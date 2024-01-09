Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to Job Interviews

We get a lot of cringe from Gen Z, like when they complain that they're not making six figures right out of school, for instance. We're not sure about the rest of you, but this writer, for one, barely ever had more than $5 in disposable income each week until we hit our 30s. (Hey, some of us are late bloomers, you know?)

Advertisement

But the latest report to make us weep for the future comes from the New York Post, which tells us that nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z college applicants are ... bringing their parents to job interviews with them.



WTAF?

Gen Z jobseekers are bringing parents to interviews, employers say: ‘Unprepared’ https://t.co/5FmmbNcfAN pic.twitter.com/JMi1NBmUYf — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2024

In a recent survey of more than 800 hiring managers, Intelligent magazine reported that 19 percent of Gen Z job applicants are, yes, asking mommy or daddy to join them for their interview.

Holy hell. This is way beyond helicopter parenting. This is lawnmower parenting (trust us, look it up).

But it gets even worse for Gen Z. According to The Post, the survey also reported the following gruesome numbers:

One in five employers say that recent college graduates are “unprepared” for interviews — and are often unprofessional.



Fifty-three percent of employers surveyed said that recent college graduates struggle with eye contact, 50% said they ask for unreasonable compensation, 47% said they don’t dress appropriately for interviews, and 21% said they refuse to turn their cameras on for virtual interviews.



Additionally, 63% of those involved in hiring claimed that recent college grads can’t manage their workload, 61% said they are frequently late to work, 59% claimed they often miss deadlines, and 53% noted that they are frequently late to meetings.



Fifty-eight percent said Gen Z jobseekers get offended too easily and are unprepared for the workforce in general, 63% said they are entitled, 57% believed they lack professionalism, 55% said they don’t respond well to constructive feedback, and 52% claimed they have poor communication skills.



Of those surveyed, 47% admitted that they had fired a recent college graduate.

Sadly, none of this is surprising. What the hell is going on with young people?

One 'expert' -- a college professor, you will be unsurprised to learn -- claimed that it's not their fault (because of course it's not) and that these negative opinions of them are due mostly to COVID.

While we're not discounting the negative effects that government COVID lockdowns were brutal on all of society (not just young people), how does this explain thinking that having your parents with you at an interview is in any way acceptable or will impress a hiring manager?

We weren't the only ones shaking our heads in disbelief.

Some Gen Z'ers are taking their parents on job interviews. If I was in HR & you rolled in with your parents in tow, I will make you turn your sorry ass around and leave, because you're useless!https://t.co/ed4mbsxWMx — Mike stands with Israel! #DeSantisforPresident2024 (@TruckYouToo61) January 9, 2024

It's no coincidence that hiring managers aren't even looking at resumes that list the applicant's 'preferred pronouns.' While it may be a nice virtue signal for some, it doesn't indicate any level of emotional maturity or mental stability to a potential employer.

This is a joke, right?

Please let this be a joke... — Planet Jen 🌎 (@itsplanetjen) January 8, 2024

We looked at the survey results directly (and you can too, here). Sadly, it is not a joke.

As trendy as it is to dunk on Gen Z, if you’re a parent who’s going along with this YOU are the one to blame. https://t.co/b5NmonhBgL — caleb salvatore (@calebisntfunny) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, there is plenty of blame to go around here. We're not leaving these parents out of it.

Can you imagine bringing your mom or dad with you to a job interview?

I didn’t even want them with me when I had to in person register for high school classes. https://t.co/JyyfJh2ra7 — MP (@AggieCalifornia) January 8, 2024

Hey, we love our parents. But when we were coming of age, weren't we all begging to get out on our own and be independent?

What happened to that?

Wow. If I am ever interviewing and you bring your parents to the interview, it will be the shortest interview you've ever seen.



"Oh, this is your mom? Nice to meet you Ms. Jackson. Well, thanks for coming in. We'll be in touch. NEXT!" https://t.co/iuRpLNvgL4 — Ed Hansberry - MVP (@ehansalytics) January 8, 2024

Don't call us. We'll call you.

Things that guarantee I won’t hire you:



1) Doing this

2) you went to Harvard — Iron Ken (@IronKenX) January 8, 2024

HA. If they went to Harvard, you can never be sure their resume is theirs and not just copied from someone else.

Yes, our tendency is just to laugh at them as well (as we've been doing), but this is ultimately very troubling. We have an entire generation of infantilized young people growing up with no sense of independence, initiative, or ultimately, self-worth.

So, if you think we're laughing about this, wait'll you see how much India and China are

But hey, it's not all bad news. It pretty much guarantees strong employment prospects for millennials and older generations. According to the same survey, 60 percent of hiring managers are offering higher salaries and more benefits to older employees, while nearly 50 percent are allowing older employees to work remotely.

Advertisement

Ouch. That last one's really got to sting for Gen Z. But maybe their parents can heat up some Hot Pockets for them as consolation.

***