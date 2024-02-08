Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With No Criminal Charges Recommended

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on the classified documents Joe Biden had in his garage in Delaware (and elsewhere has been released. Despite finding that Biden "wilfully retained" the documents, no criminal charges are being recommended:

Special counsel Robert Hur said he will not recommend charges against President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents while out of office, despite finding evidence that Biden "willfully retained" materials. "We conclude that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," said Hur's report summarizing his yearlong probe. "We would conclude the same even if there was no policy against charging a sitting president. Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen." "These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home," the report said.

We're guessing things would have been a little different if Biden's name was, say, Trump.

The Hur report also includes some photographs to show the great care with which Biden stored the classified material in a house where his drug-addicted son frequently stayed:

BREAKING: These are some photos of the classified docs President Biden stored in the garage in Delaware, according to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report. Some of these documents included classified information about Afghanistan, the report says. No criminal charges recommended. pic.twitter.com/IvMQbJglse — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 8, 2024

Photos of Biden's classified docs in Hur report: "Among the places Mr. Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in the garage was a damaged, opened box containing numerous hanging folders, file folders, and binders. The box...was in a mangled state," pic.twitter.com/3D1AmWy0xA — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 8, 2024

Unbelievable. Or maybe it IS believable.

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report has been released.



"Biden willfully retained" marked and unmarked classified documents at his home.



This "risked serious damage to America's national security"



Yet Biden will not be charged.



Here are the highlights 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1iS7pgEQx5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2024

"Risked serious damage to national security" sounds about right.

That’s a really secure SCIF of secret documents. Not — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) February 8, 2024

Any accused felons have access to that garage..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) February 8, 2024

Yeah, you can't make this stuff up.

The corruption of the system is now complete. The Biden's are untouchable, regardless of how much evidence is produced. — H R (@HRofOZ) February 8, 2024

Mangled because Hunter went through it. — Bub pickin sports (@LegionOfDoomCTG) February 8, 2024

But they’re prosecuting Trump for having them in a SCIF that’s monitored by security service 🙄



Meanwhile Biden was NOT president when he had these documents which automatically should mean a prosecution https://t.co/ibBd38Oubu — KSE (@kbk3n3) February 8, 2024

The report says Biden's memory appeared hazy, which is certainly believable:

It really helps that Biden has the protective "D" after his name or he might have gotten into trouble for all this.

***

