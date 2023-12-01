James Woods Demolishes Democrats in a Series of Posts Following George Santos Expulsion

As Twitchy readers know, earlier today, the House of Representatives expelled Republican Rep. George Santos. While Santos has not been convicted of anything, he is facing several indictments mainly centered around violating campaign finance laws. Santos has also been known to tell tall tales about himself and has some additional indiscretions that are embarrassing for Republicans.

While not many were really rushing to Santos' defense, many people on Twitter/X seemed to notice that the double standard in Washington for Republicans and Democrats was rearing its ugly head again. And no one did it better than Twitchy favorite James Woods, who posted a series of tweets where he simply repeated some of the claims against Santos, but substituted in a ... different picture.

First up was New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez:

George Santos is expelled from the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote because of alleged corruption. pic.twitter.com/7urDDEOgzb — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

Menendez has no business being in the Senate and even John Fetterman strongly and vocally agrees with that.

Oh, Woods was just getting started. Next up was a certain California Congressman who is running for Senate (even though he lives mostly in Maryland).

George Santos is expelled from the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote because of alleged mendacity. pic.twitter.com/izw21NLUqJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

The list of Schiff's lies and grossly unethical behavior, both in the media and under oath, is endless. Some pointed out some other relevant 'indiscretions.' Woods himself even recently gave Schiff an unofficial new nickname.

How right you are Mr. Woods. Webster's Dictionary should replace the word liar with Schiff. — Ed Renner (@Onecrazyndn) December 1, 2023

This man should not only be expelled, but tried for perjury and jailed after being found guilty! https://t.co/s1xFBqlHSM — Mike Frey 🍊 (@MikeFre35438709) December 1, 2023

Well ... yeah.

Woods wasn't done yet. Next up was 'someone who did something.'

George Santos is expelled from the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote because of alleged falsification of records. pic.twitter.com/hwTuYcwMuj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

Does 'falsification of records' include marrying your brother?

Yet - here's a terrorist, who married her own brother for immigration status.



Isn't that falsifying records? — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) December 1, 2023

When are they going to expel this one for immigration fraud! She married her brother to facilitate citizenship! https://t.co/HKUl8wSxPg — Barbara (@sassybarbara12) December 1, 2023

Come on, man. That's just family business. Or something.

Woods concluded his series of posts with a world-famous firefighter.

George Santos is expelled from the House of Representatives in a bipartisan vote because of alleged mendacity. pic.twitter.com/y5nEtjQ15x — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

Hey J woods leave me alone! pic.twitter.com/2pQtYjNvur — Grumpy 👖 (@TonyMguru) December 1, 2023

LOL. Bowman is never living that down (much as he would like to). But he should still be expelled and prosecuted for it.

This should set off alarm bells for all of us! https://t.co/6u6zURoBxA — That Conservative (@ThatConservativ) December 1, 2023

HE'S AN INSURRECTIONIST.

Woods stopped after Rep. Bowman, but he could have kept going for a while longer with the likes of Chinese spy 'boyfriend' Eric Swalwell, tax cheat AOC, Hamas supporter Rashida Tlaib (who still hasn't taken down her post lying about Israel bombing a hospital), and many more.

And make no mistake. Woods was not just pointing out the double standard, he was also criticizing Republicans in Congress for allowing the double standard to exist.

For better or worse, the House has set a precedent now with the expulsion of Santos. Let's hope that Republicans decide soon that this precedent should apply to both parties.

