This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The Cops, Please'

Ireland has been having... some issues lately, would be a nice way to put it. As noted by Amy C. a few days ago a man went on a stabbing spree in in Dublin attacking a bunch of people, including several children. The act caused pretty large scale riots in Ireland once a rumor began to spread that the stabber was an Algerian immigrant, so the Irish government has been quick to decry any statements against immigration that have sprung up from this incident as racism and hate speech. But it can be hard to track down hate speech, right? What to do? Well, you can always ask your population to spy on their friends and neighbors and report anything they say that might be 'double-plus ungood' to the authorities. That's always an option.

Following last week's Dublin riots, which started after multiple young children were stabbed at school, Ireland's new Media Commission is calling on the public to report any "hate speech" they see online to the police.



Comments by Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin. pic.twitter.com/TeF4wDjqCH — gript (@griptmedia) November 29, 2023

That's just swell, right? We wonder if the leftist press who was so worked up about conservatives turning the world into The Handmaid's Tale will take note of Ireland devolving into an Orwellian state before our very eyes.

The Party said “the truth is hate” - then the clock struck thirteen. — Polish Housewife (@HousewifePolish) November 29, 2023

A staple of all authoritarian regimes is to have its citizenry spy and snitch on each other.

Ireland, what are you doing? — Quentin Farquar (@Ironsky22) November 29, 2023

Well it's different here because they're the good guys, not the bad guys. How do we know the Irish government is the good guys? Because they say so, of course!

It's good when the mask slips to reveal the reactionary left-fascist thug writhing underneath. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) November 29, 2023

Report the offender to your nearest Ministry of Truth office ASAP! pic.twitter.com/7o0nf9OloD — Global Sovereignty Solutions (@GlobalSovSol) November 29, 2023

Wouldn’t it be great if everyone reported every post online and flooded them with so much it renders them useless? — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) November 29, 2023

Now there's some good outside the box thinking!

Remember when V for Vendetta was a fictional movie and not a prediction of the future? https://t.co/ye3ZJZd4wa pic.twitter.com/E6vPqwvy20 — Will (@Tennessee_Mojo) November 29, 2023

Just like in WW2, let's convince the masses to report on others in their community for a false sense of safety. The sad thing is, people will do it too. The weak will always bend.



Totally not going to repeat history here. https://t.co/b1CXi4yXe4 — Hypnotic (@RealHypnotic1) November 29, 2023

Again, to their minds it's different when they do it because they're the good guys, so it's a good thing! Don't you see that?!

Absolutely wild to see the mask slip so quickly in Ireland. — Mike Melo (@MichaelFMelo) November 29, 2023

Never give up your guns...What a world. — Unreal Freedom (@NotRealFreedom) November 29, 2023

Welcome to China — John J. Trotta IV (@tpajohn) November 29, 2023

To paraphrase another Orwell novel, we looked from Ireland to China, and from China to Ireland, and from Ireland to China again; but already it was impossible to say which was which. Of course we may not be there yet, but if Ireland (and much of the rest of Europe) keeps going on down the dark road they're on... it won't be good. Just remember when you wake up every morning and be grateful for our having a written Constitution; even if you don't think it's the best or enforced as thoroughly as you'd like the only thing separating us from the fate that these countries are experiencing is that document being written down.

***

