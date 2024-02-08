Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Calls Special Counsel's Report on Biden a 'Right-Wing Hit Job'

As Twitchy reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur has released his report on the classified documents found in President Joe Biden's garage, offices, and basement den at his Delaware home. Hur determined that Biden "willfully retained" classified documents but did not recommend charges, as Biden's memory was too far gone to face a trial. A jury would find the 81-year-old Biden as "a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Well, that makes it OK, then.

We believe the first person to use "pounce" or "seize" was NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake:

Hur report language the Trump campaign will surely seize upon, as to why no charges: "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 8, 2024

A memory so poor that he couldn't remember when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

This does not look good for Biden. We think they're still trying to find a way to spin this, but President Barack Obama's van driver, Tommy Vietor, says the report is a "right-wing hit job" from his own Justice Department, full of ad hominem attacks.

Robert Hur clearly decided to go down the Jim Comey path of filling his report absolving Biden of criminal activity with ad hominem attacks, like calling him an "elderly man with poor memory." Not remotely subtle. Just a right-wing hit job from within Biden's own DOJ. Wild. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 8, 2024

Robert Hur's interviews with Biden were on October 8th and October 9th...days if not hours after the October 7th Hamas attack. If he seemed distracted, there is a pretty good reason why that doesn't require Hur to speculate on what conclusion a fictitious jury might have. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 8, 2024

So the attack on Israel made him forget so many important dates. Or was it his stutter?

If you want a sense of how damaging this Hur report is politically, take a look at this reaction from a Biden ally: https://t.co/YcwwSPCQCb — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) February 8, 2024

A right-wing hit job that didn't recommend charges even though it was found the Biden willingly had the classified documents.

Yeah, they better go with this because ouch. https://t.co/rDRnLuD64P — Sauce Stoker (@Dlstoke) February 8, 2024

The people attacking Hur know perfectly well this description of Biden is accurate. We didn’t need Hur to know this. They should ask themselves why that upsets them? https://t.co/tiG0BTcggW — StephenMills (@Stephengm99) February 8, 2024

Brandon gets a pass because he has Swiss cheese for a brain. Take the W and move on. https://t.co/mACSNswEdd — Alex (@mentallyvexed) February 8, 2024

You’re right dude, totally a smear job, his memory is awesome, he’s clearly sharp as a tack. Get a grip. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) February 8, 2024

Sadly, even if someone reads this loving tweet to him he won’t remember it. 😢 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 8, 2024

Did he absolve him of criminal activity? Or did he decide Biden would be sympathetic to a jury? Not the same thing. Not remotely the same thing. — Rich Horton (@PurePopPub) February 8, 2024

Letting Biden off the hook for stealing and intentionally sharing classified information is a "right-wing hit job".



Try to not make yourself too dizzy with all that spin, Thomas. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 8, 2024

A lot of people are going along with it, pointing out that Tur was a Trump appointee and Attorney General Merrick Garland chose him to be the special counsel. It's just like with Jim Comey and Hillary Clinton's deleted emails — a right-wing hit job from inside the Justice Department.

