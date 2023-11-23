Are You High? Sky News' Kay Burley Makes Outrageous Accusation About Israel-Hamas Exchange

The corporate media has had countless instances of awful behavior since Hamas terrorists brutally savaged Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and took many more Israeli civilians hostage (and people from other countries, including the United States). From repeating false reports about bombing attacks and casualty numbers from Hamas itself -- which they are still doing -- to blaming Israel for violating a ceasefire that has not even begun, they don't really have any redeeming qualities these days.

Advertisement

But this week, Sky News 'reporter' Kay Burley took things to an entirely new deplorable level when she had Eylon Levy, spokesman for the Israeli government, on her program. Watch:

Wow. You can’t make this up.pic.twitter.com/8xa61BfwWP — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) November 23, 2023

No, your ears did not deceive you at the outset of this interview. Burley actually claimed that Israel was releasing more prisoners -- violent prisoners at that -- than Hamas was releasing hostages because Israel does not value Palestinian lives.

Un. Freaking. Believable. Levy himself admitted he was surprised at the sheer gall of the assertion ... briefly.

The first question that left me speechless (but only for a second): pic.twitter.com/P4Bh0SKtl9 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 23, 2023

His response to Burley is one for the ages. He completely buries her and her ridiculous assertion. It was so good, we transcribed it in its entirety:

'That is an astonishing accusation. If we could release one prisoner for every one hostage, we would obviously do that. We are operating in horrific circumstances We're not choosing to release these prisoners who have blood on their hands -- we are talking about people who have been convicted of stabbing and shooting attacks.Notice the question of proportionality doesn't interest Palestinian supporters when they are able to get more of their prisoners out. But really, it is outrageous to suggest that the fact that we are willing to release prisoners who are convicted of terrorism offenses, more of them than we are getting our own innocent children back, somehow suggests that we don't care about Palestinian lives? Really, that's a disgusting accusation.'

You have to admit, @EylonALevy ‘s face is basically the best answer to such an abhorrent question. pic.twitter.com/mnCOOrDwyZ — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) November 23, 2023

Two days ago I wrote this as a joke.



Little did I know...https://t.co/Slm50qEjBL — Mark Zlochin - מארק זלוצ'ין༝ (@MarkZlochin) November 23, 2023

It seems some reporters have a Pavlovian reaction to speaking with an Israeli.

They reflexively bring up 'proportionality' and then expect an immediate apology.

It has become so absurd that she's bringing it up in the context of releasing prisoners.

What a joke.#StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/TSbAWayFLr — David Rachamim (@DavidRachamim) November 23, 2023

This has been the case for a long time, Noam Blum was quick to point out.

This is like the famous thesis claiming the IDF didn’t rape Palestinian women because its soldiers were racist. Yes, that’s a real thing. https://t.co/OMl6krGKqd — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 23, 2023

Yes, it's true. That is a claim that was actually made. And not as a sick joke. As you can imagine, the claim was made by an academic (and repeated often).

Looking forward to 2024 when this will likely be a real conversation:



"Omg Israel is committing genocide"



"Um, how is that possible when the Gaza has been experiencing a population boom?"



"See, Israel doesn't even think Palestinians are worth killing! Racists!" https://t.co/bahNL58mi6 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 23, 2023

Advertisement

Truly insane question https://t.co/WqN5vQro6l — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) November 23, 2023

More to the point, how many Palestinian prisoners for one Kay Burley ? https://t.co/zd6dIgpw1w — Satty Mootien (@SattyMootien1) November 23, 2023

Say, now there's an idea.

Whenever you think Kay Burley cannot stoop any lower she highlights her horrendous ability to regularly do so. What a despicable, horrible woman. https://t.co/RwlQkJApin — Gordon Woods • My Fight for Justice v Celtic F.C. (@GordonW09225415) November 23, 2023

Shocking!

Sky news yet again showing their true colours.

There should be an inquiry into the media 😡 https://t.co/mZunXvURO4 — Diana 🇬🇧 (@Startinglifeag1) November 23, 2023

The sad part is that it is not shocking at all. At this point, this is all we expect from the media.

We have to give Levy some credit though. Not just for his response, but also for his being able to have some fun with the entire debacle (at the expense of Sky News, of course).

This thread 🤣🤣🤣

“Every 100 likes, I’ll make him more surprised” https://t.co/cq3KOJbLBU — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 23, 2023

We won't post all of those increasingly funny surprised reactions in that thread. But here are the last two that user Motty posted:

Advertisement

LOL. If nothing else, it will give you some laughs as you realize that there really is no media anymore. Just apparatchiks.

***