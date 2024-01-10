THEY DID IT: Peace Declared in Israel and Gaza After San Francisco Calls for 'Ceasefire'

CNN Contributor Proves She Doesn't Understand Surrogacy OR Christian Tradition in One Twee...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on January 10, 2024
Twitchy

The war between Israel and Hamas terrorists has certainly caused a lot of awful behavior from the left in America. From outright antisemitism to making even non-political people hate them by blocking traffic on highways and not letting people get to the airport for the holidays, leftists don't really seem to know how to get their point across effectively. 

Luckily, San Francisco is here to show the way. Yesterday the city's board of supervisors approved a resolution by an 8-3 vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. 

Whew. War's over, folks. That was a close one. We should all thank San Francisco for saving the day. 

We love that this ridiculous celebration is being posted by 'Gen Z for Change.' It gives us the chance to remind everyone that Gen Z are the ones who are too afraid to go to job interviews without dragging their mommies and daddies along

But they're going to create CHANGE. 

We've been told that since the resolution passed, Israel has laid down all their arms and Hamas has stopped their repeated declarations that they want to wipe out every Jew on the planet. 

Oh, wait. No. 

Someone needs to take an iconic photograph for Life magazine of this celebration, just like they did on VE Day. 

Yes, this is a good point, Setting aside (briefly) the utter uselessness of this resolution from an American city, it's not like San Francisco has any problems closer to home that they could be addressing, right? 

Right? 

We should now take a moment to point out that San Francisco has a 'poop map' so everyone knows where all of the human feces are in it from day to day.

Oh, yes, the face diapers are out in force. Let's pause to bask in all of the cringe glory depicted in this video.

You've got the useless masks, the horrible t-shirts that even Wham! would say are tacky, semi-shaved heads and pink/blue hair, man buns ... and just look at all those keffiyehs. (What did we miss, Twitchy readers? Tell us in the comments.)

It really is a microcosm of the destruction of a once-great American city. 

Also, yes. There is that. 

But back to the uselessness of the resolution itself.

LOL. Wajahat Ali enjoyers. That was a good one. 

Luckily, Twitchy's own @ThePowersThatBe reached out to Benjamin Netanyahu for comment on San Francisco's resolution. Here was Benjy's response: 

Perfect. Just perfect. Thanks, Doug. 

And that basically sums up the clown show in San Francisco yesterday. American cities are not charged by the Constitution, last time we checked, with international affairs, let alone wars. On the other hand, in the Biden administration, we can never be sure if we even have a Secretary of Defense or if he's AWOL, so maybe that's why San Francisco decided to step up to the plate? 

In the end, no one will care. Nothing will change. And Israel, as it should, will continue pounding Hamas into extinction. 

But, as South Park once pointed out, the nutbars in San Francisco can enjoy a few days of getting high by smelling their own smug. So, that's something.

***

