Rep. Jamaal Bowman Says Fire Alarm Incident Is in the Past, Man

As Twitchy reported earlier, we now have even more footage of Rep. Jamaal Bowman not only pulling a fire alarm (to open a door) but also pulling down the signs explaining that the exit was closed. He never attempts to open the doors.

🚨 NEW FOOTAGE: Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman removes warning signs before pulling the fire alarm in a House office building last month pic.twitter.com/dhwOQN2G6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023

Bowman explained that he was in a hurry to get to a vote on funding the government and thought pulling the fire alarm would open the door. He was just confused.

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman explains why he didn't tell anybody after he pulled the fire alarm:



"I was just in a hurry and didn't get a chance to do it, and you know, yeah, so that was all my bad" pic.twitter.com/wNrhaE2KhS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2023





Faced with this new footage, Bowman is taking a new tack: That was, like, a month ago.

From colleague Tyler Olson. Dem NY Rep Bowman when asked about fire alarm video where it doesn't look like he's trying to exit the building. Bowman: "That's in the past man. I'm not talking about that anymore. Let's talk about moving forward." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 26, 2023

His attack on democracy is so last month. Move on. — Wirra (@wirraone) October 26, 2023

Classic narcissist technique. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 26, 2023

Nope, sorry Jamaal, we are going to continue to laugh at you — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) October 26, 2023

But he and the rest of the Democrats call GOP members of Congress insurrectionists every day because of how they may have voted in the 2020 election certification.



Bowman took down the Emergency Exit signs, pulled the fire alarm, and never looked back. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 26, 2023

January 6 was in the past, man. Let's move forward.

The past? His entire life is January 6. — IL Bideno Dumbfucko (@TrumpBrothers) October 26, 2023

It's fine if he's not going to talk about it because all he'd be doing was lying anyway. We have the video. He pulls down the signs, pulls the fire alarm, and gets out of there on the double.

