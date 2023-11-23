Are You High? Sky News' Kay Burley Makes Outrageous Accusation About Israel-Hamas Exchange

'It's A Mystery': WaPo Senior Political Correspondent Wonders Why It's Hard To Get...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on November 23, 2023
Meme screenshot

The corporate media has had countless instances of awful behavior since Hamas terrorists brutally savaged Israeli civilians on Oct. 7 and took many more Israeli civilians hostage (and people from other countries, including the United States). From repeating false reports about bombing attacks and casualty numbers from Hamas itself -- which they are still doing -- to blaming Israel for violating a ceasefire that has not even begun, they don't really have any redeeming qualities these days. 

But this week, Sky News 'reporter' Kay Burley took things to an entirely new deplorable level when she had Eylon Levy, spokesman for the Israeli government, on her program. Watch: 

No, your ears did not deceive you at the outset of this interview. Burley actually claimed that Israel was releasing more prisoners -- violent prisoners at that -- than Hamas was releasing hostages because Israel does not value Palestinian lives. 

Un. Freaking. Believable. Levy himself admitted he was surprised at the sheer gall of the assertion ... briefly. 

His response to Burley is one for the ages. He completely buries her and her ridiculous assertion. It was so good, we transcribed it in its entirety:

'That is an astonishing accusation. If we could release one prisoner for every one hostage, we would obviously do that. We are operating in horrific circumstances We're not choosing to release these prisoners who have blood on their hands -- we are talking about people who have been convicted of stabbing and shooting attacks.Notice the question of proportionality doesn't interest Palestinian supporters when they are able to get more of their prisoners out. But really, it is outrageous to suggest that the fact that we are willing to release prisoners who are convicted of terrorism offenses, more of them than we are getting our own innocent children back, somehow suggests that we don't care about Palestinian lives? Really, that's a disgusting accusation.'

This has been the case for a long time, Noam Blum was quick to point out. 

Yes, it's true. That is a claim that was actually made. And not as a sick joke. As you can imagine, the claim was made by an academic (and repeated often). 

Say, now there's an idea. 

The sad part is that it is not shocking at all. At this point, this is all we expect from the media.

We have to give Levy some credit though. Not just for his response, but also for his being able to have some fun with the entire debacle (at the expense of Sky News, of course). 

We won't post all of those increasingly funny surprised reactions in that thread. But here are the last two that user Motty posted: 

LOL. If nothing else, it will give you some laughs as you realize that there really is no media anymore. Just apparatchiks. 

***

