South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Pric...
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are...
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was...
He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to...
Journalist Schools Dems With Truth About U.S. Elections
Jamaal Bowman Praised a Convicted Cop Murderer and an Anti-Semite When He Was...
The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual...
Sunny Hostin Just Found Out Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and I Can't Help...
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace...
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics'...
Jennifer Van Laar OWNS Talking Heads Trying to Take Credit for Ronna McDaniels...

Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With No Criminal Charges Recommended

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on February 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on the classified documents Joe Biden had in his garage in Delaware (and elsewhere has been released. Despite finding that Biden "wilfully retained" the documents, no criminal charges are being recommended

Advertisement

Special counsel Robert Hur said he will not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents while out of office, despite finding evidence that Biden "willfully retained" materials.

"We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," said Hur's report summarizing his yearlong probe. "We would conclude the same even if there was no policy against charging a sitting president. Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen."

"These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home," the report said.

We're guessing things would have been a little different if Biden's name was, say, Trump.

The Hur report also includes some photographs to show the great care with which Biden stored the classified material in a house where his drug-addicted son frequently stayed: 

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Advertisement

Unbelievable. Or maybe it IS believable.

"Risked serious damage to national security" sounds about right.

Yeah, you can't make this stuff up.

Advertisement

The report says Biden's memory appeared hazy, which is certainly believable:

It really helps that Biden has the protective "D" after his name or he might have gotten into trouble for all this.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
OUCH! Sen. John Kennedy Is Having NONE of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's 'Bidenomics' BS
Doug P.
The CDC is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are Dead and Makes It WAY Worse
Doug P.
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Prices AGAIN
Grateful Calvin
Dude, Don't STROKE Out Over It! Jeffrey Toobin Calling Clarence Thomas a Disgrace Prematurely BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect justmindy
Advertisement