Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel Chase (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File

You’ll be forgiven for hearing ‘As you wish’ while watching an overly-eager man try to catch a rolling cheese wheel as it races down the side of a hill in the United Kingdom. The man’s momentum got the best of him and sent him airborne!

But, before we watch the video, here’s some important background for context. (READ)

Man goes flying in front of thousands of people at the annual Gloucestershire cheese roll at Cooper's Hill in the UK. 

The tradition involves dozens of individuals who chase after a roll of cheese down the steep 200-yard hill.   

According to the BBC, two people were rushed to the hospital for injuries. It's unclear what the man's condition is in the video below.

The cheese rolling event dates back 600 years.

This year's winner was German YouTuber Tom Kopke.

Okay, roll the cheese and the video. (WATCH)

For ‘cheddar’ or worse.

This high-speed hill spill deserves a second viewing from a different angle. (WATCH)

We bet he was feeling ‘Gouda’ about his chances of winning before he went soaring. Yes, there's another bad cheese pun upcoming.

Many are asking why anyone would risk injury to catch a wheel of cheese.

Is this a Willy Wonka-like thing where one wins a lifetime supply of cheese?

Let’s ask someone who was there.

Glory is awesome anyway you slice it, just like a nice block of cheese.

