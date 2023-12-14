Biden Administration Tells Israel to 'Scale Down' Its Ground Campaign in Gaza

President Joe Biden met with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas on Wednesday, but the administration seems more concerned with the optics of Israel's ground war in Gaza than eradicating Hamas and freeing the hostages. The Biden administration has reportedly told Israel to "transition to the next lower intensity phase" in the coming weeks.

Breaking News: The Biden administration told Israel it wanted the country to scale down its ground campaign in Gaza by the end of the year, officials said. https://t.co/UnNz6c6tGz — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 14, 2023





BREAKING: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet Israel's war in Gaza needs to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months". My story on @axios https://t.co/SafOQxV6bg — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 14, 2023

Um … why? Why is the White House getting anxious about Israel going about its business or eradicating Hamas? Why should the IDF "scale down" its efforts in the coming weeks, not months? Does the Biden administration want this wrapped up by the end of the year?

Barak Ravid reports for Axios:

Israel's war in Gaza needs to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet in a meeting on Thursday, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials. Why it matters: The Biden administration has backed the Israeli response to the Oct. 7 attack and says it supports Israel's stated goal of ousting Hamas in Gaza, but the White House is under mounting international and domestic pressure to tell Israel to end the war.

"National Security Adviser Sullivan made clear in all meetings that the high intensity kinetic campaign needed to transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks not months," a source told Axios.

Weak — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) December 14, 2023

Israel will pursue its war against Hamas "until absolute victory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told White House adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office. — Josh (@JoshuaF8994) December 14, 2023

This is the part we knew was coming given it's Netanyahu in charge. So far, I'm sure the Israelis are glad they brought back the hardliner after pushing him out during peacetime. Bebe no doubt is bent on finishing the swamp drain. I can't say Hamas didn't get what they asked for. — Steve_USA 💙 (@SteveTowsley) December 14, 2023

Defend yourselves from terrorists who want you dead, but do it in a lower-intensity manner, OK?

The Biden Administration cannot afford to lose its faction that supports Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. It's performing an impossible balancing act for the 2024 elections. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) December 14, 2023

Israel doesn't have to listen to anyone...Why don't they try that with Putin?

Biden's stance on war with Russia: Whatever it takes. However much it takes. I'll sacrifice US security for Ukraine.



War on Hamas: Hurry up joos — MJ Lincolnwood (@MJLincolnwood) December 14, 2023

We shocked ourselves by writing several posts applauding President Biden for standing firm with Israel, despite a bunch of masked interns calling for a ceasefire. But it looks like he's getting weak in the knees.

Mmm .. I think the IDF has its own plans for Hamas. They have a country to protect.



Sulivan doesn't fit into that equation. — Mark Newstead (@newstem61) December 14, 2023

So Hamas knows they just need to wait Biden out, Putin knows he just needs to wait Biden out...... — madsenc (@madsenc) December 14, 2023

Biden supported israel right up until the point he realized he couldn't use it to get more funding for his money laundering scheme in Ukraine. — Jason Hatton (@TheGrumpyGitPA) December 14, 2023

The Israelis will most likely run the war in the needs of their military not the needs of @JoeBiden ‘s election calendar. It’s also likely that come next November when the election happens Israel will still be occupying Gaza to prevent Hamas resurgence. — Kevin Goldman (@KevinGoldman10) December 14, 2023

I love that Israel don’t give a shit — Michael Poch (@Motors07) December 14, 2023

Jake Sullivan can pound sand. He’s an idiot.



Israel gets to defend Israel.



I CAN’T WAIT to vote Biden and his gaggle of idiots out in 2024. — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) December 14, 2023

Why isn’t he telling Hamas how to fight this battle? — Don’t Disregard (@TheParlayPosse) December 14, 2023

They can scale it down when every hostage is accounted for and Hamas is eradicated. Might take longer than 2 weeks, though. — Super Jer Deluxe, Bemused Xer (@BakoJer) December 14, 2023

Exactly.

With the Afghanistan debacle, I would do the opposite of any military operation Biden Administration recommends!! — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) December 14, 2023

The U.S. just wants Israel to wrap up its ground war and head home to take the pressure off of Biden.

