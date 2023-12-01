BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos

The jig seems to be up for New York Representative George Santos today, as the House of Representatives officially voted to expel him from the chamber.

Watch:

BREAKING: House votes to expel GOP Rep. George Santos. He has left the Capitol for the last time. pic.twitter.com/kHBmIsTAPV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 1, 2023

This comes shortly after Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News obtained a letter sent to the Republican House caucus by Ohio Representative Max Miller accusing Santos and his campaign of having defrauded himself and his mother through fraudulent credit card charges that exceeded FEC donation limits:

MAX MILLER just sent this email to all House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/wAFEmfh8FO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 1, 2023

As noted by the AP this is only the sixth expulsion from the House of Representatives, and the third since the end of the American Civil War. Not the mark you want to leave in the history books ...

MSNBC has video of Santos leaving the House of Representatives for the last time:

NEW VIDEO: George Santos leaves the Capitol after getting expelled by the House. Santos is just the sixth member of the House ever to be expelled and the first in more than 20 years. pic.twitter.com/fY8GJ0PcWW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 1, 2023

Reactions are flooding Twitter, some serious some not.

you can kick george santos out of congress but you can never take away his oscars and super bowl rings — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 1, 2023

I don't like George Santos and I think he's a lying piece of trash. But, expelling him — for supposedly minor campaign finance crimes which he has not been found guilty of, yet — was a big mistake. It sets a really bad precedent.https://t.co/dtSupYQzy8 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) December 1, 2023

Now that the House GOP expelled George Santos...



They can get back to their hard work of naming post offices and writing strongly worded letters about Biden's legitimate crimes. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 1, 2023

It remains to be seen what will happen to the seat Santos occupied once a special election is held. The district is ones that normally favors Democrats, with Santos's election in the first place having come as a surprise to many election observers.

With the long list of charges against the former Representative, it seems likely that this won't be the last time that the name 'George Santos' is in the news. Stay tuned.

