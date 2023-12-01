'Regarding John': Senator Fetterman Calls For Bob Menendez To Be Expelled From Senate...
James Woods Demolishes Democrats in a Series of Posts Following George Santos Expulsion

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on December 01, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy readers know, earlier today, the House of Representatives expelled Republican Rep. George Santos. While Santos has not been convicted of anything, he is facing several indictments mainly centered around violating campaign finance laws. Santos has also been known to tell tall tales about himself and has some additional indiscretions that are embarrassing for Republicans. 

While not many were really rushing to Santos' defense, many people on Twitter/X seemed to notice that the double standard in Washington for Republicans and Democrats was rearing its ugly head again. And no one did it better than Twitchy favorite James Woods, who posted a series of tweets where he simply repeated some of the claims against Santos, but substituted in a ... different picture. 

First up was New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez: 

Menendez has no business being in the Senate and even John Fetterman strongly and vocally agrees with that

Oh, Woods was just getting started. Next up was a certain California Congressman who is running for Senate (even though he lives mostly in Maryland).

The list of Schiff's lies and grossly unethical behavior, both in the media and under oath, is endless. Some pointed out some other relevant 'indiscretions.' Woods himself even recently gave Schiff an unofficial new nickname.

Well ... yeah. 

Woods wasn't done yet. Next up was 'someone who did something.'

Does 'falsification of records' include marrying your brother? 

Come on, man. That's just family business. Or something. 

Woods concluded his series of posts with a world-famous firefighter. 

LOL. Bowman is never living that down (much as he would like to). But he should still be expelled and prosecuted for it. 

HE'S AN INSURRECTIONIST. 

Woods stopped after Rep. Bowman, but he could have kept going for a while longer with the likes of Chinese spy 'boyfriend' Eric Swalwell, tax cheat AOC, Hamas supporter Rashida Tlaib (who still hasn't taken down her post lying about Israel bombing a hospital), and many more. 

And make no mistake. Woods was not just pointing out the double standard, he was also criticizing Republicans in Congress for allowing the double standard to exist. 

For better or worse, the House has set a precedent now with the expulsion of Santos. Let's hope that Republicans decide soon that this precedent should apply to both parties. 

*** 

