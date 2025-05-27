The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’ Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 AM on May 27, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrat Representative Glenn Ivey has confused an El Salvadoran man for a Maryland Man. The Maryland Dem flew down to the Central American country to pester authorities about one of their country’s citizens - Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Remember him?

Here’s more background. (READ)

Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey FURIOUS after being TURNED AWAY from trying to meet Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador.

"I'm the Congressman that represents Kilmar. I came all the way down from the United States...and now they're telling us we got to go all the way back to San Salvador to get a permit. That's ridiculous!"

"We ought to have a chance to come in and visit. They knew we were coming. They knew why we were coming. And they know we have the right to do this. So they need to just cut the crap."

"Let us get in there and have a chance to see him and talk with him. You got his lawyer here. You got somebody from the unions here. Talk with them. Let us in. Stop playing games. Let us have a chance to talk with."

@NayibBukele's people are master trolls

Let the ignorance flow! (WATCH)

Reminder, no Democrat would ever go to these lengths for you, your family, or friends.

Commenters are rightfully baffled by Ivey’s insistence that he ‘represents’ Garcia. He can’t be a constituent because he’s an illegal who doesn’t have the right to vote.

We’re also stumped as to why a union rep is there.

It seems all Democrats must prove they truly place all illegal aliens over American citizens by publicly making fools of themselves over Garcia. Posters see it.

You would be wrong. Democrats are the party of illegal aliens. As they show us daily, the wants and desires of illegal aliens always take precedence over the needs and personal safety of American citizens.

