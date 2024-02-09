Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer Cox

Calling the southern border in the United States a sieve right now would be an insult to sieves. The record numbers of illegal aliens flooding across the border every day and then being funneled into virtually every state has been a crisis all through the Biden administration ever since the current President issued executive orders on his first day in office canceling many Trump-era border policies that were working.

Advertisement

It has gotten so bad that even hardcore leftist Democrats like Chris Murphy are finally admitting that it is a crisis.

Recently, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issued a statement in defiance of the Biden administration, saying that Texas will continue to enforce the border and more than 20 Republican governors -- including normally kind of squishy Utah Governor Spencer Cox -- declared that they stand with Texas. Cox and many others also committed to sending National Guard forces from their states down to assist Texas.

Utah’s answering Texas’s call for help. Learn more here:https://t.co/yYgcapXSKh pic.twitter.com/IAx7cIFh8W — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) February 9, 2024

This has made many Democrats very unhappy, including the Utah Democratic Party, which took to Twitter today to try to embarrass Cox with a meme.

But, since everyone knows that the left can't meme, they only succeeded in executing a hilarious faceplant.

Hey @SpencerJCox, just in case you needed a reminder that Utah does not share a border with Mexico.



Maybe our Governor should be more focused on the pressing issues in our backyard than using taxpayer resources for political stunts 1,257 miles away.#utpol #utleg pic.twitter.com/FbM5nglXuK — Utah Democratic Party (@UtahDemocrats) February 9, 2024

Oh, isn't that cute? They can draw on a map.

But why are they only showing the distance to Eagle Pass? Do they really think that's the only place that illegals swarm across the border in Texas? Or do they just think that Americans are that dumb?

The more hilarious failure, of course, is that they seem to think illegals coming across the border into Texas STAY in Texas. Maybe they want to call the mayors of New York City, Chicago, Denver, and many other cities about that one.

Or maybe they can just check with their own Democrat mayor of Salt Lake City Erin Mendenhall and see what she thinks?

Hey guys, can you tell me which state Salt Lake City is in? pic.twitter.com/vLpajA4LhQ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 9, 2024

Dear Dems



Your state is a major crossroad for human trafficking



But I bet you knew that https://t.co/RVVB59q7v7 pic.twitter.com/0wUi2JAIGt — Brother Streetjoy (@BroStreetJoy) February 9, 2024

Ouch. That one hurts right in the leftist propaganda.

Who is gonna tell @UtahDemocrats that those white lines that represent state borders aren’t walls and aren’t sealed. So just as ppl cross into the US illegally, they can march right into Utah, as well. Every state should be concerned about securing our international borders. — Chad Stolle (@Chad_Stolle) February 9, 2024

They are children. Literal children. Somehow, we don't think the Utah Democrats map is going to fly too well with actual Utahans.

‘Illegal immigrants never travel to adjacent or other states’ is a take. pic.twitter.com/Qnhju0zIu8 — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) February 9, 2024

It sure is. A mind-numbingly stupid take, granted, but a take all the same.

But seeing as how they brought it up, others wanted to know what Utah Democrats thought about borders in some other areas that also are not adjacent to Texas.

Advertisement

Does Utah border Gaza, though? — Patrick Abbott, Author (@PatrickKAbbott) February 9, 2024

Yeah Gov Cox, you should only be helping with our own issues in our own state, like Ukraine. https://t.co/sZCLNl6CJF — Kirk McKee (@kirkmckee13) February 9, 2024

Utah also does not share a border with Ukraine, which the utah democratic party account definitely seems in favor of supporting. https://t.co/jQQIPq5E5b — give me death (@Is_Harry_) February 9, 2024

Oooh, that's a little embarrassing. But don't worry, there are receipts.

11 Senate Republicans voted against aid to Ukraine.



Guess who was one of them?



Hint: he’s got two thumbs and went on a solo trip to the Kremlin just a few years ago. @SenMikeLee #utpol #HumansAgainstMikeLee https://t.co/mFCHRC14QU — Utah Democratic Party (@UtahDemocrats) May 17, 2022

Whoops, Utah Democrats.

No, of course not. It shares one with Egypt. https://t.co/VSE4R2QDm6 — Gary Honodel (@gfhonodel) February 9, 2024

HA. Nice callback to Biden's catastrophic press conference.

One of the most ignorant, idiotic posts I’ve ever seen!



Hey dumb asses! The Governor is sending help to ENFORCE THE EXISTING LAWS that are ALREADY IN PLACE!



I’m so tired of this topic. Shut the border down completely at this point! Democrats are completely CLUELESS! https://t.co/3tNU28HgR3 — RG-for-3 (@Yo_Geertz) February 9, 2024

Difficult to dispute any of those points.

Tell me you know nothing about being a contributing state without telling me…



THE BORDER ISSUE IS A MAJOR PROBLEM FOR EVERY STATE 😅 https://t.co/yJCyXB59R9 — Brian (@TrueBlueBYU1984) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

Political stunts? Our country is being invaded.



Now everybody knows, the @UtahDemocrats do not care about our national security or the American people. I mean why would they? Illegal immigrants are the only chance they have at winning here. https://t.co/l9PKB7KUDJ — Chayse Leavitt (@ChayseLeavitt) February 9, 2024

Every state is a border state right now. — Razor blades and napalm (@HisShadow45) February 9, 2024

With 8.8 million illegals being spread throughout the country in just the last 3 years, yes, our state is on the border. Plenty of those people are being dropped off here. — JCammack (@joined4freedom) February 9, 2024

The Border is everyone’s backyard. — Kristie (@EWRF1234) February 9, 2024

That's simply a reality right now. And Utah Democrats know it. But they'll keep trying to deflect and gaslight because, honestly, what else do they have in their bag anymore?

God I hope they continue to run with this messaging. — RISK NEVER REGRET (@RiskNeverRegret) February 9, 2024

You truly have to wonder if Democrats have anyone sane advising them right now. Otherwise, the only conclusion is that they don't care about their messaging because they are planning on cheating in every election they can.

Or @UtahDemocrats could pull their naive and heads out and acknowledge reality: the complicity of our treasonous president in the worst illegal alien crisis in U.S. history, which floods every part of the country. — Tim Heaton 👁 (@timtheaton) February 9, 2024

They never will. Never.

Democrats are so cringe, even when they're sticking it to their buddy, Governor He/Him. https://t.co/cl3vzBWUgP — James Lindsay, not conservative (@ConceptualJames) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

Yes, it's true that Cox is not the most conservative governor in America. Not even close. But he is doing the right thing here about the border crisis and we should support him in that. We know Abbott and Texas do.

And we get the added bonus of Democrats just epically stepping on rakes over and over again about the issue.

***