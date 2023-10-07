'This hatred is Biblical.': Elon Musk shares hope for lasting ME peace, but not everyone is as confident

Peace in the Middle East has long been both a passionate hope for religious communities across the globe and a punchline on TV shows. Sadly, for those who have followed the narrative for a few decades, there isn't much hope left.

But that hasn't dissuaded Elon Musk from trying!

Sorry to see what’s happening in Israel.



I hope there can be peace one day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2023

We need more peace in the world.



Less war.



There’s a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born to Earth.



Why do humans do this to each other?



We need more love in the world.



We should be happy to be here.



❤️❤️❤️ — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) October 7, 2023

Spreading love should be EVERYONE’S mission



Thank you Elon — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 7, 2023

Unfortunately, Musk seems to underestimate the power of generational hatred fueled by religious bigotry.

My mother served in the IDF.



The answer, unfortunately, is no.



This hatred is biblical. — Marc Lobliner - IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) October 7, 2023

The sides could not be further divided.

One day? Maybe. But not today. Today Hamas must be crushed. https://t.co/F7Z3WNqsyd — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 7, 2023

Was it Golda Meir who said words to the effect -



If the Palestinians put down their guns, there will be peace. If the Israelis put down their guns, there will be a genocide. https://t.co/NurnKYxyZ5 — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) October 7, 2023

It’s Palestine.



There’s no such thing as Israel. https://t.co/J1tKfweHNX — Naim Daniel (@naimdanielx) October 7, 2023

The hatred for Israel is deeply embedded in progressive ideology and holds a significant religious weight across the world.

There will be peace when the entirety of Palestine is liberated and the apartheid Zionist regime is no more. https://t.co/B8qd49iHkV — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) October 7, 2023

Peace but never forget : Free Palestine. https://t.co/XUwjPaLCie — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) October 7, 2023

There can't be peace without justice.



Free Palestine, and there will be peace.#Gaza #Palestinian https://t.co/OAw6wk8Hqx — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) October 7, 2023

Palestinian fighters have just retaliated against Israeli occupation forces routinely invasions of Palestinian towns and villages, which often involve the murdering of women and children and, the destruction of property.



However, when the tables are turned, and Palestinian… https://t.co/EQ17HKdpA4 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 7, 2023

Israeli state is a terrorist state. Unfortunately, the hypocritical world is allowing the poor Palestinians suffer in the hands of such terror.



One day, PALESTINE will be free! https://t.co/nIPGL5Oc3A — Hidima, Ph.D. (@Realoilsheikh) October 7, 2023

It's true, there was a short period recently when peace seemed possible.

There was a roadmap to peace between Israel and the Arab/Muslim world.



They're called the Abraham Accords.



It's a shame the Biden Administration dropped the ball that Trump left them 10 yards from the goal line. https://t.co/RDzlMH2APR — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) October 7, 2023

We had peace under Trump — Phenomenology (@BerryRazi) October 7, 2023

Those days seem long gone now.

Not sure that’s going to be possible after this. Israel is about to unleash an unprecedented counteroffensive and rightfully so. It’s going to be bad. https://t.co/MXBuOzsYoC — Jason Jones (@jonesville) October 7, 2023

Woke up to this horror this morning. On the phone w/ family in Israel. Our press is behind the 8 ball reporting the amounts of kidnappings and casualties. Pray for Israel but know there won't be peace until there's a VIABLE peace partner. I support Israel, whatever it takes. 🇮🇱 — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 7, 2023

We are dealing here in Israel with radical Islamists who are the enemy not just of Israel but of humanity. — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 7, 2023

World peace is a nice thought, but there are simply too many evil people and far too many ideologies driven to destroy rather than build. The Middle East is just one example, but it is a truly powerful one.

We all hope along with you Elon, but not everyone is as positive about our collective future.

***

