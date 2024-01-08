Angry Dad Shows How to Get Through Pro-Hamas Protesters Blocking the Street

As Twitchy reported, pro-Hamas protesters calling for a ceasefire on Monday blocked outbound traffic at the Holland Tunnel and the Manhattan side entrances to the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges, winning the sympathy of absolutely no one.

One dad whose car was butted up against a line of protesters managed to drive through, and there's a great video showing how he did it.

A dad gets out of his car and confronts cease fire protesters who were blocking traffic to the Brooklyn Bridge.



“I have a daughter in Brooklyn!“ pic.twitter.com/wAyuVLQzsj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2024

New York police will probably track down the man and arrest him for assault while doing nothing about the people holding people hostage in the cars. It was back in November when an elderly American shot a protester blocking the road in Panama — we're surprised they aren't run over more often. See how dedicated they are to their cause.

How to win friends and influence people 🫠 — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) January 8, 2024

Can’t believe terrorist sympathizers and rape apologists don’t care about a father trying to get to their child — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 8, 2024

These "protests" are one of the more prominent assertions of hierarchy and status in the contemporary United States.



Certain groups are permitted to break the law with near-impunity. https://t.co/9gRKaBPWyz — Fred Bauer (@fredbauerblog) January 8, 2024

Great job more of this. — Steves Newsy Facts (@_IAmCrypto) January 8, 2024

Team dad all the way — April Ann (@ethereal226) January 8, 2024

Anarchist criminals. They all deserve jail. — D (@dschorrnyc) January 8, 2024

Good for him. If the government and public safety officers don't do their job, ordinary citizens need to enforce order. — Bill Cornog (@CornogBill) January 8, 2024

Making people late for work / family obligation / appointments is not going to generate sympathy for a cause. People’s lives are hard - and these folks in traffic are not the kind of people that make American foreign policy — ilium55.bsky.social (@ilium55) January 8, 2024

What is their goal, anyway? The Biden administration doesn't decide what Israel's military does, although it did ask Benjamin Netanyahu to tone things down a bit in Gaza … the president's getting shaky on the issue.

There’s nothing a dad in Brooklyn can do to help Gaza. So out of the way. — Chris Carlson (@chris_cmc86) January 8, 2024

Honest question. Do these protestors think they are changing anyone’s mind? If this guy was on the fence, what “side” do you think he’s on now? Why not call for ALL hostages to be released AND an end to the war? — rhino (@rhinothecupcake) January 8, 2024

Israel is hunting down the terrorists who slaughtered more than a thousand civilians on October 7, when Hamas broke the ceasefire. I you want Israel to stop, you're implicitly a terrorist sympathizer excusing Hamas for what they did.

These protesters are clowns and need jobs — Maggie Klaus 🏄‍♀️ (@Maggie_Klaus) January 8, 2024

I'm amazed no one has gotten hurt yet — @[email protected] (@mlbiam) January 8, 2024

He restrained himself. If I had a daughter in Brooklyn and they were preventing me…



I don’t know know if …



He restrained himself. — Jules of 🇺🇸 (@VotingTweeter) January 8, 2024

Imagine them thinking this is somehow helping anything — soaper410 (@soaper410) January 8, 2024

I’m surprised more of this hasn’t been happening. — Anthony Goldsmith (@AGoldsmithEsq) January 8, 2024

Us too.

These types of “protests” serve no legitimate purpose other than to disrupt the lives of average people, and in turn, you’re turning them against you and your cause. It’s lazy and ineffective. — J. Zoo (@jswazoo) January 8, 2024

Now why couldn’t the police do that? — Beverly O'Blenis 🇨🇦🇮🇱🕊️🌻🇺🇦🙏 (@BeverlyOBlenis) January 8, 2024

That's a good question. Why weren't police clearing the way? Maybe all of their police cars were stuck in the traffic and they couldn't get to the front line.

If one of the protesters did get run over, how would an ambulance reach them?

