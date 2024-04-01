Elon Musk Wins April Fool's Day With DEI Tweet (Assist From Elon Parody Account)

We'll confess that this writer despises April Fool's Day. Rarely are the jokes good, or clever. Sometimes they're just cruel (like the fake pregnancy posts or the XYZ died posts).

Advertisement

So she'll give kudos to Elon Musk, and a really good parody account, for doing April Fool's Day right.

Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer.



Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!



Even the linguini. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

Heh.

But the best part is the reply from his parody.

Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) April 1, 2024

Hahahahaha.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

It's always a good sign to make the boss laugh.

Disney offices right now pic.twitter.com/x5F8a6SbGz — AronMaxZ (@AronMaxZ) April 1, 2024

South Park nails it every time.

They finally hired an African American. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 1, 2024

Hah!

Best part is that they are trying to community note this. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 1, 2024

Yep, they are.

Others jumped on the bandwagon, too:

With Elon leaving X, I am happy to announce my promotion to Chief Misinformation Officer.



My first act as CMO will be changing Community Notes to Communist Notes where I will have complete control over the narrative. This is paramount in ensuring maximum misinformation. https://t.co/sovX7CnXq6 pic.twitter.com/HXyBI1mWTO — Christopher Stanley (@cstanley) April 1, 2024

Well played.

Love to see it. DEI is the correct moral path forward for humanity. https://t.co/AxWPkOrdlT — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) April 1, 2024

Heh.

Absolutely.

The April Fool joke that will get the most views on the planet. https://t.co/qW5syuCEPq — Tesla Patriot 🇺🇸 (@TeslaPatriot) April 1, 2024

Yes, it will.

Tbh, I wish Elon would buy Disney. https://t.co/o5Gtn6YDd9 — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) April 1, 2024

So do we.

Excellent.

Linguini didn't do nothing.

I look forward to Disney’s benevolent DEI overlord. https://t.co/xRd4VWQJf1 — “It’s Started” said the guy who said It’s Started (@DaveCinVA) April 1, 2024

All hail Elon!

Not everyone thinks this is funny, though.

White rich hetero male mad that not every hero may look like him, News at 11 https://t.co/7z9H1LPYzl — He Who Remains (@DanCovello) April 1, 2024

Would you like a tissue?

This is what happens when you have sycophants laughing at everything you say. https://t.co/qaczEW8SaW — Jakob 🇳🇴 (@RedemptionLingz) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

Sure, Jakob.

But enough of the cranks.

I wonder how long he had this in his oven. https://t.co/1LIMx2Ie3K pic.twitter.com/gTvZ6Epuiq — Daniel Trujillo (@DrDanTrujillo) April 1, 2024

For a while.

Ok, I hate Practical Joke Awareness Day (April 1)... but this is pretty good. https://t.co/DWXLDHv9eK — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) April 1, 2024

It is pretty good.

Go ahead and laugh. You know you want to.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!