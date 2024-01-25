How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)

Ireland has seen some tough times lately. Riots erupted recently in Dublin after an immigrant stabbed a woman and children and the government ... blamed its own citizens. This is not surprising, though, when you consider that the Irish government is also encouraging citizens to report their neighbors for 'hate speech' and restrict people's rights ... for the greater good. Ireland's Prime Minister even had the gall not long ago to claim that an Irish child living in Israel who had been abducted by inhuman Hamas terrorists on October 7 had been 'lost ... then found.'

Please, Conor McGregor, save the Emerald Isle.

But with all of this happening, sometimes it is helpful to look at the 'root causes' of all this unrest (right, Kamala?). For a brief exploration of the ideology behind the new Irish 'troubles,' we look to activist Ala Buisir. Buisir is a Muslim, but she is an Irish-born citizen. However, her thoughts about 'assimilating' into Irish culture are all you really need to hear to understand that 'multiculturism' is a gigantic failure and it is directly responsible for the decline of many Western nations.

Muslim woman living in Ireland complains that Irish people need to change their culture to suit her.



“The Irish joke too much and that needs to change.”



pic.twitter.com/tVlbzQzELj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 24, 2024

'That needs to change.' The sheer gall of the statement is astounding.

You hear that, Celts? No more jokes, you insensitive clods. Or, as Buisir herself might put it:

Look, no one in Ireland is saying that Buisir cannot practice her faith, her customs, and celebrate her heritage. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to say anything other than Ireland fully embraces that.

The problem is that -- even though she was born there -- she refuses to accept Ireland's culture. And that, in a nutshell, is what 'multiculturalism' has become (or maybe was all along).

Very sad Irish culture doesn’t suit her.

Iranian culture would be ideal for her perhaps she should resettle in Iran. — 🔅 KV 🔅 (@k_voss01) January 24, 2024

Go to Afghanistan or any other Sharia country, there they don’t “joke” 🤷‍♂️… have fun. — Gabe (@gabeHoe) January 24, 2024

Do you think she would have been able to earn the BA and MA she did in Ireland -- or pursue the PhD she is working on -- in any of those countries? Think she'd be allowed to operate as a visual artist or journalist?

Sorry, dear, but you live in a free country (allegedly, but not so much anymore). That means people do not have to kowtow to your foreign cultural norms.

We irish take the piss out of ourselves and eachother. If ya dont like it ya can leave simple as this. Everyone who lives here is treated the same ya get the piss ripped outta yeah. Ya cant take it leave. https://t.co/prZy7eZRvh — NoelZone 🇮🇪 🦌 (@NoelZone) January 25, 2024

Imagine calling for an end to the craic? It's an endearing quality of the Irish to have the craic with everyone and if we make jokes it means you are welcome into our community. That's what we do. We have the craic. If you wanna ban or change the craic, you are anti-Irish. https://t.co/ZnoFj3uiFu — Libertarian Ireland (@LibertarianEire) January 25, 2024

Bingo. Telling Irish people to stop with the jokes would be like telling them to stop with the Guinness and the whisky because it offends you (and we're sure Buisir isn't far from demanding this as well).

But more than just the fun of 'the craic,' there is an important, cultural, and historical reason that Irish people are known for taking a humorous look at life.

Irish humour came about from generational suffering and laughing in the face of adversity. We laugh at ourselves as much as we laugh at other people. There's a serious problem with integration if the import doesn't know this and seeks to change it. — Mark M 2.0 (@Mindyou14823729) January 24, 2024

We know many Jews who take this same approach ... and for the same reasons. And people -- intolerant people -- like Buisir would like to erase that culture and history, in favor of their own.

When the Muslims are in a minority, it's all about minority rights.



When the Muslims are in the majority, there are no minority rights.



Ireland, you're committing slow suicide …



w. https://t.co/l8cfNXq3Ch — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) January 25, 2024

Dear Ireland,

Please don't change for this humorless scold. https://t.co/iP1pZhGkgv — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀ (@amy_likes_owls) January 25, 2024

The red flags don't come much bigger or redder than Buisir.

But don't think this is just happening in Ireland. Let's take a look at how things are working out in Finland ...

also there are too many Finns in Finland https://t.co/bcjHbqRlZB — Elly 🎗️Israel Hamas War Updates (@elly_bar) January 24, 2024

Yikes. ALL the yikes. Watch out, Finns.

How many of her does it take to change a light bulb?



None, cos it's the Irish who must do the changing. — Cracking Up (@NoGudHandlesLft) January 24, 2024

Exactamundo.

As my dear Irish grandmother used to say to people like this - póg mo thóin — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) January 24, 2024

LOL. That's a pretty good way to sum things up. We're going to let you all look up the translation of that on your own but, suffice it to say, it is spot on.

Plurality in culture is a good thing. Hearing different voices, and different perspectives, is what makes the Western world as great as it is. But multiculturalism is not pluralism. Multiculturalism, at least today, is about eliminating some perspectives in favor of the so-called 'oppressed.'

And like it can to any nation that embraces true plurality, multiculturalism can and will destroy Ireland if they're not careful.

***

