Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, pro-Hamas protesters calling for a ceasefire on Monday blocked outbound traffic at the Holland Tunnel and the Manhattan side entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges, winning the sympathy of absolutely no one.

One dad whose car was butted up against a line of protesters managed to drive through, and there's a great video showing how he did it.

New York police will probably track down the man and arrest him for assault while doing nothing about the people holding people hostage in the cars. It was back in November when an elderly American shot a protester blocking the road in Panama — we're surprised they aren't run over more often. See how dedicated they are to their cause.

What is their goal, anyway? The Biden administration doesn't decide what Israel's military does, although it did ask Benjamin Netanyahu to tone things down a bit in Gaza … the president's getting shaky on the issue.

Israel is hunting down the terrorists who slaughtered more than a thousand civilians on October 7, when Hamas broke the ceasefire. I you want Israel to stop, you're implicitly a terrorist sympathizer excusing Hamas for what they did.

Us too.

That's a good question. Why weren't police clearing the way? Maybe all of their police cars were stuck in the traffic and they couldn't get to the front line.

If one of the protesters did get run over, how would an ambulance reach them?

***

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL NEW YORK PROTEST

