn't do nothing.
I look forward to Disney’s benevolent DEI overlord. https://t.co/xRd4VWQJf1— “It’s Started” said the guy who said It’s Started (@DaveCinVA) April 1, 2024
All hail Elon!
Not everyone thinks this is funny, though.
White rich hetero male mad that not every hero may look like him, News at 11 https://t.co/7z9H1LPYzl— He Who Remains (@DanCovello) April 1, 2024
Would you like a tissue?
This is what happens when you have sycophants laughing at everything you say. https://t.co/qaczEW8SaW— Jakob 🇳🇴 (@RedemptionLingz) April 1, 2024
Sure, Jakob.
But enough of the cranks.
I wonder how long he had this in his oven. https://t.co/1LIMx2Ie3K pic.twitter.com/gTvZ6Epuiq— Daniel Trujillo (@DrDanTrujillo) April 1, 2024
For a while.
Ok, I hate Practical Joke Awareness Day (April 1)... but this is pretty good. https://t.co/DWXLDHv9eK— River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) April 1, 2024
It is pretty good.
I mustn't laugh.— 👽Agent of Chaos👽 (@gnpws13) April 1, 2024
I mustn't laugh. https://t.co/Lh1d3DnIJ1 pic.twitter.com/SPnZ1TRAdL
Go ahead and laugh. You know you want to.
