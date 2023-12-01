The SQUAD Hardest Hit: Hamas Breaks Temporary Ceasefire with Israel (Shocking NO ONE),...
BREAKING: The House Has Expelled George Santos

Coucy
Coucy  |  11:30 AM on December 01, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The jig seems to be up for New York Representative George Santos today, as the House of Representatives officially voted to expel him from the chamber. 

Watch:

This comes shortly after Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News obtained a letter sent to the Republican House caucus by Ohio Representative Max Miller accusing Santos and his campaign of having defrauded himself and his mother through fraudulent credit card charges that exceeded FEC donation limits:

As noted by the AP this is only the sixth expulsion from the House of Representatives, and the third since the end of the American Civil War. Not the mark you want to leave in the history books ...

MSNBC has video of Santos leaving the House of Representatives for the last time:

Reactions are flooding Twitter, some serious some not.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the seat Santos occupied once a special election is held. The district is ones that normally favors Democrats, with Santos's election in the first place having come as a surprise to many election observers. 

With the long list of charges against the former Representative, it seems likely that this won't be the last time that the name 'George Santos' is in the news. Stay tuned.

***

Tags: ETHICS FRAUD HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

