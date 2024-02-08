Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero...
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed a Crime

Brett T.  |  4:15 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy has reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about all of the classified documents Joe Biden had in his garage and house is out, and Hur doesn't recommend criminal charges. That's not a shocker to anyone, but what is shocking is that the belief was that Biden was a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory — not mentally fit to commit a crime.

Yeah, political problems. The president's been recalling conversations with dead people all week and now this report drops.

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Or where. Not in Iraq.

See! They're pouncing!

President Kamala Harris? We think we'd prefer a senile Biden.


So the special counsel found that Biden was too feeble-minded to have willfully mishandled the classified documents — that was his defense.

Republicans are going to pounce on this. Just wait for it.

***

