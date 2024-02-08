Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit Job'

NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

As Twitchy reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur has released his report on the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's garage, offices, and basement den at his Delaware home. Hur determined that Biden "willfully retained" classified documents but did not recommend charges, as Biden's memory was too far gone to face a trial. A jury would find the 81-year-old Biden as "a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Well, that makes it OK, then.

Advertisement

We believe the first person to use "pounce" or "seize" was NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake:

A memory so poor that he couldn't remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

This does not look good for Biden. We think they're still trying to find a way to spin this, but President Barack Obama's van driver, Tommy Vietor, says the report is a "right-wing hit job" from his own Justice Department, full of ad hominem attacks.

So the attack on Israel made him forget so many important dates. Or was it his stutter?

A right-wing hit job that didn't recommend charges even though it was found the Biden willingly had the classified documents.

A lot of people are going along with it, pointing out that Tur was a Trump appointee and Attorney General Merrick Garland chose him to be the special counsel. It's just like with Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton's deleted emails — a right-wing hit job from inside the Justice Department.

