One thing we can agree on? Democrats and Republicans unite in support of...
US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted...
CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery...
Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on...
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from...
BREAKING: Israel declares WAR following LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas
Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's...
ESPN is once again comparing HUGE athletic contracts to the chains of slavery...
Joy Reid and Ben Collins join forces to sound their barbaric 'RRREEEEE' about...
Where do they GO? Viral video shows several boys jumping into bottomless well...
As the race for the new Speaker of the House narrows, Republicans ponder...
Why are they so mad? Lefties on TikTok seem WAY too upset by...
District court issues ruling on child gender reassignment surgery ban
Constitution says no, Senator: Tammy Duckworth shares fantasy of an America WITHOUT your...

'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but not everyone is as confident

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  11:00 AM on October 07, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

Peace in the Middle East has long been both a passionate hope for religious communities across the globe and a punchline on TV shows. Sadly, for those who have followed the narrative for a few decades, there isn't much hope left.

Advertisement

But that hasn't dissuaded Elon Musk from trying!

Unfortunately, Musk seems to underestimate the power of generational hatred fueled by religious bigotry.

The sides could not be further divided.

Recommended

US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted Cruz called disgraceful
Doug P.
Advertisement

The hatred for Israel is deeply embedded in progressive ideology and holds a significant religious weight across the world.

Advertisement

It's true, there was a short period recently when peace seemed possible.

Those days seem long gone now.

Advertisement

World peace is a nice thought, but there are simply too many evil people and far too many ideologies driven to destroy rather than build. The Middle East is just one example, but it is a truly powerful one.

We all hope along with you Elon, but not everyone is as positive about our collective future.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: ELON MUSK HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINIANS TERROR ATTACK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted Cruz called disgraceful
Doug P.
Dana Loesch says what EVERYONE is thinking following the ATTACK on Israel from Hamas
ArtistAngie
Excuse me?!? Laurence Tribe shares his UGLY thoughts on what's REALLY going on in Israel
Coucy
CBS News tries to help Biden explain the 'economic impact' at the grocery store
Doug P.
Twitter attempts to figure out what is wrong with Kamala Harris and it's hilarious
justmindy
BREAKING: Israel declares WAR following LARGE-SCALE attack by Hamas
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
US gov't account deleted statement about the Hamas attack on Israel that Ted Cruz called disgraceful Doug P.
Advertisement