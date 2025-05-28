MSNBC’s Michael Steele Says Deporting Illegal Aliens is Like Terrorists Holding Americans Hostage

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has apparently enlisted a fellow Maryland Democrat to keep deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the news. On Monday, we told you about Representative Glenn Ivey flying to El Salvador and facing rejection from their government. Ivey has now run to MSNBC so Michael Steele can add a huge chunk of his ignorance to the whole tiresome illegal alien lovefest that Democrats keep perpetuating.

MSNBC’s Michael Steele says the US deporting Abrego-Garcia is no different than when an American is taken hostage in the Middle East. This is just deranged: "How is this different from when Putin grabs a journalist or some rogue group in the Middle East grabs an American, and we're sitting here fighting to try to get them back." "Our own government snatched him up and put him in harm's way, and now refuses to do what it must to get him back home." Steele is making this insane argument to Rep Glenn Ivey — who just returned from El Salvador after being DENIED access to Abrego-Garcia in yet another Democrat PR stunt.

🚨MSNBC’s Michael Steele says the US deporting Abrego-Garcia is no different than when an American is taken hostage in the Middle East.



This is just deranged:



"How is this different from when Putin grabs a journalist or some rogue group in the Middle East grabs an American, and… pic.twitter.com/zErCaScVbf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

It's crazy that this guy was ever Chair of the RNC. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 28, 2025

I can't believe I used to respect that guy. Trump broke him beyond repair. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 28, 2025

That’s how lost this party was. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

It’s pretty clear now that Steele was working against Republican voters while he was RNC Chair.

Steele may still call himself a Republican (he’s lying - he’s on the other team), but he lives in a Democrat bubble. Commenters say his words make it clear.

Do they hear themselves!! Good lord😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 28, 2025

That’s ALL they hear. Echo chamber — Buckle Up (@RealKB19) May 28, 2025

We’ve heard a lot of demented defenses of Abrego- Garcia from Democrats, but this one may take the freakin cake — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

I don’t think they understand what citizenship means. — Valkyrie 🇺🇸🚺 (@valkyriesrwomen) May 28, 2025

Ivey said he ‘represents’ Garcia on Monday. Dems see illegal aliens not only as constituents, something they do not qualify for, but also see them as more important than American citizens.

Yes, that’s crazy, but that’s the Democrat Party. Commenters highlight the party’s insanity.

“Do you see any difference between Americans being held hostage by terrorists and hostile governments and the U.S. deporting a wife beating, human trafficking, MS-13 gang member to El Salvador?”



This is the best they’ve got? I mean holy crap man 😭 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 28, 2025

Just incredibly deranged stuff here. Wow. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 28, 2025

Deranged? Most definitely! Democrats need to learn that if they 'represent' illegal aliens, they aren't representing American citizens. We don't see them ever learning that lesson, even if the ballot box is the teacher.