Ireland: We Must Restrict Rights For The ’Greater Good’

Caveat: this video is about five months old. But it's popping back up on Twitter/X again because things in Ireland have been very tense.

Here's some background: right before Thanksgiving, a lone 40-something man stabbed a woman and several children in Dublin. Angry Irish citizens rioted, ostensibly about the country's immigration policies, saying enough was enough.

Rather than addressing the issues of immigration, and the stabbing, Irish politicians have focused on the real problem: free speech.

Censoring it, of course, is for the 'greater good.'

Ireland’s Green Party Sen. Pauline O'Reilly: “We are restricting freedom but we’re doing it for the common good…Yes you have rights, but they are restricted for the common good.”pic.twitter.com/A1JN1yMyVv — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 27, 2023

If 'you have rights' is followed by 'but' -- you do not have rights.

Ireland senator wants to criminalize speech that causes too much “discomfort” for people. If this were happening in Russia or China or many other nations we would call it totalitarian and threaten economic sanctions. https://t.co/BgzB5aApXC — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 27, 2023

Yes, we would.

Freedom IS the common good, @paulinegalway. You can't restrict the common good for the common good. That doesn't work. https://t.co/cWy33CQY5s — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 27, 2023

Freedom is the ultimate common good.

This woman is stupid and arrogant enough to think that if she switched it from "the greater good" to "the common good," that we wouldn't know what she was aiming for... https://t.co/qFCKzrCnDP — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) November 27, 2023

We all know.

I had no idea until fairly recently that Ireland had gotten this nuts. https://t.co/b24crh7O69 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 27, 2023

Neither did we.

Yes, if there is ever a people who are super happy about having their rights restricted "for the greater good" it's definitely the Irish... https://t.co/BVR6hY1C34 — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) November 27, 2023

It'll go over like a lead balloon, we're sure.

I’d be willing to bet that the vast majority of the left here in America believe this insanity as well. https://t.co/cjUH7YuH9g — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) November 27, 2023

Without a doubt.

They just want to restrict a few of your freedoms for the greater good, yo. It would be racist and xenophobic to disagree. We should all be willing to give up a few pesky freedoms to make others feel safe.



You can’t make this stuff up. We’re watching 1984 in real time. https://t.co/PtEicT7C9M — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 27, 2023

Yes, we are.

Rights that are “restricted for the common good” are, of course, not rights at all, but mere permissions given to you—and revocable at will—by the state. https://t.co/rgImqPBN9d — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) November 27, 2023

Exactly. The government giveth, and the government taketh away. Keep that in mind.

And it's important because Ireland is very eager to pass new laws limiting speech in the wake of the Dublin riots. Including laws concerning memes.

The hate speech law that Ireland is preparing to pass is arguably the most radical legislation of its kind we've seen in the West.



It criminalizes the mere possession of materials that are "likely to incite violence or hatred" — books, videos, or even memes on your phone. https://t.co/K4EtD8iTZV pic.twitter.com/hMZos9zi84 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 26, 2023

And we're sure those laws will only apply to certain groups of people, and not the actual violent people. You know, like the guy who stabbed children.

Irish politicians are literally trying to make it a criminal offense to have a Bible



Saint Patrick be like: https://t.co/MwI1hJD2H6 pic.twitter.com/pebhXnbLZ6 — Pudge (@pudgenet) November 27, 2023

St. Patrick has some more snakes to drive out of Ireland.

Ireland is not looking good folks https://t.co/9RMT3TdBpJ — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 26, 2023

No, it's not.

I said the crackdown in Ireland would be swift and harsh. And it is. Unless something happens, Ireland is about to become one of the least free nations in the Western world. https://t.co/wDR9EntiMS — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 27, 2023

Yes, it is. Unless the Irish people rise up and vote these fascists out.

This.

The movie ‘Fahrenheit 451’ comes to mind. https://t.co/LuxPkoEa8t — Agent Eddie (@Eddie7757) November 27, 2023

Yes it does.

Gonna burn those books, Ireland?

This is why its so important to fight against any encroachment of the First and Second amendments. https://t.co/bNe8GmKsdL — C. J. Mendes (@realcjmendes) November 27, 2023

Defend both with every fiber of your being.

They're the only things standing between us and tyranny like they're pushing in Ireland.

