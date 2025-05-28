Tom Homan is Still Waiting on the Consequences AOC Promised for Going After Dem LaMonica McIver

Iowahawk Perfects Academic Gobbledygook With Grok
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:00 AM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/Kyle Green

Border Czar Tom Homan has set his sights on Nashville, Tennessee. The Democrat mayor there has (of course) formed an emergency fund to help out illegal aliens. He says he has no problem going after elected officials who break the law by impeding ICE. Homan is amused that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said there would be consequences if he went after Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver. She’s since been charged with allegedly assaulting ICE agents at an illegal alien facility in New Jersey.

Here’s more. (READ)

LMAO! Tom Homan just ROASTED AOC after DOJ arrested Rep. LaMonica McIver for assauIting ICE

"Remember couple weeks ago AOC said 'if you put a finger on Congress people from the Newark facility, there would be consequences?' Well, guess what? We did it. I'm waiting on the consequences!"

BASED!

Here’s an amused Homan. (WATCH)

‘Spartacus’ is Democrat Cory Booker.

Fellow Democrat Hakeem Jeffries also promised consequences, which have yet to materialize. (WATCH)

At most, Jeffries will deliver a stern speech with awkward pauses while sitting on the steps of the Capitol building.

Gordon K
AOC will probably screech in the House, release a video on X, and send out fundraising messages among other useless, toothless responses. Posters get it.

Red lines? Maybe they were talking about Red Vines, the inedible candy that’s similar to Twizzlers. Those are definitely scarier than all the empty threats from AOC, Booker, and Jeffries.

