MSNBC’s Michael Steele Says Deporting Illegal Aliens is Like Terrorists Holding Americans Hostage

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen has apparently enlisted a fellow Maryland Democrat to keep deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia in the news. On Monday, we told you about Representative Glenn Ivey flying to El Salvador and facing rejection from their government. Ivey has now run to MSNBC so Michael Steele can add a huge chunk of his ignorance to the whole tiresome illegal alien lovefest that Democrats keep perpetuating.

Start here. (READ)

MSNBC’s Michael Steele says the US deporting Abrego-Garcia is no different than when an American is taken hostage in the Middle East.

This is just deranged:

"How is this different from when Putin grabs a journalist or some rogue group in the Middle East grabs an American, and we're sitting here fighting to try to get them back."

"Our own government snatched him up and put him in harm's way, and now refuses to do what it must to get him back home."

Steele is making this insane argument to Rep Glenn Ivey — who just returned from El Salvador after being DENIED access to Abrego-Garcia in yet another Democrat PR stunt.

Here’s Michael Steele. (WATCH)

It’s pretty clear now that Steele was working against Republican voters while he was RNC Chair.

Steele may still call himself a Republican (he’s lying - he’s on the other team), but he lives in a Democrat bubble. Commenters say his words make it clear.

Ivey said he ‘represents’ Garcia on Monday. Dems see illegal aliens not only as constituents, something they do not qualify for, but also see them as more important than American citizens. 

Yes, that’s crazy, but that’s the Democrat Party. Commenters highlight the party’s insanity.

Deranged? Most definitely! Democrats need to learn that if they 'represent' illegal aliens, they aren't representing American citizens. We don't see them ever learning that lesson, even if the ballot box is the teacher.

