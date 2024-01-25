How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)

Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on January 25, 2024

Ireland has seen some tough times lately. Riots erupted recently in Dublin after an immigrant stabbed a woman and children and the government ... blamed its own citizens. This is not surprising, though, when you consider that the Irish government is also encouraging citizens to report their neighbors for 'hate speech' and restrict people's rights ... for the greater good. Ireland's Prime Minister even had the gall not long ago to claim that an Irish child living in Israel who had been abducted by inhuman Hamas terrorists on October 7 had been 'lost ... then found.'

Please, Conor McGregor, save the Emerald Isle. 

But with all of this happening, sometimes it is helpful to look at the 'root causes' of all this unrest (right, Kamala?). For a brief exploration of the ideology behind the new Irish 'troubles,' we look to activist Ala Buisir. Buisir is a Muslim, but she is an Irish-born citizen. However, her thoughts about 'assimilating' into Irish culture are all you really need to hear to understand that 'multiculturism' is a gigantic failure and it is directly responsible for the decline of many Western nations. 

'That needs to change.' The sheer gall of the statement is astounding. 

You hear that, Celts? No more jokes, you insensitive clods. Or, as Buisir herself might put it: 

Look, no one in Ireland is saying that Buisir cannot practice her faith, her customs, and celebrate her heritage. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to say anything other than Ireland fully embraces that. 

The problem is that -- even though she was born there -- she refuses to accept Ireland's culture. And that, in a nutshell, is what 'multiculturalism' has become (or maybe was all along). 

Do you think she would have been able to earn the BA and MA she did in Ireland -- or pursue the PhD she is working on -- in any of those countries? Think she'd be allowed to operate as a visual artist or journalist?

Sorry, dear, but you live in a free country (allegedly, but not so much anymore). That means people do not have to kowtow to your foreign cultural norms. 

Bingo. Telling Irish people to stop with the jokes would be like telling them to stop with the Guinness and the whisky because it offends you (and we're sure Buisir isn't far from demanding this as well). 

But more than just the fun of 'the craic,' there is an important, cultural, and historical reason that Irish people are known for taking a humorous look at life.

We know many Jews who take this same approach ... and for the same reasons. And people -- intolerant people -- like Buisir would like to erase that culture and history, in favor of their own.

The red flags don't come much bigger or redder than Buisir. 

But don't think this is just happening in Ireland. Let's take a look at how things are working out in Finland ...

Yikes. ALL the yikes. Watch out, Finns. 

Exactamundo.

LOL. That's a pretty good way to sum things up. We're going to let you all look up the translation of that on your own but, suffice it to say, it is spot on. 

Plurality in culture is a good thing. Hearing different voices, and different perspectives, is what makes the Western world as great as it is. But multiculturalism is not pluralism. Multiculturalism, at least today, is about eliminating some perspectives in favor of the so-called 'oppressed.' 

And like it can to any nation that embraces true plurality, multiculturalism can and will destroy Ireland if they're not careful. 

