ABC News: Israel Violates Ceasefire That Hasn't Started Yet

We're hearing that there's been a 24-hour pause on the release of the hostages held by Hamas, putting loved ones through another day of hell. The deal will see Israel release 150 Palestinian terrorists and observe a temporary ceasefire. ABC News reports that Israeli military forces continued to bomb the Gaza Strip Wednesday morning despite the agreement on a ceasefire.
Despite reaching an agreement with Hamas on a temporary cease-fire in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, the Israeli military continued to bombard the Gaza Strip this morning.— ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2023
Read more about the Israel-Hamas conflict at: https://t.co/22SxrKGygX
Looks like there is still time to delete this before the community note debunking it gets attached. I’d hurry.— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 22, 2023
You should follow more closely the news. The agreement will start tomorrow morning, in more than 17 hours.— Alon Lavi 🇮🇱 (@Alon_Lavi_) November 22, 2023
Your tweet wrongly implies Israel is violating the pause in hostilities.— Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) November 22, 2023
Hamas says the pause does not begin until 10 am Thursday local time.
Did you not know that? Or are you purposely slanting your coverage?
ABC News knows exactly what it's doing.
ABC news continuing to let down the public with incomplete and irresponsible reporting.— 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) November 22, 2023
No surprise here. It’s what they always do.— Drapetomania Sufferer (@Just_Josieeeee) November 22, 2023
Every. Single. Time.
Next time, consult a calander and a world clock before posting— Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) November 22, 2023
Recommended
Because the agreement was for Thursday and no hostages have been released yet….— Jack (@Jack50377917) November 22, 2023
Meanwhile, Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel despite the ceasefire agreement having been reached.
"Meanwhile, rockets launched by militants continued to be fired toward Israel."...........................................— Esoteric Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) November 22, 2023
"Militants."
@CommunityNotes please enable community notes in Israel.— Sharone Zitzman | #StandwithIsrael 🎗️💙🇮🇱 (@shar1z) November 22, 2023
The ceasefire has NOT BEGUN YET.
This is misinformation by a mass media outlet.
We have clocks and calendars on every single screen we own.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 22, 2023
You couldn't have consulted one of those before tweeting this?
This is dangerous, irresponsible and misleading. You are heavily implying that Israel is violating the agreement which only further divides and is not true.— Ali (@lashtweets) November 22, 2023
The pause starts tomorrow and no hostages have been released yet. Very misleading headline.— Karen ♀️🏴🇨🇦 (@karenmoncur) November 22, 2023
Um, where is the tweet "rockets launched by militants [sic] continued to be fired toward Israel on Wednesday".— Saul Lieberman (@Saul_Lieberman) November 22, 2023
The agreed upon date and time of the ceasefire hasn’t occurred yet. This is bait.— Evan Jenkins (@Evan_Jenkins1) November 22, 2023
Oh look - actual misinformation is being spread here.— Free Speech Is Not Hate Speech (@FreeSpeechMonk) November 22, 2023
Seriously, did the person who wrote this tweet deliberately want to suggest that Israel was violating the ceasefire, or is antisemitism so ingrained in the U.S. media that they didn't even consider it?
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member