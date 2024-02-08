Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made Things WAY Worse

After the special counsel's report dropped on Thursday showing that Joe Biden broke the law by irresponsibly storing classified documents but wouldn't be charged due to his described senility (for lack of a better word), the White House spin machine sprung into action.

Advertisement

Instead of waiting a while to figure out how to best respond, the White House decided it would be best for Biden to deliver an "I'm mentally fit" address, and it ended up being a disaster.

This is supposed to be the cleanup? — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 9, 2024

Setting aside the dishonest framing of what the special counsel report said, Biden is not reassuring anyone right now.



Blood is in the water, folks. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 9, 2024

File this part under "Y" for "YIKES":

Biden just referred to Sisi as the president of Mexico, not the president of Egypt. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 9, 2024

Did he confuse Egypt and Mexico? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 9, 2024

Did he just confuse the leader of Egypt with the leader of Mexico? After calling Israel’s response to 10/7 massacre “over the top.” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 9, 2024

Joe Biden just declared that Mexico is on the border of Gaza pic.twitter.com/RrlAosfQ00 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 9, 2024

If this was the White House's attempt to prove that Biden's mentally fit, they failed big time:

I seriously can’t get over what I just watched. National remarks from Biden about how he’s mentally fit and he literally stops speaking because he forgets where his dead kid’s rosary is from and then calls for the President of Mexico to open the Gaza border. — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 9, 2024

Biden denies he has memory issues regarding his son's death, then forgets the name of the church when mentioning the rosary from Beau that he wears "every single day." pic.twitter.com/VbHcOMF24Y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Yep, all is well!

Biden mixes up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt when discussing the conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip:



"As you know, initially, the president of Mexico El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him, I convinced him to… pic.twitter.com/stbbNAMK3x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Naturally Biden having mangled boxes containing classified documents in a garage where his drug-addicted son was living while dealing with overseas business partners was the fault of somebody else:

Biden blames his staff for mishandling of classified materials.



"I take responsibility for not having seen exactly what my staff was doing...things that appeared in my garage, that came out of my home, were moved not by me but my staff. " pic.twitter.com/1JyuIF8KMV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Biden also tried to prove his mental fitness by taking another shot at Fox News' Peter Doocy:

Biden tries cracking jokes when asked serious questions about his mental acuity.



DOOCY: "How bad is your memory and can you continue as president?"



BIDEN: "My memory is so bad I let you speak." pic.twitter.com/9UYYOUIoz7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

The White House did themselves no favors with this self-defeating show.

As Reagan famously said, if you're explaining, you're losing. This Biden address is a disaster. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 9, 2024

Biden insisted he didn't share classified information, which is of course a lie (like everything else he says):

BIDEN (yelling): "I DID NOT SHARE CLASSIFED INFORMATION!"



The special counsel says he did, in fact, share classified information. pic.twitter.com/kzldAEP2WA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 9, 2024

Biden's not happy that things are turning:

The press got the memo -



After ignoring Biden’s cognitive decline for years, it has now become an issue.



And Biden doesn’t like it. pic.twitter.com/5hb7tu8ZA0 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 9, 2024

In a word...

Brutal. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 9, 2024

Yep. Jonathan Turley closes it out:

Despite President Biden's denials, the report is full of references to willful retention including headings such as "THERE IS EVIDENCE THAT MR. BIDEN WILLFULLY RETAINED THE CLASSIFIED AFGHANISTAN DOCUMENTS." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 9, 2024

Team Biden is stuck between two narratives at this point: A) He's mentally incompetent and didn't know what he was doing, or B) He's mentally fit and should be charged with crimes.

Advertisement

***

Related:

New Republic Writer Says Republicans Pouncing on Special Counsel's Report Should Be the Headline

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!