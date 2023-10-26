Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
One Part of Newly-Elected Speaker Mike Johnson's Speech Really Triggered the Left

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Says Fire Alarm Incident Is in the Past, Man

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on October 26, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, we now have even more footage of Rep. Jamaal Bowman not only pulling a fire alarm (to open a door) but also pulling down the signs explaining that the exit was closed. He never attempts to open the doors.

Bowman explained that he was in a hurry to get to a vote on funding the government and thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door. He was just confused.


Faced with this new footage, Bowman is taking a new tack: That was, like, a month ago.

January 6 was in the past, man. Let's move forward.

It's fine if he's not going to talk about it because all he'd be doing was lying anyway. We have the video. He pulls down the signs, pulls the fire alarm, and gets out of there on the double.

***

