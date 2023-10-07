Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'

Twitchy has provided very broad coverage today of the Hamas attacks on Israel and the response that has greeted those attacks, mostly from the West. You can read more here, here, here, and here. In fact, just go straight to Twitchy.com's home page for even more coverage of this horrible terrorist attack.

Advertisement

But let's check in on Hamas' benefactors and patrons, shall we? If you were wondering how Iran was reacting to the attacks, wonder no more. It is exactly what you would expect:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Iran’s Parliament is Chanting “Death to America!” AS THEY LAUNCH TERRORIST ATTACKS ON ISRAEL & OTHER PLACES ACROSS THE GLOBE 🚨



⚠️THE US GOVERNMENT, THROUGH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, IS TECHNICALLY FUNDING THIS OPERATION AS THEY JUST SENT $6 BILLION TO IRAN ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Tx3EPfpIF2 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 7, 2023

BREAKING: Iran's parliament chanting "Death to Israel! Death to America!" while their funded militant group Hamas carries out attacks of terror in Gaza and Israel.



JOE BIDEN just gave $6 BILLION to IRAN.



Absolutely unreal. pic.twitter.com/cGP4ne7RBS — Libs Fails 🇺🇸 (@LibsFails) October 7, 2023

'Death to America. Death to Israel.' When people tell you who they are, believe them. And this is who they are. Pure fever-pitch zealotry. And still, there are Americans, many of them in positions of authority, who think that is a position that can be negotiated with.

Maybe we should send them 6 billion more dollars — Jerry Oaksmith - AKA - Unplug_Dad (@JerryOaksmith) October 7, 2023

It was billions, not millions, but we get the point.

IRAN: Parliament members chant "Death to Israel. Death to America".



They celebrate death and terror. The end of this regime is near. pic.twitter.com/v0Y1ZfQSYk — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

Remember when Obama sent all that money to Iran ?

I do

Remember how they chant “Death to America “ ?

I do …

Remember how congress does NOTHING ?

I do — Leah Rain ✝️🇺🇸🎸🏝️ (@LeahRain77) October 7, 2023

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Iranian parliament is screaming “Death to Israel, death to America.”



Remember, Islam hates western values and wants it eradicated from the earth.



Israel is the only Western Democracy in the Middle East.



Islamists refer to it as little America. It doesn’t end with Israel. — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) October 7, 2023

Speaking of not ending with Israel...

is this a bad time to mention that Biden has allowed a million military-aged males of unknown origin to unlawfully cross US borders — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 7, 2023

How many who chant “death to Israeli” and “death to America” have illegally crossed our southern border? — Eric 🚀 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@Carlkeck1) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Iran’s parliament chanting “Death to Israel! Death to America!” after the attacks on Israel



The Biden regime has emboldened these terrorists with his $6 billion dollar Iran deal recently



Americans, be on high alert here on the homeland #2A



pic.twitter.com/15Pv6W7a5S — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 7, 2023

Maybe it's time we started paying attention to and securing that border, huh?

Iran govt chants death to America. Death to Israel. As their funded proxy terrorists attack civilians in Israel.



No coincidence the US Democrat govt just released $ to Iran. Absolute madness.



Israel has the right to defend their nation



pic.twitter.com/TEHnIIQAs3 — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ (@TheSandraHQ) October 7, 2023

And we have the right -- and our government has the obligation -- to defend ours.

Let's hope we start waking up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!