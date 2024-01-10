THEY DID IT: Peace Declared in Israel and Gaza After San Francisco Calls for 'Ceasefire'

The war between Israel and Hamas terrorists has certainly caused a lot of awful behavior from the left in America. From outright antisemitism to making even non-political people hate them by blocking traffic on highways and not letting people get to the airport for the holidays, leftists don't really seem to know how to get their point across effectively.

Luckily, San Francisco is here to show the way. Yesterday the city's board of supervisors approved a resolution by an 8-3 vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Whew. War's over, folks. That was a close one. We should all thank San Francisco for saving the day.

SAN FRANCISCO JUST VOTED 8-3 IN SUPPORT OF A CEASEFIRE RESOLUTION!!!



It’s time for other cities to follow. ✊



pic.twitter.com/HuSxSmahev — Gen-Z for Change (@genzforchange) January 10, 2024

We love that this ridiculous celebration is being posted by 'Gen Z for Change.' It gives us the chance to remind everyone that Gen Z are the ones who are too afraid to go to job interviews without dragging their mommies and daddies along.

But they're going to create CHANGE.

We've been told that since the resolution passed, Israel has laid down all their arms and Hamas has stopped their repeated declarations that they want to wipe out every Jew on the planet.

Oh, wait. No.

Well, if San Francisco says so, Israel has no choice but to surrender. https://t.co/Y0La8X6IGB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 10, 2024

Welp, that's it. The war between Israel and Hamas is over. San Francisco passed a resolution.

Everyone go home now.

🙄 https://t.co/c6FrcWOWuQ — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) January 10, 2024

Someone needs to take an iconic photograph for Life magazine of this celebration, just like they did on VE Day.

I’m sure everyone involved is going to drop what they’re doing, and head to the bargaining table because a bunch of California progressives said they had to. 🙄



Nice to see you focus on the important things while your city swirls the drain… https://t.co/0jO8YSaQfm — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant/Wine Sifu (@YesThatVCharles) January 10, 2024

Yes, this is a good point, Setting aside (briefly) the utter uselessness of this resolution from an American city, it's not like San Francisco has any problems closer to home that they could be addressing, right?

Right?

We should now take a moment to point out that San Francisco has a 'poop map' so everyone knows where all of the human feces are in it from day to day.

Does this mean all of the needles and poop all over the sidewalks are gone https://t.co/fqzAWfXRmP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 10, 2024

Now if they would just declare a ceasefire in their war against residents https://t.co/3VIBw2ufI5 — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 10, 2024

I hate to point this out to these morons, but I will: You are in San Francisco, not Israel. Your vote is kinda meaningless. Maybe fix the homeless problem in your own city. https://t.co/vVMFKHA2C6 — 🦉⭐️ Melissa Dawn ⭐️🦉 (@Make70sGreat) January 10, 2024

Way to go you fools. Absolutely meaningless vote in support of Islamic terrorists as your city falls further into hell. But at least you have your retarded masks on. #CeaseLiberalsNow #BombHamas https://t.co/O95IEzDkfX — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) January 10, 2024

Oh, yes, the face diapers are out in force. Let's pause to bask in all of the cringe glory depicted in this video.

A lot to unpack here https://t.co/ExH6eJ3uaA — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 10, 2024

You've got the useless masks, the horrible t-shirts that even Wham! would say are tacky, semi-shaved heads and pink/blue hair, man buns ... and just look at all those keffiyehs. (What did we miss, Twitchy readers? Tell us in the comments.)

Take a glance at the crowd. There are many denominations of the cult represented.



The issue is never the issue, as @ConceptualJames so often says. The issue is always the revolution. https://t.co/Jzkycxm9Oe — Herbert MarcUSA (@LoganLancing) January 10, 2024

What's wrong with San Francisco is summed up in this video. You don't really even need to know the context. Just watch the video. https://t.co/Snagt5CxGz — SarahLee (@sarailola) January 10, 2024

It really is a microcosm of the destruction of a once-great American city.

Hamas would literally murder every single one of these people https://t.co/Czh1laheEl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 10, 2024

Also, yes. There is that.

But back to the uselessness of the resolution itself.

Does Netanyahu know his strategy is contingent upon the approval of unwashed Wajahat Ali enjoyers? https://t.co/hbLks46bau — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 10, 2024

LOL. Wajahat Ali enjoyers. That was a good one.



Luckily, Twitchy's own @ThePowersThatBe reached out to Benjamin Netanyahu for comment on San Francisco's resolution. Here was Benjy's response:

Perfect. Just perfect. Thanks, Doug.

And that basically sums up the clown show in San Francisco yesterday. American cities are not charged by the Constitution, last time we checked, with international affairs, let alone wars. On the other hand, in the Biden administration, we can never be sure if we even have a Secretary of Defense or if he's AWOL, so maybe that's why San Francisco decided to step up to the plate?

In the end, no one will care. Nothing will change. And Israel, as it should, will continue pounding Hamas into extinction.

But, as South Park once pointed out, the nutbars in San Francisco can enjoy a few days of getting high by smelling their own smug. So, that's something.

