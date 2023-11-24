Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal...
VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well,...
WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasur...
This Is How You Get SkyNet: Pentagon Considering Letting Weaponized AI 'Autonomously' Kill...
Louisville Mass Shooter Targeted 'Upper-Class White People' to Spur Gun Control
UN Tool Says the Death and Destruction in Gaza Is 'The Worst Ever'
The Left in Tears Over Native American Tribe in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade...
Rep. Cori Bush Appalled by 'Blatant Misogynoir' Against Kamala Harris
LGBTQ are Being Decapitated Where? Insane Drag Queen Superstar Katya Claims LGBTQ are...
Are You High? Sky News' Kay Burley Makes Outrageous Accusation About Israel-Hamas Exchange
'It's A Mystery': WaPo Senior Political Correspondent Wonders Why It's Hard To Get...
Grimace Unmoved by Pro-Hamas Protesters Coming Unglued at Parade
Canadian Bacon: Wild 'Super Pig' Population Boom In Canada Threatens Northern U.S. States
We've Seen This Movie: OpenAI Researchers Issue Warning for Humanity During Sam Altman...

#EnoughIsEnough Trends on Twitter as Irish Citizens Angrily React to Stabbing of Children

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 24, 2023
NBC News

On Nov. 23, before most Americans had even begun celebrating Thanksgiving, trouble was brewing in Dublin Ireland. It all began with a stabbing that occurred in the afternoon in Dublin City Centre. A lone man in his 40s stabbed a woman in her 30s as well as three small children (all three 5 to 6 years old). Citizens restrained the man before police arrived to arrest him. 

Advertisement

A terrible incident, to be sure -- Ireland Minister for Justice Helen McEntee called it 'an attack on innocence itself' -- but it only escalated as hundreds of protesters began to gather at the crime scene. The protest devolved into a full-on riot before too much time had passed.

Motives for the riot have been attributed to a number of things, but the early prevailing theory was that people were gathering at the crime scene to protest Ireland's immigration policy and a growing concern about violence committed by migrants. Some protesters were seen holding 'Irish Lives Matter' signs. 

The Gardaí (Irish police), on the other hand, claimed that the riots were due to 'a hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology.' Because of course, that's what they said.

As events unfolded, Twitter seemed to side with the first explanation, as #EnoughIsEnough was the top trend on Twitter for hours. 

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, who hails from Dublin, also chimed in to express his dissatisfaction with the police's version of the events. 

Recommended

VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Advertisement

For full disclosure, the identity of the attacker has not been officially released yet, so it is not confirmed he was a migrant. Some people have said he is a recent Algerian immigrant. Others have claimed he is an immigrant, yes, but an Irish citizen. But the protesters definitely believed he was the former.

No matter what, the scenes out of Dublin were disturbing. 

Advertisement

Twitchy recently detailed how dishonest Sky News is, so it is not a surprise that #ScumMedia was also trending on Twitter, though many of those tweets contained lots of NSFW language. 

People are ANGRY. 

Advertisement

One thing is clear from the violence: when the government fails to act, people will only tolerate so much before they take matters into their own hands.

The scenes of violence are disturbing, and in this writer's opinion, probably counter-productive. But to paraphrase the famous words of comedian Chris Rock, 'What they did was wrong ... but we understand.'

Advertisement

No matter what additional details come out -- both about the stabbing and about the protests turned riots -- the Irish government has a big problem on its hands. With its own people. And just simply shouting 'far-right extremists' isn't really going to solve anything. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: IMMIGRATION IRELAND MIGRANTS RIOTS STABBING VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL
Sam J.
Canadian Prime Minister Candidate Pierre Poilievre Masterfully SCHOOLS Journos in Brutal Presser (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Dolly Parton At The Dallas-Commanders Halftime Show Proves She's A National Treasure
Amy Curtis
LGBTQ are Being Decapitated Where? Insane Drag Queen Superstar Katya Claims LGBTQ are Unsafe EVERYWHERE
Chad Felix Greene
Louisville Mass Shooter Targeted 'Upper-Class White People' to Spur Gun Control
Brett T.
This Is How You Get SkyNet: Pentagon Considering Letting Weaponized AI 'Autonomously' Kill Humans
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VILE Soros-Backed Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj NOT Handling Her HUGE Loss Well, Like at ALL Sam J.
Advertisement