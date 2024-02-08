New Republic Writer Says Republicans Pouncing on Special Counsel's Report Should Be the Headline

Greg Sargent used to write a column at the Washington Post where he'd deliver his liberal views. Sometime recently, he became a staff writer at The New Republic, and now he's really off the leash with his partisan takes. As you know by now, Special Counsel Robert Hur's "right-wing hit job" on President Biden and the classified documents found in his garage recommended that Biden not be charged, because he's too mentally feeble to stand trial before a jury.

Advertisement

Sargent feels any news outlet that puts Biden's sketchy memory in the headline is doing so in bad faith when the real story should be the Trump campaign's glee over it. In other words, they should all be publishing "Republicans pounce" pieces.

Any news org that puts Biden's memory in the headline is actively rewarding Hur's bad faith and giving the Trump campaign what they want, when that bad faith and the Trump camp's glee over it should *itself* be the story. — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) February 8, 2024

Here is the headline for you political hacks----A Special Counsel to the Justice Department reporting that President Biden is mentally diminished to a sufficient degree that it is a basis for not prosecuting his willful breaking of the law. — James DePorre (@RevShark) February 8, 2024

On the other hand, it lays plausible groundwork for invoking the 25th amendment. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) February 8, 2024

Okay but it's also bad that we're running this candidate. — Punk put a hole in my Versace (@edillades) February 8, 2024

The 25th Amendment was written for this situation. — Johnny Johnson (@Brodacious2k) February 8, 2024

If Hur were trying to help the Trump campaign, he would have recommended charges for Biden "willfully" taking classified documents. Hur actually took pity on Biden.

How is it the lawyer’s fault grandpa has dementia and can’t discharge his official duties in office as President? 🤔



He hid in his basement during the 2020 campaign and doesn’t know today if he’s still Vice President under Obama. https://t.co/jWTe2zeqA5 — GENERAL STRIKE 🔥 NOW! 🦺 March for Progress!🌹🐋 (@march4progress) February 8, 2024

Running scared. Sending out press orders https://t.co/xLrsVL3Sv8 — Wags Pax (@ccollack) February 8, 2024

hey, editors, you heard him: make the headline "Trump Camp Gleeful Over DOJ Report That States Biden Doesn't Know When He Was Vice President" https://t.co/4gmVtGvrWS — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 8, 2024





Bad faith? Are you a shaman or guru ? You read people’s minds and hearts? Wow — LewisNixon (@uplandeconomist) February 8, 2024

It’s gonna happen. Dems can ignore the obvious at their own peril. Time has caught up with Biden. And his issues will only get worse. We all have seen it happen in our families. Still plenty of time for a new candidate. 🤷‍♂️ — tommyrulznyc (@tommyrulznyc) February 8, 2024

You're doing great sarge — Beef Jerky (@teegee63) February 8, 2024

People actually think that the New York Times and the rest of the mainstream media lean conservative and want Trump reelected. Or maybe this story is too big to bury. The same people complained last fall, like Ian Milhiser saying "Biden is old" is the new "But her emails." Just like the media skewered Hillary Clinton and cost her the presidency, they're going to do the same to Biden.

Advertisement

Maybe the real story is that neither Clinton nor Biden will face any consequences for their actions.

***