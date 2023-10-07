Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas...
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the...
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons'...
A satirical news site might have the most accurate take on Biden's response...
'You want a better view of the TERRORISM?': Porn star IDIOT wants Hamas...
The government of Qatar releases statement regarding attacks on Israel ... and it's...
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold...
MSNBC correspondent reports Hamas attack in Israel is a 'big gift to Benjamin...
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist atta...
Biden WH's 'boilerplate' statement on Hamas attacks in Israel is finally out
Byron York assures us this video from U.S. Interior Secretary & 'climate movement...
One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of...
'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but...

Understand where we are: Iranian parliament chants 'Death to Israel! Death to America!'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 07, 2023

Twitchy has provided very broad coverage today of the Hamas attacks on Israel and the response that has greeted those attacks, mostly from the West. You can read more here, here, here, and here. In fact, just go straight to Twitchy.com's home page for even more coverage of this horrible terrorist attack. 

Advertisement

But let's check in on Hamas' benefactors and patrons, shall we? If you were wondering how Iran was reacting to the attacks, wonder no more. It is exactly what you would expect: 

'Death to America. Death to Israel.' When people tell you who they are, believe them. And this is who they are. Pure fever-pitch zealotry. And still, there are Americans, many of them in positions of authority, who think that is a position that can be negotiated with. 

Recommended

NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror
Doug P.
Advertisement

It was billions, not millions, but we get the point. 

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Speaking of not ending with Israel...

Advertisement

Maybe it's time we started paying attention to and securing that border, huh? 

And we have the right -- and our government has the obligation -- to defend ours. 

Let's hope we start waking up. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror
Doug P.
Biden's remarks about Israel (and when he woke up) spark questions
Doug P.
'Every time. Like clockwork.': Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attack on Israel
Chad Felix Greene
'This is why': Kurt Schlichter drops the hammer on the 'ban assault weapons' argument after Israel attack
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Ilhan Omar wants to end the 'back-and-forth cycle' of violence between Hamas and Israel
Brett T.
Believe them when they tell you who they are. Leftwing activists don't hold back on anti-Israel HATE
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NSC spox appalled by assumptions a top state sponsor of terror used the $6 billion to fund terror Doug P.
Advertisement