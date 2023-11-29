This is Just Swell: Ireland's Media Minister Says 'Report Your Neighbor to The Cops, Please'

Joe Biden Reminds Us His Marine Has a Code to Blow Up the...
Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on November 29, 2023
Meme screenshot

Ireland has been having... some issues lately, would be a nice way to put it. As noted by Amy C. a few days ago a man went on a stabbing spree in in Dublin attacking a bunch of people, including several children. The act caused pretty large scale riots in Ireland once a rumor began to spread that the stabber was an Algerian immigrant, so the Irish government has been quick to decry any statements against immigration that have sprung up from this incident as racism and hate speech. But it can be hard to track down hate speech, right? What to do? Well, you can always ask your population to spy on their friends and neighbors and report anything they say that might be 'double-plus ungood' to the authorities. That's always an option.

That's just swell, right? We wonder if the leftist press who was so worked up about conservatives turning the world into The Handmaid's Tale will take note of Ireland devolving into an Orwellian state before our very eyes.

Well it's different here because they're the good guys, not the bad guys. How do we know the Irish government is the good guys? Because they say so, of course!

Now there's some good outside the box thinking!

Again, to their minds it's different when they do it because they're the good guys, so it's a good thing! Don't you see that?!

To paraphrase another Orwell novel, we looked from Ireland to China, and from China to Ireland, and from Ireland to China again; but already it was impossible to say which was which. Of course we may not be there yet, but if Ireland (and much of the rest of Europe) keeps going on down the dark road they're on... it won't be good. Just remember when you wake up every morning and be grateful for our having a written Constitution; even if you don't think it's the best or enforced as thoroughly as you'd like the only thing separating us from the fate that these countries are experiencing is that document being written down.

***

