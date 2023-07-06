CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked

We just devoted an entire month to celebrating the LGBTQ community, and yet as the grown men put clothes back on and they pack up the dildo ring toss until next year, we're reminded of all the progress yet to be made in transgender rights. CNBC says a new study shows recruiters (except for military ones) are more likely to bin resumes with "they/them" pronouns.

Resumes including 'they/them' pronouns are more likely to be overlooked, new report finds https://t.co/kpKLPTknOu — CNBC (@CNBC) July 5, 2023

Ashton Jackson reports:

Inclusivity shouldn’t just be present in the workplace — it should be practiced during the hiring process as well. But unfortunately, nonbinary job seekers are facing clear biases during their job search. According to a new report from Business.com, a business resource platform, over 80% of nonbinary people believe that identifying as nonbinary would hurt their job search. Similarly, 51% believe their gender identity has affected their workplace experience “very or somewhat negatively.”

Wait, hold up. Did this report survey hiring managers, or did it ask people who self-identify as nonbinary what they thought? And what company wouldn't like to open the can of worms saying they can be sued if anyone misgenders the nonbinary employee or they don't provide gender-neutral restrooms?

They know the high maintenance and narcissistic tendencies to come attached 🙃 — Miss Mina Rose 🌹 (@missminarose) July 6, 2023

Employers don't want the drama & the lawsuits. — dekachin (@dekach1n) July 6, 2023

Assuming this is true, it is a good filter for folks whose mental/emotional safety hinges on whether their outspokenness about gender is respected. They/them probably wouldn't want to work for the folks rejecting their resumes on that basis anyway. — @MichaelVan 🇺🇸🌎 (@michael_van_) July 6, 2023

Might as well write "I am going to be a huge problem for your company" on their resume instead. — NateGee (@Catthatdrivez) July 6, 2023

It's almost as if people believe you when you let them know you're going to be an HR nightmare. — Selenite ✝️👣 (@crochet_mom314) July 6, 2023

History shows a bad interaction with a customer, who refuses to play the "identity game", is in my future as a small business owner. It's easier to drop the resume in a shredder, forget they/them, and hire someone else. The bias is deserved. — astrongpsilocybe (@yourpscilocybe) July 6, 2023

Might as well add, "And I like to sue." — Jeff (@jeff_4_ever) July 5, 2023

Finally. A good use for pronouns. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 5, 2023

Imagine all of the diversity consultants you'd get to hire to train your entire staff how to address and interact with nonbinary people both in person and in writing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







