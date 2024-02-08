Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed a Crime

As Twitchy has reported, Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about all of the classified documents Joe Biden had in his garage and house is out, and Hur doesn't recommend criminal charges. That's not a shocker to anyone, but what is shocking is that the belief was that Biden was a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory — not mentally fit to commit a crime.

Full report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, on President Biden's mishandling of classified materials. Conclusion was no chargeable offense, but there are a number of aspects likely to create political problems for Biden: https://t.co/xIJKjVmfrw — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 8, 2024

The report said a jury would find Biden “a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”



It'd be "difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him -- by then a former president well into his eighties -- of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness" https://t.co/tFQYud1uVE — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 8, 2024





Yeah, political problems. The president's been recalling conversations with dead people all week and now this report drops.

Damn dude this is madness. I thought Matt was joking, but no -- the Department of Justice actually concluded that Biden was too old and feebleminded to commit a crime. https://t.co/lkTlnE1QXM pic.twitter.com/W6hOtrbkbf — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 8, 2024

Hur report language the Trump campaign will surely seize upon, as to why no charges: "We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 8, 2024

From report: "He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ("if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?) and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began." https://t.co/nFCogLjz49 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 8, 2024

Joe Biden's own Justice Department has concluded he suffers from mental incompetency that prevents him from remembering even when he was vice president or when his son died.



That was the defense of his actions. — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 8, 2024

Special Counsel Hur said Biden had "diminished faculties and faulty memory" in their interview. pic.twitter.com/VmmeMRYuv9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 8, 2024

Holy living sh*t: Reading through the Special Counsel report and the main reason Biden will not face criminal charges is that HE IS TOO SENILE TO KNOW HE WAS HOLDING CLASSIFIED INFORMATION. pic.twitter.com/bIJEIsAwK9 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 8, 2024

The special counsel report says that Biden did not remember “even within several years” when his son beau biden died. pic.twitter.com/phEnPyH4It — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 8, 2024

Or where. Not in Iraq.

Live look at the President of the United States defending himself. pic.twitter.com/3xUnOrl22v — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 8, 2024

🚨 Joe Biden “did not remember when he was vice president.. He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him” pic.twitter.com/NmwuykPKIE — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2024

JUST IN - Biden "did not remember when he was vice president," forgetting when his term began and ended, says the Special counsel. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 8, 2024

But he remembers talking to Mitterrand and Kohl in the last few years? — славоид ✞ (@slawoid) February 8, 2024

If I'm reading this correctly, the Department of Justice literally just said that Biden is too old to be handling classified material. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 8, 2024

See! They're pouncing!

Special Counsel (paraphrasing): Joe Biden unlawfully kept & disclosed classified materials marked as such — but part of the reason we aren’t charging him is because we think a jury would find him senile, as we did.



‘Him’ being POTUS, seeking another term.



Man oh man. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 8, 2024

So they're simultaneously prosecuting a president for committing crimes, while their guy is too senile to even know if he's committing any. Bonkers. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 8, 2024

This is literally what the 25th Amendment was designed for. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 8, 2024

President Kamala Harris? We think we'd prefer a senile Biden.

You can’t be a criminal if you’re that senile. Congratulations on #BidenExonerated? — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 8, 2024





So the special counsel found that Biden was too feeble-minded to have willfully mishandled the classified documents — that was his defense.

Republicans are going to pounce on this. Just wait for it.

“Special counsel report states that Biden did not remember when he was Vice President” and did not remember “when his son Beau died.”



Get him the fuck out of the White House — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 8, 2024





***