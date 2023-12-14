Biden Administration Tells Israel to 'Scale Down' Its Ground Campaign in Gaza

John Kirby Says to 'Imagine the Cost in Blood and Treasure' of Not...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on December 14, 2023
Meme

President Joe Biden met with the families of Americans held hostage by Hamas on Wednesday, but the administration seems more concerned with the optics of Israel's ground war in Gaza than eradicating Hamas and freeing the hostages. The Biden administration has reportedly told Israel to "transition to the next lower intensity phase" in the coming weeks.

Um … why? Why is the White House getting anxious about Israel going about its business or eradicating Hamas? Why should the IDF "scale down" its efforts in the coming weeks, not months? Does the Biden administration want this wrapped up by the end of the year?

Barak Ravid reports for Axios:

Israel's war in Gaza needs to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the war cabinet in a meeting on Thursday, according to two U.S. and Israeli officials.

Why it matters: The Biden administration has backed the Israeli response to the Oct. 7 attack and says it supports Israel's stated goal of ousting Hamas in Gaza, but the White House is under mounting international and domestic pressure to tell Israel to end the war.

"National Security Adviser Sullivan made clear in all meetings that the high intensity kinetic campaign needed to transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks not months," a source told Axios.

Defend yourselves from terrorists who want you dead, but do it in a lower-intensity manner, OK?

We shocked ourselves by writing several posts applauding President Biden for standing firm with Israel, despite a bunch of masked interns calling for a ceasefire. But it looks like he's getting weak in the knees.

Exactly.

The U.S. just wants Israel to wrap up its ground war and head home to take the pressure off of Biden.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL JOE BIDEN

