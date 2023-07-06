Wow: This 'breathtaking' photo of Biden sent chills down Victor Shi's spine
Millionaire Woke Singer Butchers National Anthem

CNBC: Resumes with 'they/them' pronouns more likely to be overlooked

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on July 06, 2023
Twitchy/SJ

We just devoted an entire month to celebrating the LGBTQ community, and yet as the grown men put clothes back on and they pack up the dildo ring toss until next year, we're reminded of all the progress yet to be made in transgender rights. CNBC says a new study shows recruiters (except for military ones) are more likely to bin resumes with "they/them" pronouns.

Ashton Jackson reports:

Inclusivity shouldn’t just be present in the workplace — it should be practiced during the hiring process as well. But unfortunately, nonbinary job seekers are facing clear biases during their job search.

According to a new report from Business.com, a business resource platform, over 80% of nonbinary people believe that identifying as nonbinary would hurt their job search. Similarly, 51% believe their gender identity has affected their workplace experience “very or somewhat negatively.”

Wait, hold up. Did this report survey hiring managers, or did it ask people who self-identify as nonbinary what they thought? And what company wouldn't like to open the can of worms saying they can be sued if anyone misgenders the nonbinary employee or they don't provide gender-neutral restrooms?

HuffPost reporter says Ketanji Brown Jackson was factually wrong but morally right
Brett T.

Imagine all of the diversity consultants you'd get to hire to train your entire staff how to address and interact with nonbinary people both in person and in writing.

