Soaring with the Bries? Man’s Momentum Sends Him Flying in Downhill Cheese Wheel Chase (WATCH)

You’ll be forgiven for hearing ‘As you wish’ while watching an overly-eager man try to catch a rolling cheese wheel as it races down the side of a hill in the United Kingdom. The man’s momentum got the best of him and sent him airborne!

But, before we watch the video, here’s some important background for context. (READ)

Man goes flying in front of thousands of people at the annual Gloucestershire cheese roll at Cooper's Hill in the UK. The tradition involves dozens of individuals who chase after a roll of cheese down the steep 200-yard hill. According to the BBC, two people were rushed to the hospital for injuries. It's unclear what the man's condition is in the video below. The cheese rolling event dates back 600 years. This year's winner was German YouTuber Tom Kopke.

Okay, roll the cheese and the video. (WATCH)

NEW: Man goes flying in front of thousands of people at the annual Gloucestershire cheese roll at Cooper's Hill in the UK.



The tradition involves dozens of individuals who chase after a roll of cheese down the steep 200-yard hill.



According to the BBC, two people were… pic.twitter.com/n6qtDjnI3X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

Bros gonna feel that in the morning pic.twitter.com/oOfIhXzW3A — ApolloZen (@ApolloZens) May 27, 2025

Total dedication. Respect. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

For ‘cheddar’ or worse.

This high-speed hill spill deserves a second viewing from a different angle. (WATCH)

Here's another view of the flying man pic.twitter.com/ksJtxNMa4v — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) May 27, 2025

His head got absolutely wrecked.



I hope he's ok. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

Fingers crossed he'll recover soon.



Looked like a brutal landing. — Western Decline (@WesternDecline_) May 27, 2025

Good Lord that's brutal. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) May 27, 2025

We bet he was feeling ‘Gouda’ about his chances of winning before he went soaring. Yes, there's another bad cheese pun upcoming.

Many are asking why anyone would risk injury to catch a wheel of cheese.

But why? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 27, 2025

To get the cheese, man. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

This sounds extremely cheesy — Chris Staley (@staleyexpress) May 27, 2025

Is this a Willy Wonka-like thing where one wins a lifetime supply of cheese?

Let’s ask someone who was there.

I competed this year. Both the dudes hospitalized are fine now. pic.twitter.com/L990VZ1vdj — cole b (@qizler) May 27, 2025

Is there a grand prize or just the cheese? — Caramel🤎 (@kenyacaramel) May 27, 2025

Just the cheese.



Anxialliary benefits include an interview with the BBC, your name on the wall at The Cheese Roller pub, and goodwill the townsfolk throw your way



plus glory — cole b (@qizler) May 27, 2025

Glory is awesome anyway you slice it, just like a nice block of cheese.