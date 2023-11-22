AP: Pope Francis Hosts a Luncheon at the Vatican for Group of Transgender...
ABC News: Israel Violates Ceasefire That Hasn't Started Yet

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 22, 2023
Journalism meme

We're hearing that there's been a 24-hour pause on the release of the hostages held by Hamas, putting loved ones through another day of hell. The deal will see Israel release 150 Palestinian terrorists and observe a temporary ceasefire. ABC News reports that Israeli military forces continued to bomb the Gaza Strip Wednesday morning despite the agreement on a ceasefire.

ABC News knows exactly what it's doing.

Meanwhile, Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel despite the ceasefire agreement having been reached.

"Militants."

Seriously, did the person who wrote this tweet deliberately want to suggest that Israel was violating the ceasefire, or is antisemitism so ingrained in the U.S. media that they didn't even consider it?

***

